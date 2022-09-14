ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Rexburg, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
Local
Idaho Entertainment
Rexburg, ID
Obituaries
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
TheDailyBeast

Lori Vallow Daybell Was a Doomsday Mom Who Thought Her Kids Were ‘Demons.’ They Say She Killed Them.

Religious devotion has the potential to tip into extremism, and that appears to have been the case with Lori Vallow Daybell and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, whose Mormonism took on deranged and apocalyptic forms, and seems to have driven them to allegedly murder their respective prior spouses as well as two of Lori’s children: 16-year-old Tylee Ashlyn Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “J.J.” Vallow. Crimes don’t come much more heinous than this and, as illustrated by Sins of Our Mother, they also don’t come out of the blue—rather, they’re the byproduct of increasingly warped belief systems and behavior, which...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door. Authorities...

Comments / 0

Community Policy