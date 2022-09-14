ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
pethelpful.com

Moment Deaf Little Boy Meets His 'Hero' Deaf Dog Is Capturing Everyone's Hearts

Cole (@deafcole) is a deaf dog on TikTok, who regularly inspires thousands of people across the internet to never let disabilities define them. Including one little boy who was struggling to get accepted at school because he's hard of hearing. In a brand new video, the boy finally got to meet his hero and seeing the joy on his face is just so perfect.
PETS
Tracey Folly

Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my mother had several friends who were like family. I thought of them as aunts, and I even called some of them auntie. One of my mother's closest friends was a woman who had been married to the same man for twenty years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sister#Little Sister#The Sister#Sis#The Most Beautiful#Tiktoker
PopCrush

Mom Furious at ‘Ungrateful’ Daughter Who Won’t Invite Mom’s Friends to ‘Intimate’ Wedding

A bride-to-be's mom is furious with her after she declined to invite the mother's friends to her upcoming wedding. The woman and her fiancé are planning an "intimate" wedding, with a strict 50-guest cap in order to keep "costs down." However, the bride-to-be's mom — who is helping her pay for the wedding — blasted her as "ungrateful" after she refused to allow the mother's friends to attend.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
pethelpful.com

Paralyzed Dog's Reaction to Seeing Her Wheelchair Harness Makes Us So Happy

Video of a dog with special needs laying eyes on her wheelchair harness has us smiling from ear-to-ear. Little Rose has the best spirit and loves to be out and about, but the paralyzed pooch needs just a little help getting around. Enter her wheelchair, something that she knows and loves all too well.
PETS
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Reflects on Camping Trip With 3 Kids, Hasn’t Been ‘Smooth Sailing’: Photos

Life on the road. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff reflected on her camping trip troubles with husband Jeremy Roloff and their kids, Ember, Bode and Radley. “We are halfway through our two-week camping trip through Idaho and Montana, and this is the point where I finally feel like the 15,373,648 trips to load the trailer [became] worth it. IYKYK, [sic],” Audrey, 31, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, August 31. “I love spending our days outside exploring and playing with the kids. And ending the evening talking under the stars by the fire with friends. Yes, it’s so much work … especially with littles, but the joy and memories are worth it.”
MONTANA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Extreme Sisters twins who married twins now have identical sons

Identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane have welcomed identical sons after marrying twin brothers Jeremy and Josh Salyers – and they all live together as one big, happy family. The sisters, 35, who appeared on the first series of TLC’s Extreme Sisters, tied the knot in a joint...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
pethelpful.com

Doodle's Bold Refusal to Leave 'Nana's' House Has Us Laughing Out Loud

The more videos we watch, the more we realize how similar pets and kids are. Kids will cry and complain and cry some more until they get their way. We used to think it was easier with dogs because they will listen to anything you say. But they're starting to get too smart for their own good, mimicking spoiled kids. Just take for example TikTok doggo @aidendadoodle.
PETS
Jason's World

Art Teacher Kept Calling My Parents

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I had a hard time in high school due to things at home not going so well. I would frequently get in trouble and then be grounded for a long time over it. Many days of my childhood were spent in my room because I was in trouble at school or because my grades weren't that good in general.
TheDailyBeast

Pass the Smelling Salts! Queen’s Cousin Faints at Solemn Ceremony

They are dropping like flies. After a soldier keeping vigil at Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state passed out on the job yesterday, smacking into the thousand-year-old stone floor of Westminster Hall, it now transpires that Lady Gabriella Windsor (the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent) also fainted Wednesday. Hello! magazine reports that Lady Gabriella went down like a sack of very well bred potatoes as the queen’s body was being brought into the building in its magnificent oak coffin. Lady Gabriella is understood to have recovered but remained out of sight and did not feature in the family photo, Hello! says.
U.K.
Maya Devi

Miracle calf born with 3 eyes hailed as the 'incarnation of God'

A unique-looking female calf was born with three eyes and four nostrils and locals believe she’s an incarnation of God, Lord Shiva. This Holstein Friesian jersey cow was born to a cow owned by Farmer Neeraj Chandel. She was born in a farm in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, a state in India.

Comments / 0

Community Policy