Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M equestrian team to host Maroon & White Scrimmage on Sunday
The Texas A&M equestrian team will host its annual Maroon & White Scrimmage at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free. The Aggies went 14-5 last season and finished national runner-up to Oklahoma State. A&M returns 25 riders from last year’s squad, including 10 of 16 starters. All Americans Hanna Olaussen (horsemanship) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (reining) lead the group of veterans.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Reports: Texas A&M will start Johnson at QB in place of King on Saturday
Texas A&M junior transfer Max Johnson will replace sophomore Haynes King at starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Miami, according to multiple reports. Johnson was told earlier this week he would be the starter and took the majority of the snaps with the first unit on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Quarterback Max Johnson leads No. 24 Texas A&M past No. 13 Miami 17-9
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson realized the entire right side of the field was open and took off on a scamper past the right hashmark toward the sideline. He dove for an Aggie first down at the end of the 11-yard run and three players later threw a touchdown pass that helped seal a 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami in front of a sell-out crowd of 107,245 at Kyle Field.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna's pick: Aggies edge Hurricanes in season-saving victory
You need more than talent to win, which Appalachian State demonstrated by beating Texas A&M with former two-and three-star recruits — many of them in the program four or more years. A&M’s offense, which started only one senior and featured four freshman and three sophomores, was overwhelmed. They need time to grow up, and replacing sophomore quarterback Haynes King with junior Max Johnson could provide much-needed leadership.
Bryan College Station Eagle
QB Max Johnson steadies Texas A&M's offense in win over Miami
Texas A&M has a quarterback. It has a semblance of an offense, and most of all, it has hope. Max Johnson wasn’t dazzling in his first start for the 24th-ranked Aggies. Far from it. But he made enough plays and with no glaring mistakes in guiding A&M to a much-needed 17-9 victory over 13th-ranked Miami.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna's grades: Aggies' report card looks much better against Hurricanes
OFFENSE: B- What went right: Texas A&M running back Devon Achane ran hard. It’s offensive line took a huge step forward, and wide receiver Ainias Smith matched Achane’s intensity as they combined for 78 yards after contact on their combined 13 receptions. What went wrong: A&M mustered only...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M soccer team drops SEC opener to Georgia 3-2
Texas A&M soccer winger Mia Pante stood and shook her head at the Ellis Field scoreboard. A defensive struggle with Georgia seemed likely in the teams’ Southeastern Conference opener as both had allowed just four goals prior to Friday’s match. But by the final whistle, Georgia walked away with a 3-2 win, and the Aggies struggled to understand how one of their numerous second-half scoring chances couldn’t produce a goal.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team upsets No. 21 Western Kentucky in three-set sweep
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Indiana 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-13 early Friday afternoon but rebounded with a 25-21, 27-25, 25-22 upset victory over No. 21 Western Kentucky in the nightcap at the WKU Invitational at Diddle Arena. A&M (7-3) fought Indiana (7-4) in...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M, Miami each have a chance to step up in prime time Saturday
A prime-time broadcast on ESPN affords 13th-ranked Miami and 24th-ranked Texas A&M a chance to put disappointment behind. The Aggies look to bounce back from their most embarrassing loss in 14 years, while the Hurricanes could take a significant step toward returning to college football’s elite. A&M had been...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M, Miami match up
Texas A&M’s offensive line has struggled to create openings with the Aggies averaging only 99.5 yards rushing per game (114th in the country). Miami has allowed only 117 yards rushing (eighth) thanks to a revamped defensive line, which includes six transfers via the portal. EDGE: MIAMI. When the Aggies...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rice's interceptions spur Bryan football team to 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle
Bryan had a trio of nifty touchdown pass plays, but senior linebacker Mason Rice and the Viking defense stole the show in Friday night’s 31-10 nondistrict victory over the Richmond Randle Lions at Merrill Green Stadium. It took Bryan only 10 seconds to get the Homecoming crowd revved up...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bellville 49, Cameron 14
CAMERON — Braylan Drake completed 13 of 20 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns, but Class 3A-I’s sixth-ranked Cameron couldn’t keep up with undefeated and Class 4A-II’s ninth-ranked Bellville in a 49-14 nondistrict loss Friday. Trayjen Wilcox caught seven passes for 101 yards and a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 13 Miami will be without its leading receiver Saturday against No. 24 Texas A&M
MIAMI — The 13th-ranked Miami football team will be without leading receiver Xavier Restrepo for Saturday’s 8 p.m. game against 24th-ranked Texas A&M at Kyle Field. Restrepo, who has 11 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown, has sustained a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely, the Miami Herald reported according to multiple sources.
Bryan College Station Eagle
New campus creamery up and running in Aggie Park
An old staple of Texas A&M University has returned in a new way at the recently opened Aggie Park across from Kyle Field — a campus creamery. The Moore Family Creamery opened its doors Sept. 2, when Aggie Park debuted. The creamery serves a number of sweet treats, from classic ice cream cones to milkshakes and ice cream sandwiches. It is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie cross country team to host annual Texas A&M Invitational on Friday morning
The Texas A&M cross country teams will host the A&M Invitational at 8 a.m. Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. Admission is free. Pets are not allowed. The event will open with the men’s 8K race followed by the women’s 6K at 8:45 a.m. A&M opened...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bremond 46, Holland 35
BREMOND — Bremond’s Bobby Drake ran for 226 yards and a touchdown, and Braylen Wortham ran for 158 yards and four scores as the Tigers won a 46-35 shootout over Holland in nondistrict play Friday. Wortham’s 4-yard TD run and conversion pass to Jayden Estrada gave Bremond a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated boys cross country team places second, girls third at Giddings meet
GIDDINGS -- The A&M Consolidated boys cross country team finished second, and the Lady Tigers place third at the Camp Tejas Invitational on Friday. Kian Dekkers (16:13), Chris Ross (16:34) and Ben Moran (17:01) led Consol’s boys, while Madison Black (20:07), Lizzy Gregory (20:15) and Rachel Moran (20:52) paced the Lady Tigers.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jim Ned 22, Rockdale 21
SAN SABA -- Jim Ned quarterback Troy Doran added a two-point conversion run after completing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Breydon Walker as the Indians rallied for a 22-21 nondistrict victory over the Rockdale Tigers. Rockdale (1-3) took a 21-7 lead as Blaydn Barcak scored on a pair of short...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Anderson-Shiro 41, Evadale 6
ANDERSON — Anderson-Shiro’s Connor Daley threw three touchdown passes, and Jarvis Haynes ran for two scores as the Owls topped Evadale 41-6 on Friday in nondistrict play. Anderson-Shiro (3-1) took an 8-0 lead on Will Lee’s 7-yard return of a blocked punt and Haynes two-point conversion run early in the first quarter. Haynes later added TD runs of 20 and 3 yards for a 21-6 halftime lead.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lexington 66, Thrall 12
LEXINGTON — Lexington’s Kase Evans threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns, and Travis Balcar ran for three more scores as the Eagles topped Thrall 66-12 on Friday. Daylon Washington had six catches for 120 yards and two TDs for Lexington (4-0), and Garret Schneider caught five passes for 152 yards. Holt Brockenbush led the Eagles in rushing with 90 yards on two carries including a 68-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter.
