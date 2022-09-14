Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South ShoreDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
New Mass. hotline to report hate crimes got 160 calls following summer marked by neo-Nazi activity
A new hotline for residents to report information on white supremacist organizations is already active months after Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced its creation, according to data her office provided to MassLive. As of this week, Rollins’ office said the hotline had received a total of 160 calls, but...
liveboston617.org
Living in the Past- Boston Police Leadership Needs to Come into the 21st Century
The Boston Police Department has been historically known for refusing to provide the public with officer’s body camera footage, or in reality any form of documents or images that are considered public record. In order to ensure the complete transparency and accountability that Commissioner Cox and other political figureheads have touted, body camera footage needs to be released and made available to all citizens in an expedited manner. Boston Police are currently behind the times, while several other cities such as New York and Los Angeles are more than willing to cooperate when it comes to releasing footage and even going as far as to provide the public with breakdowns for critical incidents.
3 takeaways from Rachael Rollins’ Globe Summit talk
“We need to be really strong and firm about calling things what they are.”. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins stressed Friday the importance of calling out acts of white supremacy, hate, and bigotry, saying those engaged in such activities are doing so because they feel “emboldened.”. The comments from the...
Nearly 50 new US citizens sworn in at Massachusetts State House
BOSTON -- Forty-eight people were sworn in as citizens at the Massachusetts State House Friday morning in celebration of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day."This is my dream and I worked a lot of time to get my citizenship," said Lorena Cruz, a new citizen originally from Guatemala. "I feel excited and very, very happy." While the ceremony was underway, about 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday were moved to a shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod. Executive director of Project Citizenship Dr. Mitra K. Shavarini said it was going to take the whole community to welcome and care for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week
BOSTON — The new Mattapan apartment, albeit one shared with other families, for Marie and her daughter marks the end of a years-long journey that took her from Haiti to Chile, then mostly on foot to the U.S.-Mexico border, all to flee the violence and poverty in Haiti. Arriving...
NECN
Man Who Opened Package in Northeastern Blast Eyed in Investigation: Sources
The man who opened the package that exploded at Northeastern University in Boston this week is being eyed in the investigation, sources tell NBC10 Boston Investigates. No charges have been filed against Jason Duhaime, the Northeastern employee whom the sources said is being investigated. Duhaime manages virtual reality, augmented reality...
NECN
FBI Announces Arrest in Connection With Hoax Bomb Threat Against Boston Children's Hospital
The FBI says it has made an arrest in connection with a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital. The agency announced the arrest on Twitter. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins identified the person arrested as Catherine Leavy of Westfield, Massachusetts. She is charged with one count of making a false telephonic bomb threat in connection with a threat made to the hospital on Aug. 30.
WCVB
Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
$10 million reward: Iranian nationals accused of planning cyberattack on Boston Children’s Hospital
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has indicted three Iranian nationals — and is offering a $10 million award for information that’ll lead to their arrest — in connection with an alleged planned cyberattack on Boston Children’s Hospital. On Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau...
Boston Police warn of cell phone thieves who swipe data, banking information
BOSTON — A warning from police after a rash of cell phone larcenies in the city. “It’s pretty scary. I especially don’t want anything stolen, especially as a young person, they can do a lot to you,” said Masha Yakubovich, a Northeastern University student. She was...
Racial equity audits of two Worcester departments reveal depth of systemic racism: ‘People of color are simply ignored’
People of color who work for the city of Worcester have felt excluded, ignored and fearful, according to a report detailing racial equity audits of two city departments – Human Resources and Health & Human Services. The audit found there is a lack of opportunity to advance for people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBUR
Pregnancy centers warn that sanctions could violate their First Amendment rights
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office is reviewing a letter from a group of so-called "crisis pregnancy centers" that accuses her office of taking unconstitutional action against them. The letter asks Healey to rescind an advisory her office issued this summer saying the centers may mislead patients about abortion. The...
Boston 25 Gets Real: New law will allow some Mass. communities to ban fossil fuel hookups
Boston 25 is Getting Real about climate change and examining ideas to help prepare our region for the consequences of more extreme weather. A new state law will allow some communities to ban fossil fuel hookups for new construction and major renovations. The Driscoll School in Brookline is being built...
Ex-Nassau Executive Mangano behind bars in Massachusetts facility
An appellate court denied Ed Mangano's request to remain free on bail as he appeals his conviction.
Former Massachusetts town treasurer accused of embezzling up to $133,000 from town accounts
A former town employee in Stow is accused of stealing as much as $133,000 from the town accounts, investigators said Friday as they charged the woman with taking part in an embezzlement scheme. Authorities said Pamela Landry, who retired as the town of Stow treasurer in 2019, diverted money from...
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
railfan.com
Non-Profit Looks to Acquire ‘Flying Yankee’ from State of New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H. — A group in New Hampshire is trying to revive the restoration of Boston & Maine streamliner the Flying Yankee and announced this week it would like to acquire the train from its current owner, the State of New Hampshire. The Flying Yankee was built by the...
WCVB
First-time runner takes on Boston Marathon to honor injured officer
BOSTON — The 2023 Boston Marathon course will be filled with elite athletes. But, this week, first-time runners are also signing up to take on the iconic race. And for one wife and mother, the challenge is also very personal. Kim Donohue nearly lost her husband in the aftermath...
Comments / 1