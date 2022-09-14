ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Beautiful Lake is the Deepest in Montana

Montana is full of beautiful bodies of water, but which lake is the deepest?. When you think of large lakes in Montana, some of the first that come to mind are Flathead Lake, Lake McDonald, Canyon Ferry, and Fort Peck. However, none of the lakes listed above is the deepest in Montana.
Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?

Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
Which Montana Cities Are Ranked Best for DIYers?

Are you one of those handy people that likes to repair and build things for yourself? If so, you are in a good place to do that. It's known that Montanans like to do things themselves. Whether the 'do-it-yourself' entails gardening, housework, or farming, locals like to be self-sustaining. A report from The Family Handyman seems to confirm that.
Voices of Montana at Electrify the Big Sky

Have you heard the term ‘Beneficial Electrification’ buzzing around Montana? Voices of Montana travels to Missoula to attend Electrify the Big Sky to learn more about what Beneficial Electrification is, the positives of shifting from fossil fuels, impacts on rates and utility loads and the challenge Montana faces in the futuristic world of EV’s. Tom sits down with Mark Hayden – GM Missoula Electric Cooperative, Joel Cook – CEO Bonneville Power Administration, Jim Horan – ED Mid-West Electric Consumer Association and Keith Dennis – VP National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!

In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
Is This The Best Way To See Montana’s National Parks?

This might be one of the most inventive ways to see our national parks, but it's also quite expensive. When visiting Montana or traveling around, you usually only have the time or money to see one of the two national parks in our state. Yellowstone and Glacier are two of the most visited national parks in the country; what if you could see both parks AND most of the Pacific Northwest in one trip? This vacation lets you do just that.
Mountain goats approach MT hiker on top of the world

When you’re out hiking in Montana, you just never know who may want to join you!. Check out this footage from September of 2021 that involved a Montana hiker who was approached by curious mountain goats for a brief moment while on top of the world at the Bridger mountain range over in Bozeman. (Notice how the hiker didn’t approach the goats to try to pet them or get a selfie in this footage?) Pretty cool to witness.
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
What are the best rated campgrounds in southwest Montana?

"Favorite" and "highest rated" can be tricky terms when it comes to camping. My ideal and your ideal could be very different. Mountain views? Accessibility? Cabin availability? Fire pit? Lake or river? Close to town or way back in the boonies? Everybody has their own vision of what "perfect" is when it comes to the outdoors. Keeping that in mind, we still wanted to find out what the highest rated campgrounds were in southwest Montana.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
