Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. railroads, workers avert shutdown, but hard work remains to finalize contract deal
LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. freight railways and unions representing 115,000 workers may have reached a deal to avert a damaging shutdown that could have battered the U.S. economy, but the industry isn't clear of that danger yet.
U.S. rail strike averted, but labor deal faces tough union votes
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration secured a tentative deal on Thursday to avert a railway strike that could have wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, but union members angered by tough work conditions have yet to ratify the agreement.
investing.com
Teamsters union launches new division for Amazon employees
(Reuters) -The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions, said on Tuesday it had launched a new division to focus on unionizing employees of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). The e-commerce giant has for years discouraged attempts to organize, but in April this year, the worker-led Amazon Labor...
Freight rail strike could start Friday if deal isn't reached with unions representing workers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A looming freight rail strike could start Friday and cause massive supply chain disruptions. Nearly 30% of all U.S. freight shipments could be halted if the nation's railroads can't cut a deal with unions representing about 60,000 workers.The two sides are at odds over sick time and attendance policies. The White House is hosting a meeting with railroad and union officials in an effort to avert the strike. Federal law actually allows Congress to step in and prevent railway workers from striking, but democratic leaders say they are not going to go down that road. Amtrak is pre-emptively canceling long-haul service on impacted tracks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A diner used servers' tip money to pay its bussers' wages. Now it has to pay $1.35 million.
A diner must pay its staff $1.35 million in damages and back wages after it ran an illegal tip pool, the Labor Department announced.
Railroad stocks rise as tentative deal averts planned labor strike by thousands of rail workers
Railroad stocks rose Thursday after unions and railway companies reached a tentative labor deal, averting a strike. Tens of thousands of unionized workers had been set to go on strike if no agreement was reached by Friday. The Association of American Railroads estimated a labor strike could cost the US...
thecentersquare.com
Tentative deal reached to avoid national rail strike
(The Center Square) – The freight railroad industry reached a tentative deal with rail worker unions Thursday morning to avoid a national rail strike that threatened to cripple the nation’s already stressed supply chain. The tentative agreement still must be ratified in a vote of the unions' workers.
Workers are getting bolder. The number of strikes tripled from last year as Americans see their wages shrink and bosses profit.
The failure of wages to keep up with inflation and gaining the upper hand in a labor shortage have driven more workers to the picket line this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Strikes becoming more common amid inflation, tight labor market
More workers across a range of industries are going on strike, seeking pay raises to catch up to inflation while the tight labor market has taken away some of the risk of walking off the job. In the past few weeks, thousands of teachers in Ohio and Washington, nursing-home workers...
Comments / 0