Read full article on original website
Related
Sleeping On These Fleece Sheets Is Like Being 'Wrapped in a Blanket of Heavenly Comfort,' and They're on Sale
The “luxurious” sheets are marked down to their lowest price in a while Aside from updating your wardrobe, one of the best ways to prepare for a new season is to swap your bedding. Cool bedding for spring and summer and warm bedding for fall and winter can help regulate your temperature, which ultimately means better sleep. The Cozy Fleece Comfort Collection Velvet Plush Sheet Set is a great option for transitioning from summer to fall and will keep you cozy throughout winter too thanks to its plush,...
The best vacuum cleaners of 2022
Over the course of more than six months, we tested top-rated vacuums of every type — including cordless stick, robot, canister, handheld and upright vacuums — to make it easy for you to choose the best vacuum for your needs.
Best duvet insert 2022: 8 cozy comforters to cuddle under
Whether you want to stay cool as a cucumber, or warm and toasty, one of these duvet inserts will lead to a comfortable night's sleep
Here’s What To Use In Your Laundry Instead Of Fabric Softener
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. In the early 1900s, manufacturers developed fabric softeners to help counteract the harshness of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Have Mold in Your Washer? Kill It ASAP. Here's How
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Your washing machine is a damp environment where mold, mildew and bacteria thrive. As a result, your "clean" clothes end up smelling worse than when you put them in the washer, which can ruin a fresh load of laundry. By giving your washer the routine cleaning it needs, you can banish that gross stuff and prevent it from coming back.
Wayfair's Huge Dog Product Sale Includes Black Friday-Worthy Deals on Everything From Beds to Feeders
We love to spoil our dogs, and we’ll use any excuse to buy them a fun new toy, a yummy treat, or a new bed so they have yet another place to get comfy (as if they won’t just steal our seat on the human sofa anyway!). Well now you can feel less guilty about dropping so much of your disposable income on your fur baby. Right now, the Wayfair Dog Product Sale is offering deals of up to 50% off just about anything you could imagine needing or wanting for your pup. From comfy beds and loungers to functional crates...
11 best pet vacuum cleaners for tidying up after your furry friends
A decent vacuum is a must-have household item, but it becomes even more important if you own a pet. Whether it’s a dog, cat or Abyssinian guinea pig, they will undoubtedly add to your cleaning workload whether it’s via muddy paws, spilled food or the tumbleweeds of hair that are continually rolling past you in the living room. That’s why you will need a vacuum that is able to generate enough power and versatility that it can keep on top of the trail your pet leaves behind.Usually, when a vacuum is specifically marketed with our four-legged friends in mind, it...
PETS・
Best upholstery cleaner: 10 products for thorough furniture cleaning
Use one of the best upholstery cleaners, to tackle tough stains on fabric sofas and textile-topped furniture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9 best robot vacuum cleaners that will clean your floors and carpets effortlessly
It’s doubtful that there are many people who relish the endless job that is keeping floors clean. In most households, it seems to be the case that as soon as you’ve finished vacuuming, you need to start again. Well, robot vacuum cleaners are here to take care of the floors so you never have to think about them again. Some even mop for you too.Robot vacuums have come a long way since their inception, and are intelligent little fellows these days. Many map your home, dodge obstacles and can tell where stairs are – some even let you view your...
Apartment Therapy
Would You Put a 12-Foot-Tall Skeleton Inside Your Home? These People Did
At this point, you’ve probably seen or heard about Home Depot’s viral 12-foot-tall skeleton. In the midst of the pandemic, this giant, sold-out figure appeared on social media and lawns across the country, leaving many wondering how they, too, could get their hands on the colossal skeleton with glowing eyes.
Amazon Shoppers Swear These Bamboo Bed Sheets 'Actually Cool You Off,' and They're on Sale
“It stays quite cool and doesn’t make you sweaty” If you've been suffering from night sweats — even with the air conditioning blasting all night long — it's worth putting a set of cooling sheets on your bed. Start with the Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets, which are among the most popular at Amazon. These bed sheets are woven out of 100 percent bamboo viscose, crafting a material that's not only soft and cooling, but also eco- and skin-friendly. The 250-thread count sheets are moisture-wicking and help you regulate your...
Digital Trends
The 6 best robot vacuums for carpet
We talk a lot about robot vacuums and their smart capabilities, ways they map a room, and how they can self-empty their bins. We also discuss models that can switch between hard flooring and carpet, adjusting their cleaner heads and even their suction to compensate. But what if you primarily have carpet in your home? Are there robot vacuums that can happily spend all their time on carpet and still produce good results?
TikTok’s “Queen of Cleaning” Vanesa Amaro on Cleaning, Culture, and Her Favorite Mexican Cleaning Supplies
Daniela is a freelance writer who covers lifestyle and culture. In her free time, she's either cuddling with her goldendoodle Chai, buying plants, or having a picnic. Daniela is a Chicana from Los Angeles living in San Diego. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
The Daily South
How to Hang Bathroom Towels So They Always Look Nice
Whether you choose to hang your bathroom towels on a bar or on a ring, you might be surprised to learn that you can hang bathroom towels so they always look nice. Much like folding shirts and napkins, there is a method that will ensure your towels fit perfectly in your linen closet are are always guest-ready. And bonus: This method will save you time too.
yankodesign.com
This vacuum cleaner looks like it came from the future to save you from dust
Protecting your house from harmful microorganisms and viruses isn’t just a matter of installing air purifiers and UV sanitizers in rooms. Keeping areas clean is also an important part of that process, especially when it comes to dirt that’s hard to see or materials that would emit harmful substances. Vacuum cleaners are, of course, one of the most common weapons in the war against dirt and grime, whether they be on floors, in corners, or in other places we can’t reach easily. The design of vacuum cleaners has shifted every now and then, sometimes embracing trends like minimalism. This design concept, however, goes in a different direction and heaps a ton of details on the vacuum cleaner, creating an appliance that wouldn’t look out of place in the robot-filled home of the future.
yankodesign.com
This lightweight portable EVA-foam cooler can keep your drinks chilled for an entire weekend
It’s adorably compact, easy to carry, leak-proof, and keeps its contents chilled without requiring any power. Oh, it floats on water too!. Built from soft, shock-absorbing, yet sturdy EVA foam, the eponymously named FOAM portable cooler ticks all boxes. Combining the best parts of your fabric-based cooler bags and the large and clunky (yet effective) rugged coolers, FOAM is built to be light but durable, compact but all-accommodating, leak-proof yet easy to clean. Moreover, its thermal insulation abilities allow it to keep things chilled for up to 72 hours, going well above and beyond what other coolers (of the same weight-class and portability) can do.
Target Or Ikea: Which Has Better Deals On Bedding?
Both Target and IKEA generate buzz around their budget-friendly prices all year round but how do their bedding deals compare? Here, we take a closer look.
Take a look at the 31 new emoji that have just been approved to roll out soon, including a shaking face, ambiguous hands, a donkey, and a long-awaited pink heart
The 31 new emoji include a shaking head, a donkey, and hands that either express approval or disapproval, depending on how you look at them.
Citizen, The Japanese Watchmaking Titan, Is Now Available at Huckberry
In the conversation about the most influential watch brands in the world, Citizen is always going to be in the mix. The Japanese company hit its centennial just a few years back, and while they’ve added other heavy hitters to their roster over the years (like Bulova, Alpina and Frédérique Constant), we’re here for their namesake watches today, because this week Huckberry added them to their ever-growing lineup of timepieces they stock.
Reviewers Say These Hair Tools Are Like Dyson's Airwrap
The power of the pricy styler is legendary, but reviewers say these affordable alternatives are just as good.
Comments / 0