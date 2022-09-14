Read full article on original website
CLIMAX-FISHER VOLLEYBALL HOSTING WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO – ON KROX
We will have Climax-Fisher Knights Volleyball vs the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies on the air tonight starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 7:00 p.m., and the first serve from Climax at 7:30 p.m. You can listen on 1260 AM, 105.7 FM, and on 92.1 FM in the Grand Forks & East Grand Forks listening area. You can also listen anywhere by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
CROOKSTON PIRATES GOES FOR FIRST WIN WITH A SECTION 8AA GAME AT HAWLEY
The Crookston Pirate Football team is 0-2 on the season, but made a good step forward from game one to game two in their loss last Friday to Barnesville 28-0. The Pirate defense played very good at times in that game and hope to carry that over to their game tonight at Hawley. The offense has been slow in finding themselves and need to improve in that department.
CROOKSTON PIRATE FOOTBALL RUNS THROUGH HAWLEY TO TAKE HOME FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON
1st Quarter- The Nuggets received the opening kickoff to start the game and got an easy first down without even running a play after an offsides and encroachment penalty called on the Pirates to move them up to their own 30-yard-line. The Nuggets finally were able to snap a play and quickly got to midfield in two plays. However, the Pirates’ defense was able to stand strong not far into their territory and forced the Nuggets to punt. The Nuggets tried to fool the Pirates with a fake punt, but the Pirates saw through the ruse to stop the Nuggets well short of the line to cause a turnover on downs to start the Pirates at their own 38-yard-line. The Pirates chose to start stick to the ground with the good field position and pushed to midfield after a 12-yard run by Running Back Ethan Boll. Ethan Boll continued to show off his speed and charged down into the Nuggets’ red zone after a strong 24-yard run to get the Pirates at the 14-yard line. The Pirates kept it with Boll who weaved through the Nuggets’ defense to find the endzone to have the Pirates strike first to go up 7-0. The Pirates kicked the ball back to the Nuggets but after a player touched the ball before it bounced out of bounds caused the Nuggets to begin at their own 12-yard line. The Pirates’ defense felt the momentum on their side and forced them to punt. But the Pirates continued their aggressiveness with Jaren Bailey breaking through the line to block the punt and recovered the ball at the Nuggets’ 1-yard-line. Quarterback Jack Doda took advantage of the short field to charge into the endzone for another touchdown. However, kicker Jake Erickson’s kick drifted left to miss the extra point to only put the Pirates up 13-0. The Pirates kicked off once again and trapped the Nuggets deep in their own territory once again to have them start at their own 19-yard-line. But once again, the Pirates stood strong once again with Linebacker Tanner Giese sacking Quarterback Noah Nelson for another loss and forcing the Nuggets to punt again. The Pirates started this drive at their own 39-yard-line and continued to move along the ground. But, the Nuggets’ defense stood strong and held the Pirates’ run game to a three-and-out. However, the Pirates weren’t ready to give the ball back and gave the ball to Tanner Giese to charge ahead on a fake punt of their own to pick up the first down and end the quarter with a fresh set of downs.
Bernice Katherine Sherry – Obit
Bernice Katherine Sherry, 92, of Crookston, died early Wednesday morning at the Riverview Memory Care unit, where she had moved to just over a month ago. Bernice’s faith-filled life began on May 27, 1930, when she was born to Werner and Minnie (Behlke) Schulz, in the home that her father built on the original Schulz family homestead west of Euclid, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Euclid and attended the Euclid country school until the 8th grade when she graduated. Bernice worked on her parent’s farm and also did house-keeping for neighbors. She rarely sat idle whether working in the house, the garden, milking cows, or tending to other farm animals; all while growing up with her 5 siblings: Harold, Martin, Edna, Arlene, and Clifford Schulz.
Dennis L. Woltjer – Obit
Dennis L. Woltjer, 81, of Borup, MN passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his residence in Borup under the care of his family. Dennis was a graduate of Borup High School in 1959, soon after on November 15, 1961, he married his one and only love. Shirley and Dennis had a wonderful and long-lasting marriage of 61 years. Together they raised two children, Curtis and Colleen.
Friends, family bid goodbye to Lynn Stauss
Friends and family gathered Friday at Hope Church in Grand Forks to pay their respects to Lynn Stauss. The former East Grand Forks mayor died at his home Sunday at the age of 77. Stauss served 21 years as the top elected official in East Grand Forks. Paul Knight, lead...
GF Parks ink naming deal
The Apollo Sports Complex in Grand Forks is getting a new name. The Grand Forks Park District finalized a naming rights deal September 6th with Oxford Realty to the tune of $500,000 dollars. Park Superintendent George Hellyer says the money will be paid over 10-years – with the naming rights...
Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified
THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
Crookston man dead after head-on crash
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND (Valley News Live) - Police released the name of the 42-year-old Crookston man that was killed in a head-on crash just east of Thompson. It happened on 6th Avenue NE (County Road 7) just before 8:30 AM Tuesday. Highway Patrol says a 2016 Dodge Charger driven...
One Injured in Accident Involving Semi
One person was injured in a two vehicle accident this morning in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gideon George Thompson, (22) of Fertile was injured when the northbound 2011 Chevrolet Cruze he was driving collided with a southbound 2015 Peterbilt Tractor Truck on Highway 102 in Onstad Township.
Crookston man killed in head-on collision is identified
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Crookston man who died Tuesday morning in a head-on collision east of Thompson (ND). Forty-two-year-old Thomas McWaters was killed when his westbound pickup truck was struck by an eastbound Dodge Charger that crossed the center line on County Road 7. McWaters was...
Man missing in Polk County area
POLK COUNTY, Minn. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 58-year-old man who went missing in the area. Police say the man, Michael Minteer, was last seen traveling on foot in rural Comstock in east central Polk County on Sept. 6. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt when he was seen last.
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
Mobile Home Explosion Investigation in Thief River Falls Continues
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — The investigation into the cause of a mobile home explosion in Thief River Falls last week continues. A Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson says they cannot release any information until the case is closed and the report is processed. The person...
CROOKSTON AIRPORT COMMISSION ELECTS CORKY REYNOLDS AS NEW CHAIRPERSON AND ADDS TWO NEW COMMISSIONERS
The Crookston Airport Commission met for its annual meeting in the Crookston City Hall Conference Hall on Thursday morning. INTRODUCTION OF NEW MEMBERS AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS. The meeting began with the board introducing two new members being added to the board. These members were new commissioners Dan Geist and...
Help Wanted: GF school paraeducators
The Grand Forks School Board has declared a critical shortage in hiring of paraeducators for the current year. At last count the district has about 90 openings – with every school reporting unfilled positions. Business Manager Brandon Baumbach says paraeducators help the district meet state and federal regulatory requirements...
Police use drone to locate suspect in field after chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple agencies worked together to detain a man who led authorities on a car chase and then hid in a field. At approximately 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the West Fargo Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue E.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A SEMI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 102
Earlier today, at approximately 7:15 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a semi-vehicle and another vehicle on Highway 102, between Crookston and Fertile, near 375th Street, about 13 miles southeast of Crookston and 7 miles north of Fertile. According to reports from the Department, the owner of the semi-vehicle was not injured in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jeffery Michael Lee, 54, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Alan Orv Weaver, 52, of Rochester, for Disorderly Conduct. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 9/14/2022 – At 4:01 p.m., the CFD responded to...
Gilby, ND man arrested on suspicion of DUI
GILBY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Gilby has been arrested after getting his vehicle stuck in a ditch. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office responded to the complaint around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15. Deputies received a call about a vehicle driving aggressively in the...
