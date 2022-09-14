ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 22, Wears Wild Green Screen Gown At NYFW

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Gozy_0hvgqMEF00
Image Credit: SplashNews

Ella Emhoff, 23, is making a name for herself in the fashion world! The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, who first got attention for her fashionable outfit at President Joe Biden‘s inauguration last year, stepped out on the runway of the Maisie Wilen show during New York Fashion Week in a wild bright green Balaclava dress that had black and white circular patterns all over. It had a section that went around her head, hiding her hair, and green gloves, and she paired it with black platform heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2kbW_0hvgqMEF00
Ella Emhoff during New York Fashion Week. (SplashNews)

The beauty also wore round-framed glasses and showed off a natural-looking face as she put on a serious and emotionless expression during her time on the catwalk. She fit right into the scene and was one of the highlights of the epic show. Onlookers gazed at her gorgeous appearance and her outfit was quite a conversation starter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r18Gd_0hvgqMEF00
A close-up photo of Ella’s look. (Peter Foley/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Two days before she rocked the green outfit, Ella made headlines for walking the Prabal Gurung catwalk during NYFW in another stylish look. It included a flowy green sleeveless blouse that showed off her bare midsection and a black leather mini skirt. She also wore black wraparound shoes and had her hair pulled back as she put her all over body tattoos on display.

Ella’s appearances at NYFW comes after she was signed to IMG Models. Since then, she’s released her own knitwear collection, attended the Met Gala, and has been featured in some of the world’s top fashion magazines, including Vogue and Vanity Fair. She’s also walked runways at shows for big name brands like Balenciaga and Proenza Schouler.

Ella stepped into the spotlight when she wore an unforgettable Miu Miu coat and custom Batsheva dress at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration alongside her stepmom Kamala and dad, Doug Emhoff, who became the second gentleman that day. She soon became the talk of the town due to her fashion choice and impressive background. In addition to knitting her own clothing, she does her own tattoos and attended the Parsons School of Design.

Comments / 85

Sandra Atkins
2d ago

Stop pretending that the VP had something to divwith raising this girl. Her mother is alive and well. The VP has only known her a few years. We aren't interested in.her.

Reply
21
desertgirl
2d ago

she's only a model because of who her stepmother is. other than that I doubt if she would make it in the modeling world.

Reply(1)
41
I despise Demoncrats
3d ago

wonder if she's a good Ole girl like her stepmom? Harris was supposed to be good at only one thing! 🤣🤣

Reply
29
Related
HollywoodLife

Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Cozies Up To Boyfriend Sam Hine In NYC: Photo

Vice President Kamala Harris‘ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 23, was spotted heading out for a New York City date night with her boyfriend Sam Hine, 28, on Sept. 15. The pair were photographed sharing an umbrella under drizzly night skies as they headed to a party for Vogue. Ella, a model, wore an oversized white button-down blouse and a black pleated skirt with a raw hemline and slit up the right side. She added platform combat boots to the edgy outfit and accessorized with a black and white shoulder bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show

Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps

Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Doug Emhoff
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled

Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
POTUS
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Nyfw#Fashion Brands#Vanity Fair
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
TENNIS
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation

Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Wants ‘Nothing More’ Than For Harry & Royal Family To ‘Heal’ Fractured Relationship

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties, the relationship between the couple and his royal family has been quite strained. With all the members coming together to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, it looks like there is a chance for them to reconcile. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Meghan is in “full support” of her husband Harry making peace and is doing all she can to facilitate it.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Bonds With Dad Seal At U.S. Open After Leaving For College

Leni Klum, 18, is now a college student in New York City, so it wasn’t inconvenient at all for her to attend Serena Williams‘ U.S. Open match in Flushing, Queens on Wednesday, August 31. Heidi Klum‘s daughter linked up with her dad Seal, 59, outside the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The father-daughter duo smiled and gave each other a giant hug before they headed into the stadium together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
240K+
Followers
21K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy