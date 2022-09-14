Read full article on original website
2 arrested, 1 injured during Friday shooting in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are facing charges following a shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon. Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pak-a-Sak gas station off Sidneys Road for a reported shooting around 5:00 p.m. At the scene, deputies saw a Honda sedan that had crashed into […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash with injuries on Mudville Rd. cleared
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After working the scene, troopers have cleared a Saturday afternoon crash in the Berkeley County area. The crash at the intersection of Mudville Road and State Road was called in around 3:45 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash involves injuries. The...
‘Suspicious’ vehicle call leads to drug bust in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies found narcotics and weapons in his vehicle on Wednesday. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to King Street Community Park in Walterboro around 8:45 p.m. in reference to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” parked there. According to a police report, deputies […]
abcnews4.com
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
live5news.com
Charleston Police: Arrest made in hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 pedestrians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that seriously injured two pedestrians early Friday morning. Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. Officers were called to Meeting and Columbus...
live5news.com
2 juveniles arrested, guns seized in Philip Simmons High School lockdown
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after firearms were found at a high school in the Wando area. Deputies were called out to Philip Simmons High School around 2:46 p.m. Once deputies made it to the campus, they arrested one student and another...
Affidavit: Charleston County detention deputy let inmates assault victim
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Friday released new details regarding a Charleston County detention deputy arrested for her role in the assault of an inmate. Shannon Burden, 38, was fired by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office this week after an investigation revealed her involvement in the September 13th […]
live5news.com
Controversial, yet effective: Why the sheriff’s office allows for warning shots when few others do
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The belief in law enforcement about warning shots has generally been that they pose too great a risk to be allowed; But there is one agency in the Lowcountry that does approve of its use in rare circumstances: The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. It...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 20-year-old bicyclist killed in Ashley River Rd. crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a man who died over a week after a crash. Jonathan Colant, 20, from Charleston, died just after midnight on Friday from blunt force injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened...
2 Students With Guns At Philip Simmons High School In Custody: Deputies
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County School District continue to investigate. The post 2 Students With Guns At Philip Simmons High School In Custody: Deputies appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: I-526W in West Ashley back open after rollover crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says I-526 westbound from Glenn McConnell to Savannah Highway has reopened after a rollover crash caused it to close Saturday night. Police are reporting that occupants suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. This is a developing story Check back...
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. deputies responding to incident
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have blocked off a portion of a road in a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement response in the area of North Ridgebrook Drive in the Pepperidge area. Lt. Rick Carson said the incident is “domestic” in nature, but...
WMAZ
Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.
WIS-TV
Reward offered for missing teenager
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing teenager that was last seen at a Summerville high school. Sarah Pipkin, 15, was last seen at Cane Bay High School wearing faded black jeans, a black Bob Ross T-shirt...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Berlin G Myers Pkwy. back open after crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the Berlin G Myers Parkway is open to traffic following a Friday afternoon crash. It happened near Gahagan Road; police first tweeted about it at 2:20 p.m. The crash was cleared around 3:20 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released.
live5news.com
Authorities release 911 calls from Ladson DMV shooting: ‘I heard a loud pop’
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly-released 911 calls from Berkeley County detail the terrifying moments after gunfire rang out at a Ladson DMV. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Wimberly Drive on the afternoon of Sept. 6. Deputies then began an hours-long search for the shooter,...
counton2.com
CCSO: Detention deputy fired after assault investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday fired a detention deputy after an investigation revealed that she was involved in the assault of an inmate. According to CCSO, an inmate reported on September 13 that he had been assaulted by other residents the...
live5news.com
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to hold active shooter educational presentations across county
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County School District will be holding active shooter educational presentations at four different high schools in the coming weeks. They say the purpose of the presentations is to provide the public with knowledge of what to...
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant Police dismiss reports of early-morning hostage situation
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police a man heard yelling on a boat led to reports of a possible hostage situation early Friday morning. Police responded to the Wando Shrimp Company at approximately 7:43 a.m., Inspector Donald Calabrese said. Haddrell Street and the Shem Creek Park public boat...
live5news.com
Reward offered for info on injured puppy rescued in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a possible case of animal cruelty involving a chihuahua puppy found in a plastic storage bin Tuesday, the Charleston Animal Society said. A $5,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and felony conviction of those responsible, Charleston Animal Society...
