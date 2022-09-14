Bernice Katherine Sherry, 92, of Crookston, died early Wednesday morning at the Riverview Memory Care unit, where she had moved to just over a month ago. Bernice’s faith-filled life began on May 27, 1930, when she was born to Werner and Minnie (Behlke) Schulz, in the home that her father built on the original Schulz family homestead west of Euclid, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Euclid and attended the Euclid country school until the 8th grade when she graduated. Bernice worked on her parent’s farm and also did house-keeping for neighbors. She rarely sat idle whether working in the house, the garden, milking cows, or tending to other farm animals; all while growing up with her 5 siblings: Harold, Martin, Edna, Arlene, and Clifford Schulz.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO