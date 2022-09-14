Read full article on original website
lawrenceks.org
LPRD offers Intermediate Ukulele class for returning performers
Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department’s Lifelong Recreation division is offering a class for those wishing to fine-tune their ukulele skills. Intermediate Ukulele is for ukulele players 25 years-old and older who already know basic chords and chord progressions. Focus for this class is on fingerpicking, reading tablature and advanced chord shapes such as bar and diminished chord shapes. There is a prerequisite of two sessions of the Beginning Ukulele course or prior consent from the instructor. Ukuleles and tuners are not provided.
lawrenceks.org
LPRD offers free demo class for aspiring cheerleaders
Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is offering a free class allowing aspiring cheerleaders to become acquainted with LPRD’s Pom programs. Pom Demo is a fun, upbeat cheer class for participants five years-old to 10 years-old. Students will learn cheers, chants and jumps as well as dance routines using pom-poms to help with strength, conditioning and flexibility.
lawrenceks.org
Reminder: Join us for LPRD’s Bike Rodeo and Helmet Giveaway tomorrow
Lawrence Parks and Recreation will be partnering with the Lawrence Police Department and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical to host a Bike Rodeo and Helmet Giveaway for children and families this Saturday. The Bike Rodeo and Helmet Giveaway will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday, September 17 in the parking lot...
kcstudio.org
Kauffman Center Offers Eclectic Lineup of Events This Fall
Award-winning jazz singer and pianist Diana Krall is known for her contralto vocals and unique artistry. (photo by Mary McCartney) The Kauffman Center Presents series offers a variety of carefully selected events that provide unique performance experiences for everyone in the community. Coming this fall, the series will highlight an array of performances featuring a jukebox musical, a world-renowned children’s choir, many legendary musicians and an interactive game show experience.
Immersive King Tut experience opens Friday
The Immersive King Tut experience at Lighthouse ArtSpace Kansas City opens Friday, Sept. 16. The exhibit explores the story of Egyptian civilization and the journey into the afterlife.
northeastnews.net
Winter Magic coming to Cliff Drive
At Tuesday’s Kansas City Parks and Recreation Board meeting, Commissioners approved an agreement with Jolt Lighting to bring Winter Magic, Kansas City’s premier drive through holiday lights display, to Cliff Drive in Northeast Kansas City. “Jolt Lighting, LLC has been in the Christmas display business for 17 years,”...
theshelbyreport.com
Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding
Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood Goodwill to open retail store offering used clothes from high-end brands
A Goodwill donation drop-off center along State Line Road in Leawood is planning to expand its operations into a new retail store at that location, with plans to open in October. Where exactly: The retail store will open as a new component to the existing donation center at 12900 State...
flatlandkc.org
Developer Goes to The Well for Big Waldo Apartment Project
A 300-unit apartment project that would replace The Well restaurant and transform the scale and nature of the Waldo entertainment area received preliminary support from a transit-oriented development agency Wednesday. EPC Real Estate Group is cooperating with the Lewellen family, the owner of The Well at 7421 Broadway, on the...
flatlandkc.org
Blue Cross and Blue Sheild Moves Headquarters Downtown
Blue Cross Blue Shield is relocating its headquarters and 1,400 employees to occupy an 18-story office tower, company officials announced today. The building is a half-mile north at 14th and Baltimore and was originally intended for Waddell & Reed. The move — long speculated after the Waddell deal collapsed when...
Starlight Theatre announces 2023 Broadway Series
Starlight Theatre announced the return of its Broadway series in 2023, featuring hits like "Come From Away" and "Jesus Christ Superstar."
Famed painting rediscovered in Missouri after a century
A German painting from 1899 has resurfaced in Missouri after more than a century.
Mystery egg at KU set to open soon
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For weeks, a mystery egg has been sitting in front of the student Memorial Union at the University of Kansas. The question is: what could be inside? The egg will be hatching next Friday, Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m., according to sources with the university. The hatching will be part of a […]
lawrencekstimes.com
‘Tired of seeing friends and community members thrown into crisis,’ Bert Nash clients voice their concerns
Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center has scheduled two listening sessions for late September, but some clients are sounding off now. They say unfilled medications, a lack of available appointments, and unresponsiveness are keeping them from staying on track with their mental health care. On a hot morning in late...
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kansas
Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Kansas are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Kansas this week
Are you a fan of Wahlburgers? If so, you'll be happy to hear that the burger chain has just opened a new location in Kansas. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Wahlburgers opened its newest location in Topeka, Kansas.
Excelsior Springs community shares concerns about possible rail system merge
On Wednesday, the Excelsior Springs community expressed their concerns at a public meeting about the possible merging of rail lines Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern.
hppr.org
A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
kcur.org
Kelly's is for lovers: 75 years of meet-cutes at one of Kansas City's most famous bars
It was the summer of 1979. School was out for the summer, and Park Hill High School Senior Eric Cross was getting ready to pack up and leave for his first semester at Drury University. He had one issue though: he needed to break up with his girlfriend. He’d been dating Lisa Wilcox for six weeks and when it came time for him to hit the road, he did what a lot of teenage boys do – he ghosted her.
Here are Kansas City’s Best Places to Work in 2022
The Kansas City Business Journal recently rolled out this year’s 48 Best Places to Work with 48 companies making the list.
