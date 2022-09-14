ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew’s Kids: Everything To Know About Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie

By Sabrina Picou
 3 days ago

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, 62, is not only number eight in the line of succession, but also the father of two royal women. Princesses Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 32, are the only children of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, 62. Their father has been in the spotlight since Virginia Giuffre, who is one of Jeffrey Epstein‘s victims, alleged that Prince Andrew was one of the men that sexually assaulted her, according to BBC. In January 2022, the late Queen Elizabeth II formally stripped her son, Prince Andrew, of his military and royal affiliations. Despite his official demotions, Prince Andrew and his daughters continue to remain in the line of succession for the prestigious throne. Meet both of the princesses below!

Princess Beatrice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGEav_0hvgpHmP00
Prince Andrew with his daughters Princesses Beatrice (R) and Eugenie (C). (David Parker/Shutterstock)

The eldest child of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, is Princess Beatrice. She was born to the former couple on August 8, 1988, just two years before her younger sister. Despite being one of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren, Beatrice is not considered to be an active working royal. She works for the software company, Afiniti, but has since been promoted to one of four Counsellors of State, upon the heartbreaking death of her royal grandmother. Princess Beatrice is number nine in the line of succession.

Princess Beatrice married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 38, in an intimate ceremony back in July 2020. Her grandmother, and grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, were both in attendance at the time. Following her beautiful wedding at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, England, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo revealed they were expecting their first child. The Royal Family made the official announcement on May 20, 2021, with both families delighted with the news. Their baby girl, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, was born on Sept. 18, 2021.

Princess Eugenie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fW8mE_0hvgpHmP00
Princesses Beatrice (L) & Eugenie (R) together. (Mark Large/Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

Princess Eugenie was born on March 23, 1990, about six years before her mother and father’s official split. The 32-year-old is not a working royal and works in the arts world. She graduated with a degree in English and art history from Newcastle University in 2012, and began working at the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth in 2015. Princess Eugenie serves as the director of the gallery, according to Good Housekeeping. Just two places behind her older sister, Princess Eugenie is number 11 in the official line of succession.

The royal woman is also married, like her sister Beatrice. Eugenie married her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 36, on October 12, 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The adorable couple got engaged on January 22, 2017 while vacationing in Nicaragua together. Although Jack is not a royal, he does have an impressive resume, as he works as the official UK Ambassador for George Clooney and Rande Gerber‘s best-selling tequila brand, Casamigos. Jack and Eugenie welcomed their first child together, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on February 9, 2021.

