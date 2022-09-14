Read full article on original website
Delilah June (Johnson) Clouse
Delilah June (Johnson) Clouse, 79 of Waverly, Missouri passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Lexington Memory Gardens in Lexington, MO. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Bonnie Marie (DeHart) Wehner
Bonnie Marie (DeHart) Wehner, 87, of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 816-633-5524. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m., Monday September 19, 2022, at the funeral home. Cremation will follow. Memorials are suggested to Crossroads Hospice. Memories of Bonnie and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
Sharon Ann May
Sharon Ann May, 77, of Concordia passed away at her home September 14, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 10:00 until 11:00 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Concordia. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at the church. Interment will be St. Paul Cemetery in Concordia. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association. Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com.
Fatal accident in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mo. - A Kansas City man suffers fatal injuries after traveling into the path of another vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The westbound traveling vehicle driven by 75-year-old Ribhi Elghussain, allegedly failed to stop at a sign on Highway 291. This caused a northbound traveling vehicle driven by 51-year-old Kristi Schnorf-McCully, of Lee’s Summit, to strike the driver's side.
Slater woman seriously injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY – A Slater woman is being treated for serious injuries after a one vehicle crash Thursday night in Carroll County. According to the highway patrol report, 21 year old Allyson Freeman traveled off southbound County Road 291, at 24 Highway, around 8:50 Thursday night. Her vehicle struck an embankment and parked trailer before coming to rest.
Missouri Army National Guard to land Black Hawk at Chillicothe High School in honor of Homecoming
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. -- The Missouri Army National Guard is teaming up with the Chillicothe High School administration, staff and students to celebrate the Hornet's annual homecoming in a unique way. According to Staff Sergeant Allan Holloway, a Black Hawk helicopter will be landing behind the school homecoming afternoon. Black Hawk...
Man charged with beating daughter to death in serious condition following self-harm event
ST. JOSEPH – A man charged with beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat is in serious condition after a self-harm event at the Buchanan County Jail. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Bill Puett says Dustin Beechner attempted to harm himself just before 11 a.m. Thursday. He was given emergency medical treatment at the jail before he was transported to Mosaic for additional treatment.
Ray County Commission meets Friday
SEDALIA, Mo. – Ray County Commission meets in regular session Friday, September 16. The agenda indicates a meeting with Jim Patterson of American Broadband. Commission scheduled to attend the North Claycomb Bridge Opening. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commission Chambers in the Pettis County Courthouse.
Former KCK detective arrested by FBI
KANSAS CITY, Ks. - A Kansas City area detective has been arrested by the FBI this morning, stemming from allegations dating back to the 1990’s. Former KCK detective, 69-year-old Roger Golubski was indicted on six counts by a grand jury on accusations he sexually assaulted two people in 1998 and '99.
Search warrant uncovers cocaine, other drugs in Sedalia home
SEDALIA, MO - Sedalia police announced the result of an ongoing drug investigation Thursday. According to a press release, Crime Resolution Unit and Special Response Team arrived at 318 West 5th to serve a search warrant at a residence. An investigation reportedly led to the discovery of a "significant amount of cocaine", ecstasy, methamphetamine and firearms. Evidence indicates the house may have served as a drug distribution center.
Claycomb Road Bridge reopens to traffic
SEDALIA – The Claycomb Road Bridge over Turkey Creek in Pettis County is finally reopen to traffic. The Pettis County Commission, MoDOT and contractors attended a final inspection for the bridge Friday morning to officially declare the project finalized. The $350,000 replacement took 67 days to complete, and is the second of two bridges to be replaced along Claycomb Road as part of the Bridge Replacement Off System projects.
Missouri Department of Transportation seeking second round of public input for Improve I-70 KC
Comment on new ideas and updated concepts until September 30, 2022. Kansas City, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) recently held a second public meeting as part of an I-70 Environmental Study Re-Evaluation for I-70 between The Paseo and U.S. 40. Members of the community were invited to the Gregg/Klice Community Center to get an update from the project team and weigh in on new ideas focused on ways to improve safety, reduce traffic congestion, and reconnect nearby neighborhoods. Community feedback was incorporated into the modified design for this section of I-70 as a result of a series of public meetings held in spring of 2022.
