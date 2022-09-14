Texas has spent over $4 billion on Operation Lone Star. Where did that money come from?

Read full article on original website
Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star is stationing fewer troops at the border
Texas is reducing the manpower devoted for Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott’s initiative stationing National Guard troops at the U.S/Mexico border. “We’re 18 months in. And one of the big questions about the mission is, can we sustain the level of troops that we’ve devoted to it?” asks James Barragán, who reported the story for The Texas Tribune. “One, because it’s a lot of troops. At one point, Gov. Abbott had cited it as 10,000 troops. And secondly, because the money is running out. it’s tough to finance that many troops on the border.”
Texas Standard for Sept. 16, 2022: Hispanic and Latino Texans now outnumber white residents
A new survey by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Texas may have hit a long-anticipated demographic benchmark: the state now has more Hispanic residents than white residents. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:. A new survey by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that...
Texas has more Hispanic residents than white residents, new census data shows
A new survey by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Texas may have hit a long-anticipated demographic benchmark: The state now has more Hispanic residents than white residents. According to the American Community Survey, 40.2% of Texans are Hispanic, compared with 39.4% who are white. Texas hasn’t been a majority white state since 2004.
The Beige Book: Jobs, falling retail sales, and why the Dallas Fed won’t do interviews right now
Eight times a year, regional federal reserve banks around the country come together and release the Beige Book, a report that looks at the state of regional economic developments. Unlike most economics reports, the Beige Book isn’t filled with statistics and wonky economic analysis. Instead, it takes a more qualitative...
‘The Johnny Canales Show’ host revamps program with a modern twist
“The Johnny Canales Show” originally aired in the 1980s and became a hit in many Latino households. Based in Corpus Chrisi, the show was soon broadcast across the U.S. and parts of Mexico. But before Canales shined a spotlight on other Latinos and rocked a cowboy hat on national TV, he was raised in Robstown, about 20 miles west of Corpus. He picked cotton, shined shoes and played in music in bars as a child.
