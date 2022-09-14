Texas has spent over $4 billion on Operation Lone Star. Where did that money come from?

Texas is reducing the manpower devoted for Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott’s initiative stationing National Guard troops at the U.S/Mexico border. “We’re 18 months in. And one of the big questions about the mission is, can we sustain the level of troops that we’ve devoted to it?” asks James Barragán, who reported the story for The Texas Tribune. “One, because it’s a lot of troops. At one point, Gov. Abbott had cited it as 10,000 troops. And secondly, because the money is running out. it’s tough to finance that many troops on the border.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO