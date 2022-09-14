Read full article on original website
Bat infestation prompted school cancellation in Austin, Minnesota
A southern Minnesota school district had to cancel over a week of classes this month after discovering bats had invaded one of the school buildings. Austin Public Schools alerted families to the situation at the Community Learning Center in an Aug. 31 email, stating there'd be no school Sept. 1-12 while new arrangements could be made.
KEYC
Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
Body found in Iowa river identified
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa -- A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday.
KAAL-TV
On/Off Rain Rest of the Weekend
Although it will be isolated at best, we do have some isolated rain chances the rest of the weekend. Luckily, it is not expected to cause any major impacts (let alone damage). Expect no more than 1/2″. The only way this would happen is if any downpours sneaked into portions of northeast Iowa during Saturday night. While these downpours are most likely to stay south, these storms could be strong should they track towards Charles City, Mason City, or surrounding communities.
myaustinminnesota.com
Hormel Foods unveils Inspired People Plaza during Thursday ceremony
Hormel Foods Corporation unveiled The Inspired People Plaza during a ceremony at their global headquarters in Austin Thursday. The centerpiece of the plaza is a one-ton, 25-foot tall fork sculpture created by artist Gordon Huether. The statue is clad with nearly 20,000 forks, representing and donated by Hormel Foods employees from around the world. Deanna Brady, Executive Vice President of Refrigerated Foods for Hormel talked at the ceremony about how the sculpture came to be…
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
KIMT
2 teens involved in Cerro Gordo Co. rollover crash
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Two north Iowa teens were involved in a rollover crash where a vehicle caught fire. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle driven by Saige Kingery, 17, of Mason City, drove off the road at the intersection of Hickory Ave. and 295th St.
kicdam.com
myaustinminnesota.com
Spirit Lake, Iowa man killed in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon
An Iowa man was killed when his semi was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer being driven by 64-year old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa was traveling northbound on I-35 near mile marker 3 at 2:57 p.m. Thursday afternoon when the vehicle collided with a guardrail and subsequently caught on fire.
KGLO News
DCI called in to help after Northwood woman’s body found in Shell Rock River
NORTHWOOD — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to help Worth County authorities after a Northwood woman’s body was recovered from the Shell Rock River on Friday. The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says the body of 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson was found in the...
KEYC
KIMT
Teen pleads guilty to Swaledale vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A teen who caused more than $1,500 in damage to a home and vehicle has pleaded guilty. Mercades Motz, 19 of Mason City, was arrested on June 29 for going to a home in Swaledale and intentionally doing damage to the home and a vehicle.
KGLO News
Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations
MASON CITY — A Mason City nail salon has been fined $7500 for numerous violations of the health code. VV Nails & Spa at 4013 4th Southwest has entered into a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences after a public health investigator found 13 different violations during an unannounced visit to the salon on February 14th.
KGLO News
High Quality Jobs application for proposed Mason City golf car, electric vehicle manufacturer to be decided Friday
DES MOINES — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors during their meeting tomorrow in Des Moines will consider a financial assistance application for the company that recently announced they were purchasing the former ShopKo building in Mason City and transforming it into a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly facility.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Rural Blooming Prairie man loses home to fire
State fire officials are trying to determine what caused a rural Blooming Prairie home to go up in flames Friday morning. Fire crews from Booming Prairie and Hayfield responded to the blaze at 69261 120th Ave. located east of Blooming Prairie in Dodge County at 7 a.m. Friday. While the house belongs to Chad Hamersma, no one was home at the time of the fire.
Sioux City Journal
Body found in rural Worth County
Authorities responded to a call Friday morning of a body found in rural Worth County. According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, a resident called to report they had discovered a body in the Shell Rock River while on a regular morning walk near the intersection of 390th Street and Raven Avenue, southeast of Kensett.
steeledodgenews.com
Dodge pulls out of Steele Detention Center
Dodge County officials dealt a significant blow last month to the Steele County Detention Center, striking a deal to house detainees in Olmsted County. Steele County administrator Scott Golberg estimates the loss of the longtime contract, which was up for review, will cost the county $250,000-$300,000 annually. The Detention Center has a $4 million budget.
Southern Minnesota News
Elysian woman killed in UTV crash near Mapleton
An Elysian woman was killed in a UTV crash Thursday night and a man faces criminal charges in her death. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:41 p.m. to the crash south of Mapleton near the intersection of Co Rd 7 and 105th St. Initial reports indicated that a male was asking for help with a female trapped under a UTV.
fox9.com
Suspect sought in Mankato shooting that led to shelter-in-place order
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Mankato are seeking the public's help in finding the suspect in a shooting that led to a shelter-in-place order and a lockdown at the nearby Mayo Clinic Health Systems Hospital. In an update at 1:48 p.m. Friday, the Mankato Department of Public Safety...
