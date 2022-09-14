Camden sheriff investigates assault with deadly weapon report

Camden Sheriff

Trespassing, property owner wanted someone kept off his property, was reported Aug. 24 in the 100 block of Stanley Lane, Shiloh.

Owner surrendered dog to deputies Aug. 25 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills.

A domestic dispute was reported Aug. 28 in the 100 block of Aaron Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.

Assault with a deadly weapon was reported Aug. 28 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.

Animal bite was reported Aug. 28 in the 100 block of Trotman Road, Shiloh.

Simple assault was reported Aug. 28 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.

Domestic altercation was reported Aug. 29 in the 100 block of Aaron Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.

Breaking and entering and larceny was reported Aug. 29 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.

Assault with deadly weapon, one person received lacerations caused by glass, was reported Aug. 31 in the 100 block of Pinch Gut Road, Camden. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.

Deputies served an emergency child custody order Sept. 1 in the 300 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.

Sex offender violation was reported Sept. 1 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.

Larceny of mail was reported Sept. 2 in the 200 block of Country Club Road, Camden.

Trespassing on real property, person entered property after being evicted by court order, was reported Sept. 3 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.

Injury to personal property, person reported something hitting her windshield after verbal altercation with another motorist, was reported Sept. 3 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 and Trestles Court, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.

Domestic dispute was reported Sept. 5 in the 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.

Structure fire reported Sept. 6 in the 100 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.

Assault on a female was reported Sept. 6 in the 100 block of Carolina Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.

Deputies investigated a death in the 200 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills, Sept. 6. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.

Felony larceny, someone stole UPS box containing farm equipment parts, was reported Sept. 7 in the 100 block of Sharon Church Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.

Deputies seized a firearm in pursuance of a domestic violence protective order Sept. 6 in the 100 block of Carolina Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.

Vehicle destroyed by fire was reported Sept. 7 in the 100 block of Treasure Point Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.

Deputies investigated a non-criminal death Sept. 7 in the 100 block of Billets Bridge Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.

A verbal disturbance was reported Sept. 8 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills.

Reckless discharge of a firearm, person was bitten by dog and then discharged firearm, was reported Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Kestrel Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.

Reckless driving was reported Sept. 8 in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 17/Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.

Elizabeth City Police

Destruction/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 23 in the 800 block of Fourth St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported Aug. 23 in the 500 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.

Theft from a building, lawn furniture and bicycles valued at $250, was reported Aug. 22 in the 100 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.

Larceny of a gas can was reported Aug. 31 in the 1500 block of River Road. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.

Counterfeiting/forgery and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game were reported Aug. 31 in the 210 block of Harney Street. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property by breaking a store camera (valued at $500) was reported Aug. 31 in the 1730 block of Weeskville Road. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.