ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lawrenceks.org

LPRD offers free demo class for aspiring cheerleaders

Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is offering a free class allowing aspiring cheerleaders to become acquainted with LPRD’s Pom programs. Pom Demo is a fun, upbeat cheer class for participants five years-old to 10 years-old. Students will learn cheers, chants and jumps as well as dance routines using pom-poms to help with strength, conditioning and flexibility.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrenceks.org

LPRD offers Intermediate Ukulele class for returning performers

Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department’s Lifelong Recreation division is offering a class for those wishing to fine-tune their ukulele skills. Intermediate Ukulele is for ukulele players 25 years-old and older who already know basic chords and chord progressions. Focus for this class is on fingerpicking, reading tablature and advanced chord shapes such as bar and diminished chord shapes. There is a prerequisite of two sessions of the Beginning Ukulele course or prior consent from the instructor. Ukuleles and tuners are not provided.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrenceks.org

Reminder: Join us for LPRD’s Bike Rodeo and Helmet Giveaway tomorrow

Lawrence Parks and Recreation will be partnering with the Lawrence Police Department and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical to host a Bike Rodeo and Helmet Giveaway for children and families this Saturday. The Bike Rodeo and Helmet Giveaway will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday, September 17 in the parking lot...
LAWRENCE, KS
theshelbyreport.com

Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding

Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
Lifestyle
KVOE

WEATHER: Short-term steambath developing Sunday after severe weather Saturday

After severe thunderstorm activity for the north half of the KVOE listening area Saturday afternoon, the entire area goes into a steambath beginning Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologist Adam Jones tells KVOE News an upper-level high-pressure ridge is building across the central third of the United States, meaning high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees through Tuesday with heat index readings as high as 105. This means another round of heat-related precautions while you’re outside.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

BioRealty gives tour of new downtown office space

TOPEKA (KSNT) – BioRealty, who is developing the Animal Science, Technology, Research and Agriculture (ASTRA) Innovation Center, conducted a walking tour of their new space Thursday afternoon. “We are here at the corner of 7th and Kansas, in what was previously the old Wolfe’s building and adjoining buildings,” said Stephanie Moran, senior vice-president with the […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Calories#Sculpt#Nature Center#Recreation Department#Sports Pavilion Lawrence#Rock Chalk Lane#Overland Drive
kcur.org

Kelly's is for lovers: 75 years of meet-cutes at one of Kansas City's most famous bars

It was the summer of 1979. School was out for the summer, and Park Hill High School Senior Eric Cross was getting ready to pack up and leave for his first semester at Drury University. He had one issue though: he needed to break up with his girlfriend. He’d been dating Lisa Wilcox for six weeks and when it came time for him to hit the road, he did what a lot of teenage boys do – he ghosted her.
KANSAS CITY, MO
flatlandkc.org

Blue Cross and Blue Sheild Moves Headquarters Downtown

Blue Cross Blue Shield is relocating its headquarters and 1,400 employees to occupy an 18-story office tower, company officials announced today. The building is a half-mile north at 14th and Baltimore and was originally intended for Waddell & Reed. The move — long speculated after the Waddell deal collapsed when...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
hppr.org

A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor

Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
EDGERTON, KS
kcstudio.org

Kauffman Center Offers Eclectic Lineup of Events This Fall

Award-winning jazz singer and pianist Diana Krall is known for her contralto vocals and unique artistry. (photo by Mary McCartney) The Kauffman Center Presents series offers a variety of carefully selected events that provide unique performance experiences for everyone in the community. Coming this fall, the series will highlight an array of performances featuring a jukebox musical, a world-renowned children’s choir, many legendary musicians and an interactive game show experience.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

KU football game paused for lightning delay

HOUSTON (KSNT)- Kansas football has hit a sudden stoppage in their game against Houston due to severe weather. The Jayhawks and Cougars are tied at 14-14 with 14:07 left in the second quarter. Lightning in the area caused both teams to hit the locker room. Kansas was driving down the field and had second and […]
HOUSTON, TX
KSNT News

KU football upsets Houston, improves to 3-0

HOUSTON (KSNT)- Kansas football is 3-0. The Jayhawks beat Houston 48-30 to win their third straight-game to open the season. It’s also the second straight road win for KU. The start wasn’t pretty. Kansas trailed by 14 quickly. However, they answered almost immediately. Before the end of the first quarter the game was tied at […]
HOUSTON, TX
Travel Maven

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kansas

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Kansas are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Since 1872, Elmwood Cemetery has been the final resting place for the famous and the unknown

More than 33,000 individuals have been laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. Among the city's early business and political leaders who are buried there is William Davis, Kansas City's first Black police officer. Davis is not interred in a separate section for Black community members because Elmwood was never segregated, which made it unusual for its time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy