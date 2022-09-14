1st Quarter- The Nuggets received the opening kickoff to start the game and got an easy first down without even running a play after an offsides and encroachment penalty called on the Pirates to move them up to their own 30-yard-line. The Nuggets finally were able to snap a play and quickly got to midfield in two plays. However, the Pirates’ defense was able to stand strong not far into their territory and forced the Nuggets to punt. The Nuggets tried to fool the Pirates with a fake punt, but the Pirates saw through the ruse to stop the Nuggets well short of the line to cause a turnover on downs to start the Pirates at their own 38-yard-line. The Pirates chose to start stick to the ground with the good field position and pushed to midfield after a 12-yard run by Running Back Ethan Boll. Ethan Boll continued to show off his speed and charged down into the Nuggets’ red zone after a strong 24-yard run to get the Pirates at the 14-yard line. The Pirates kept it with Boll who weaved through the Nuggets’ defense to find the endzone to have the Pirates strike first to go up 7-0. The Pirates kicked the ball back to the Nuggets but after a player touched the ball before it bounced out of bounds caused the Nuggets to begin at their own 12-yard line. The Pirates’ defense felt the momentum on their side and forced them to punt. But the Pirates continued their aggressiveness with Jaren Bailey breaking through the line to block the punt and recovered the ball at the Nuggets’ 1-yard-line. Quarterback Jack Doda took advantage of the short field to charge into the endzone for another touchdown. However, kicker Jake Erickson’s kick drifted left to miss the extra point to only put the Pirates up 13-0. The Pirates kicked off once again and trapped the Nuggets deep in their own territory once again to have them start at their own 19-yard-line. But once again, the Pirates stood strong once again with Linebacker Tanner Giese sacking Quarterback Noah Nelson for another loss and forcing the Nuggets to punt again. The Pirates started this drive at their own 39-yard-line and continued to move along the ground. But, the Nuggets’ defense stood strong and held the Pirates’ run game to a three-and-out. However, the Pirates weren’t ready to give the ball back and gave the ball to Tanner Giese to charge ahead on a fake punt of their own to pick up the first down and end the quarter with a fresh set of downs.

HAWLEY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO