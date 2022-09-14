ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Body found in Iowa river identified

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday. The body was found near 390th Street and Raven Ave. The female has been identified as Melissa Jo Olson, 45, of Northwood. Olson’s cause of death has not been released at this time. The Worth […]
WORTH COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Body found in rural Worth County

Authorities responded to a call Friday morning of a body found in rural Worth County. According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, a resident called to report they had discovered a body in the Shell Rock River while on a regular morning walk near the intersection of 390th Street and Raven Avenue, southeast of Kensett.
superhits1027.com

Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations

MASON CITY — A Mason City nail salon has been fined $7500 for numerous violations of the health code. VV Nails & Spa at 4013 4th Southwest has entered into a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences after a public health investigator found 13 different violations during an unannounced visit to the salon on February 14th.
MASON CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Winnebago County, IA
Local
Iowa Society
City
Lake Mills, IA
KIMT

Woman's body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone found a woman's body in the Shell Rock River on Friday morning. Authorities say it was spotted by someone near 390th Street in between Raven Avenue and Robin Avenue. That person immediately notified the Sheriff's Office. Early...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man pleads guilty to drugs, chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after he was found hiding under a back deck is pleading guilty. Harold Victory Stinnett Jr., 32 of Mason City, is due to be sentenced November 14 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, eluding, and interference with official acts. Law enforcement...
MASON CITY, IA
WHO 13

One dead, two injured in Sioux County crash

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A crash early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, 25, was traveling westbound on B40 near Garfield Ave. around 6:22 a.m. when he allegedly left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the north […]
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Spirit Lake, Iowa man killed in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon

An Iowa man was killed when his semi was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer being driven by 64-year old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa was traveling northbound on I-35 near mile marker 3 at 2:57 p.m. Thursday afternoon when the vehicle collided with a guardrail and subsequently caught on fire.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Thompson
stormlakeradio.com

Wanted Pocahontas Man Apprehended in Palo Alto County

A Pocahontas man who was wanted by authorities in Palo Alto county has been taken into custody. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Michael Petersen of Pocahontas was arrested last Friday, September 9th on a warrant for violating probation on an original charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Wcta

Comments / 0

Community Policy