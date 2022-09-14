ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, IA

KEYC

Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

On/Off Rain Rest of the Weekend

Although it will be isolated at best, we do have some isolated rain chances the rest of the weekend. Luckily, it is not expected to cause any major impacts (let alone damage). Expect no more than 1/2″. The only way this would happen is if any downpours sneaked into portions of northeast Iowa during Saturday night. While these downpours are most likely to stay south, these storms could be strong should they track towards Charles City, Mason City, or surrounding communities.
MASON CITY, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Hormel Foods unveils Inspired People Plaza during Thursday ceremony

Hormel Foods Corporation unveiled The Inspired People Plaza during a ceremony at their global headquarters in Austin Thursday. The centerpiece of the plaza is a one-ton, 25-foot tall fork sculpture created by artist Gordon Huether. The statue is clad with nearly 20,000 forks, representing and donated by Hormel Foods employees from around the world. Deanna Brady, Executive Vice President of Refrigerated Foods for Hormel talked at the ceremony about how the sculpture came to be…
AUSTIN, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)

Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Mix 97-3

This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

2 teens involved in Cerro Gordo Co. rollover crash

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Two north Iowa teens were involved in a rollover crash where a vehicle caught fire. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle driven by Saige Kingery, 17, of Mason City, drove off the road at the intersection of Hickory Ave. and 295th St.
MASON CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Spirit Lake Man Loses Life in Freeborn County Crash

Albert Lea, MN (KICD) — A Spirit Lake man died in a single vehicle crash on Northbound I-35 in Freeborn County Minnesota on Thursday. According to the report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 64 year old Larry Bamsey was driving a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer and struck a guard rail just before 3 pm. The semi caught fire and Bamsey ultimately succumbed to injuries. The Glenville and Albert Lea Fire Departments and Mayo Ambulance assisted State Troopers at the scene.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Spirit Lake, Iowa man killed in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon

An Iowa man was killed when his semi was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer being driven by 64-year old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa was traveling northbound on I-35 near mile marker 3 at 2:57 p.m. Thursday afternoon when the vehicle collided with a guardrail and subsequently caught on fire.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-35 near Twin Lakes

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A truck driver is dead after his semi crashed into a guard rail. The Minnesota State Patrol says it was a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer traveling northbound on I-35 near Mile Marker 3. It collided with a guard rail and started on fire.
TWIN LAKES, MN
KIMT

Teen pleads guilty to Swaledale vandalism

MASON CITY, Iowa – A teen who caused more than $1,500 in damage to a home and vehicle has pleaded guilty. Mercades Motz, 19 of Mason City, was arrested on June 29 for going to a home in Swaledale and intentionally doing damage to the home and a vehicle.
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations

MASON CITY — A Mason City nail salon has been fined $7500 for numerous violations of the health code. VV Nails & Spa at 4013 4th Southwest has entered into a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences after a public health investigator found 13 different violations during an unannounced visit to the salon on February 14th.
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

High Quality Jobs application for proposed Mason City golf car, electric vehicle manufacturer to be decided Friday

DES MOINES — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors during their meeting tomorrow in Des Moines will consider a financial assistance application for the company that recently announced they were purchasing the former ShopKo building in Mason City and transforming it into a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly facility.
MASON CITY, IA
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Rural Blooming Prairie man loses home to fire

State fire officials are trying to determine what caused a rural Blooming Prairie home to go up in flames Friday morning. Fire crews from Booming Prairie and Hayfield responded to the blaze at 69261 120th Ave. located east of Blooming Prairie in Dodge County at 7 a.m. Friday. While the house belongs to Chad Hamersma, no one was home at the time of the fire.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
Sioux City Journal

Body found in rural Worth County

Authorities responded to a call Friday morning of a body found in rural Worth County. According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, a resident called to report they had discovered a body in the Shell Rock River while on a regular morning walk near the intersection of 390th Street and Raven Avenue, southeast of Kensett.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
steeledodgenews.com

Dodge pulls out of Steele Detention Center

Dodge County officials dealt a significant blow last month to the Steele County Detention Center, striking a deal to house detainees in Olmsted County. Steele County administrator Scott Golberg estimates the loss of the longtime contract, which was up for review, will cost the county $250,000-$300,000 annually. The Detention Center has a $4 million budget.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Elysian woman killed in UTV crash near Mapleton

An Elysian woman was killed in a UTV crash Thursday night and a man faces criminal charges in her death. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:41 p.m. to the crash south of Mapleton near the intersection of Co Rd 7 and 105th St. Initial reports indicated that a male was asking for help with a female trapped under a UTV.
MAPLETON, MN

