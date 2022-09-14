Although it will be isolated at best, we do have some isolated rain chances the rest of the weekend. Luckily, it is not expected to cause any major impacts (let alone damage). Expect no more than 1/2″. The only way this would happen is if any downpours sneaked into portions of northeast Iowa during Saturday night. While these downpours are most likely to stay south, these storms could be strong should they track towards Charles City, Mason City, or surrounding communities.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO