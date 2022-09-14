Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 17, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Dawn Toyia Thompson, 37, of Climax, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS INTERSECTION AT GATEWAY DRIVE AND N. WASHINGTON STREET WILL BE DOWN TO ONE LANE ON WEDNESDAY
Grand Forks Road Crews announced that Gateway Dr. (Hwy. 2) will be down to one lane for eastbound traffic at the intersection with N. Washington St. starting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Crews will be continuing repairs on a water main in the area and allow utility crews to access a manhole in the traffic lane.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A SEMI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 102
Earlier today, at approximately 7:15 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a semi-vehicle and another vehicle on Highway 102, between Crookston and Fertile, near 375th Street, about 13 miles southeast of Crookston and 7 miles north of Fertile. According to reports from the Department, the owner of the semi-vehicle was not injured in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
kvrr.com
Crookston Man Killed In Head-On Crash In Grand Forks County
GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A head-on crash near Thompson, North Dakota has claimed the life of a Crookston man. It happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning on County Road 7, about 6 miles east of Thompson. Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Tyson Horton of Fertile crossed the center line...
kroxam.com
Bernice Katherine Sherry – Obit
Bernice Katherine Sherry, 92, of Crookston, died early Wednesday morning at the Riverview Memory Care unit, where she had moved to just over a month ago. Bernice’s faith-filled life began on May 27, 1930, when she was born to Werner and Minnie (Behlke) Schulz, in the home that her father built on the original Schulz family homestead west of Euclid, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Euclid and attended the Euclid country school until the 8th grade when she graduated. Bernice worked on her parent’s farm and also did house-keeping for neighbors. She rarely sat idle whether working in the house, the garden, milking cows, or tending to other farm animals; all while growing up with her 5 siblings: Harold, Martin, Edna, Arlene, and Clifford Schulz.
Polk County officials report body found days after man goes missing
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they have located a dead body, days after asking for the public's help to find a missing man.The 58-year-old had last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County.The sheriff's office said that he "suffers from a mental health disorder."On Thursday, at about 4 p.m., the county sheriff's office said they located the man's body in the woods near Johnstown. They said they believe it was the person who went missing, though his identity was not yet confirmed.
trfradio.com
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
Missing: Michael Minteer, 58, last seen in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.Michael Minteer, 58, was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County. He was wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff's office says Minteer may be armed, and he "suffers from a mental health disorder." They advise anyone who sees him to not approach him, and instead call 715-485-8300.
Man missing in Polk County area
POLK COUNTY, Minn. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 58-year-old man who went missing in the area. Police say the man, Michael Minteer, was last seen traveling on foot in rural Comstock in east central Polk County on Sept. 6. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt when he was seen last.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD- SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the American Legion on the week of September 12-16. The Crookston Care & Share is holding its winter coat/clothing giveaway every day this week until Friday, September 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is currently accepting donations for them. The donations are of no cost to anyone and is open for everyone. To learn more about the giveaway, you can call the Crookston Care & Share Center at 218-281-2644.
Minnesota man killed in head-on collision in Grand Forks county
GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Minnesota man is dead after a 20-year-old driver, also from Minnesota, crossed the centerline on 6th Avenue NE approximately 6 miles east of Thompson and struck the 42-year-old head-on early Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old driver was headed east […]
KNOX News Radio
ND man injured in UTV crash, arrested for DUI
A North Dakota man was arrested for DUI after being seriously injured when his UTV crashed Saturday evening in Cass County. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff of Nome (ND) was driving a Polaris Ranger southbound on County Highway 38. It drove from the west ditch … into the...
valleynewslive.com
Police use drone to locate suspect in field after chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple agencies worked together to detain a man who led authorities on a car chase and then hid in a field. At approximately 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the West Fargo Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue E.
kfgo.com
Woman identified in fatal ND construction zone crash
MANVEL, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died Thursday night in a head-on crash in a construction zone on I-29 north of Manvel as Jodi Hanson, 62, of Portland, Ore. The Highway Patrol said the construction zone had restricted traffic with one...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD in the buying mood….for new vehicles
The latest supply chain snag is impacting the availability of the Grand Forks Police Department to land new squad cars. The GFPD advertised…and accepted bids…for six new 2022 vehicles in November 2021 – but the order was never filled. Earlier this month the Ford Motor Company issued notice that they will stop taking 2023 orders.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRLS SOCCER COMES BACK THREE TIMES TO TIE PELICAN RAPIDS
The Crookston Pirate Girls Soccer team trailed by a goal three times in the game only to tie it up each time and played to a 3-3 overtime tie with the Pelican Rapids Vikings in a Section 8A matchup played in Crookston. “It was an exciting game,” said Assistant Coach Anna Brekken, filling in for Head Coach Sarah Reese who had a work-related conflict. “We don’t always want it to be that exciting, but the girls played with heart and they made some great plays.”
Daily Telegram
'There's a murderer living amongst you' -- Family of slain North Dakota man continue quest for justice
GRAND FORKS – It's been nearly 15 years since 38-year-old Joel Lovelien was beaten to death outside a Grand Forks bar. His family is still seeking justice. Erika Lovelien, Joel’s sister, and Judy Salo, Joel and Erika’s mother, say Joel was loved by his family and co-workers.
Reinbold murder trial to start next week
by April Scheinoha Reporter The details are being finalized for the trial of a rural Oklee man accused of murder
KNOX News Radio
Help Wanted: GF school paraeducators
The Grand Forks School Board has declared a critical shortage in hiring of paraeducators for the current year. At last count the district has about 90 openings – with every school reporting unfilled positions. Business Manager Brandon Baumbach says paraeducators help the district meet state and federal regulatory requirements...
