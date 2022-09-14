Comment on new ideas and updated concepts until September 30, 2022. Kansas City, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) recently held a second public meeting as part of an I-70 Environmental Study Re-Evaluation for I-70 between The Paseo and U.S. 40. Members of the community were invited to the Gregg/Klice Community Center to get an update from the project team and weigh in on new ideas focused on ways to improve safety, reduce traffic congestion, and reconnect nearby neighborhoods. Community feedback was incorporated into the modified design for this section of I-70 as a result of a series of public meetings held in spring of 2022.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO