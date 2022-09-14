ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Should you vote early in the 2022 midterm elections? 3 essential reads

As political campaigning for the midterm elections is ramping up, millions of voters are considering how they should cast their ballots on Nov. 8, 2022. In addition to the traditional way of voting at their local precinct on Election Day, many have the option to vote earlier by mail. With the exception of Alabama, Connecticut, Mississippi and New Hampshire, early voting is allowed in 46 states and is offered in different forms such as drop boxes, mail or early voting in person. It’s important to check with your state’s election office, because different states have different deadlines and options available. In...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state

Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections. According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.
ELECTIONS
#Voter Turnout#U S Census#Census Data#Election
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Inflation, abortion motivating voter turnout

If the 2022 midterm election is about inflation and crime, that helps the GOP. If it’s about the future of American democracy and abortion, that helps the Democrats. The latest Fox News national survey shows those are the four top issues that registered voters are "extremely" concerned about right now: inflation (59% extremely concerned), future of American democracy (50%), abortion (45%), and crime (43%).
BUSINESS
The Hill

Voters split on which party should control Congress: poll

Voters are equally split on which party they believe should control Congress after the November midterm elections, according to a new NBC News poll released Sunday. The survey found that 46 percent of registered voters want Republicans in charge of the House and Senate with the same percentage of those polled saying they want Democrats to control both chambers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elections
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 9.16.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * A new national New York Times/Siena College poll found Democrats narrowly leading Republicans on the congressional generic ballot, 46% to 44%. That’s similar to the pollster’s results from July, which showed Democrats ahead by one point.
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Fewer Americans listing inflation as top issue in elections: survey

Fewer Americans said inflation is their top issue going into November’s midterm elections than in recent months, according to a new poll released on Thursday. Thirty percent of respondents in the NPR-PBS Newshour-Marist poll listed inflation as their top issue in the upcoming elections — down from 37 percent in July — as inflation showed signs of slowing.
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Voters say Biden has further ‘divided’ country

(The Center Square) – The majority of Americans say President Joe Biden has further divided the country, according to a new poll. Convention of States Action, along with the Trafalgar Group, released the polling data, which showed that 58.7% of surveyed voters say that “Biden has divided the country during his time as president.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Buckle up: Key midterm races remain tight, new polling shows

The slew of midterm polls released over the last 24 hours all have one thing in common: They show competitive — if not razor-close — contests across the country. And in an era where polling, especially involving state surveys, has seen its fair share of misses, that’s maybe the only real conclusion we can reach from all of these different polls.
