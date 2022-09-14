ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash with injuries on Mudville Rd. cleared

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After working the scene, troopers have cleared a Saturday afternoon crash in the Berkeley County area. The crash at the intersection of Mudville Road and State Road was called in around 3:45 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash involves injuries. The...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Crime & Safety
County
#Dorchester Co#Pepperidge
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 20-year-old bicyclist killed in Ashley River Rd. crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a man who died over a week after a crash. Jonathan Colant, 20, from Charleston, died just after midnight on Friday from blunt force injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: I-526W in West Ashley back open after rollover crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says I-526 westbound from Glenn McConnell to Savannah Highway has reopened after a rollover crash caused it to close Saturday night. Police are reporting that occupants suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. This is a developing story Check back...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Co. deputies responding to incident

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have blocked off a portion of a road in a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement response in the area of North Ridgebrook Drive in the Pepperidge area. Lt. Rick Carson said the incident is “domestic” in nature, but...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WMAZ

Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Reward offered for missing teenager

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing teenager that was last seen at a Summerville high school. Sarah Pipkin, 15, was last seen at Cane Bay High School wearing faded black jeans, a black Bob Ross T-shirt...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Berlin G Myers Pkwy. back open after crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the Berlin G Myers Parkway is open to traffic following a Friday afternoon crash. It happened near Gahagan Road; police first tweeted about it at 2:20 p.m. The crash was cleared around 3:20 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

CCSO: Detention deputy fired after assault investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday fired a detention deputy after an investigation revealed that she was involved in the assault of an inmate. According to CCSO, an inmate reported on September 13 that he had been assaulted by other residents the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Reward offered for info on injured puppy rescued in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a possible case of animal cruelty involving a chihuahua puppy found in a plastic storage bin Tuesday, the Charleston Animal Society said. A $5,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and felony conviction of those responsible, Charleston Animal Society...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

