Life on the road. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff reflected on her camping trip troubles with husband Jeremy Roloff and their kids, Ember, Bode and Radley. “We are halfway through our two-week camping trip through Idaho and Montana, and this is the point where I finally feel like the 15,373,648 trips to load the trailer [became] worth it. IYKYK, [sic],” Audrey, 31, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, August 31. “I love spending our days outside exploring and playing with the kids. And ending the evening talking under the stars by the fire with friends. Yes, it’s so much work … especially with littles, but the joy and memories are worth it.”

MONTANA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO