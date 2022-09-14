ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Teamsters union launches new division for Amazon employees

(Reuters) -The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions, said on Tuesday it had launched a new division to focus on unionizing employees of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). The e-commerce giant has for years discouraged attempts to organize, but in April this year, the worker-led Amazon Labor...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS Philly

Freight rail strike could start Friday if deal isn't reached with unions representing workers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A looming freight rail strike could start Friday and cause massive supply chain disruptions. Nearly 30% of all U.S. freight shipments could be halted if the nation's railroads can't cut a deal with unions representing about 60,000 workers.The two sides are at odds over sick time and attendance policies. The White House is hosting a meeting with railroad and union officials in an effort to avert the strike. Federal law actually allows Congress to step in and prevent railway workers from striking, but democratic leaders say they are not going to go down that road. Amtrak is pre-emptively canceling long-haul service on impacted tracks.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
thecentersquare.com

Tentative deal reached to avoid national rail strike

(The Center Square) – The freight railroad industry reached a tentative deal with rail worker unions Thursday morning to avoid a national rail strike that threatened to cripple the nation’s already stressed supply chain. The tentative agreement still must be ratified in a vote of the unions' workers.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Bargaining#Sugar#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bctgm Union
FOXBusiness

Strikes becoming more common amid inflation, tight labor market

More workers across a range of industries are going on strike, seeking pay raises to catch up to inflation while the tight labor market has taken away some of the risk of walking off the job. In the past few weeks, thousands of teachers in Ohio and Washington, nursing-home workers...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy