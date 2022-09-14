ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Pays Tribute to ‘Compassion’ of ‘Mummy,’ Queen Elizabeth

Prince Andrew, who retained the private support of his mother despite being officially ejected from the ranks of the working royal family by her over his sex abuse case, issued a statement Sunday in tribute to Queen Elizabeth paying tribute to “your compassion, your care, your confidence.”Andrew said: “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one.“Your Majesty, it has been an honor and privilege to serve you.“Mother—of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.“Mummy, your love for a son, your passion, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment. I will miss your insights, advice and humor. As our book of experience closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.”He concluded the statement: “God save the King.”Read it at Twitter
CELEBRITIES
NPR

King Charles III faces an uphill battle to match his late mother's popularity

Attention in Britain will soon turn to King Charles III, as he tries to guide the monarchy into a new, uncertain era. Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest on Monday following a state funeral in Westminster Abbey. After that, attention in Britain will turn to her son, King Charles III, as he tries to guide the monarchy into a new, uncertain era. Here's NPR's Frank Langfitt.
U.K.
NPR

India held day of mourning for the queen, but many are indifferent to her death

India held a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. But her death has largely prompted indifference, or even anger, in the Commonwealth's biggest country. World leaders gather in London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday. But the prime minister of India will be absent. India was once the jewel in the crown of the British Empire and is the most populous country in the Commonwealth. But Prime Minister Modi is skipping the queen's funeral. India's ceremonial president will attend instead. NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from Mumbai.
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Justin Welby
NPR

In 'The book of Goose', two French girls write a book that alters their lives

NPR's Scott Simon speaks to author Yiyun Li about her new novel, "The Book of Goose," a story of two French girls who write a book that alters their lives. Agnes and Fabienne are partners in crime, as children can so sweetly be. They're 14 and growing up in a small town in France after World War II, where they look up into the sky and as Fabienne makes up stories and Agnes writes them out. Fabienne was eyes and ears for both of us, she says. With the encouragement of Monsieur Devaux. an older man in the village, they turned their stories into a book, which was published and celebrated in Paris, then London, as a haunting portrayal of children's lives in post-war France. And then they hatch another plot in real life. "The Book Of Goose" is a new novel from Yiyun Li, winner of the PEN/Hemingway Award and author of six works of fiction, including the story collection "A Thousand Years Of Good Prayers." She joins us now from Princeton, N.J., where she teaches. Thank you so much for being with us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Buckingham Palace#Central London#Procession#Flowers And Plants#Uk#Mall#Horse Guards Parade
NPR

Inside a date market in Saudi Arabia, one of the world's top producers

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Speaking Arabic). FATMA TANIS, BYLINE: It's 5 a.m. in the morning, and it's already crowded at the date festival in Buraydah, a city in northwest Saudi Arabia that's famous for the fruit. Hundreds of white pickup trucks packed to the brim with boxes of dates are lined up row after row. Men are standing on the roofs of trucks shouting out numbers as they try to sell dates by the tens of kilos.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy