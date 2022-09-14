Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Andrew Pays Tribute to ‘Compassion’ of ‘Mummy,’ Queen Elizabeth
Prince Andrew, who retained the private support of his mother despite being officially ejected from the ranks of the working royal family by her over his sex abuse case, issued a statement Sunday in tribute to Queen Elizabeth paying tribute to “your compassion, your care, your confidence.”Andrew said: “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one.“Your Majesty, it has been an honor and privilege to serve you.“Mother—of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.“Mummy, your love for a son, your passion, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment. I will miss your insights, advice and humor. As our book of experience closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.”He concluded the statement: “God save the King.”Read it at Twitter
NPR
Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 7 decades, inspiring generations of songwriters
The Queen made her way into generations of pop music. We listen to a portion of several songs which mention the queen — including songs by Duke Ellington, The Beatles and The Sex Pistols. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Britain's Queen Elizabeth reigned for seven decades before her death last week,...
NPR
King Charles III faces an uphill battle to match his late mother's popularity
Attention in Britain will soon turn to King Charles III, as he tries to guide the monarchy into a new, uncertain era. Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest on Monday following a state funeral in Westminster Abbey. After that, attention in Britain will turn to her son, King Charles III, as he tries to guide the monarchy into a new, uncertain era. Here's NPR's Frank Langfitt.
U.K.・
NPR
India held day of mourning for the queen, but many are indifferent to her death
India held a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. But her death has largely prompted indifference, or even anger, in the Commonwealth's biggest country. World leaders gather in London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday. But the prime minister of India will be absent. India was once the jewel in the crown of the British Empire and is the most populous country in the Commonwealth. But Prime Minister Modi is skipping the queen's funeral. India's ceremonial president will attend instead. NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from Mumbai.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Queen's death renews calls for the monarchy to reckon with Britain's colonial past
NPR's A Martinez talks to associate professor Natasha Lightfoot of Columbia University about several countries moving to break ties with the Commonwealth now that Queen Elizabeth II has died. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The death of Queen Elizabeth is a moment for some countries to decide if they really want a...
U.K.・
New Zealand's Ardern recalls queen's advice as leader and mother
LONDON (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the best advice the late Queen Elizabeth gave her on becoming a leader and a mother was “you just get on with it”.
NPR
Only 35% Canadians support its constitutional monarchy, but it won't be changing soon
Canada was one of 15 Commonwealth countries where Queen Elizabeth was head of state. A recent poll found that only a third of Canadians want their country to remain a constitutional monarchy, yet it seems unlikely that there will be a Canadian republic anytime soon, as Crispin Thorold reports for NPR.
NPR
In 'The book of Goose', two French girls write a book that alters their lives
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to author Yiyun Li about her new novel, "The Book of Goose," a story of two French girls who write a book that alters their lives. Agnes and Fabienne are partners in crime, as children can so sweetly be. They're 14 and growing up in a small town in France after World War II, where they look up into the sky and as Fabienne makes up stories and Agnes writes them out. Fabienne was eyes and ears for both of us, she says. With the encouragement of Monsieur Devaux. an older man in the village, they turned their stories into a book, which was published and celebrated in Paris, then London, as a haunting portrayal of children's lives in post-war France. And then they hatch another plot in real life. "The Book Of Goose" is a new novel from Yiyun Li, winner of the PEN/Hemingway Award and author of six works of fiction, including the story collection "A Thousand Years Of Good Prayers." She joins us now from Princeton, N.J., where she teaches. Thank you so much for being with us.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Inside a date market in Saudi Arabia, one of the world's top producers
UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Speaking Arabic). FATMA TANIS, BYLINE: It's 5 a.m. in the morning, and it's already crowded at the date festival in Buraydah, a city in northwest Saudi Arabia that's famous for the fruit. Hundreds of white pickup trucks packed to the brim with boxes of dates are lined up row after row. Men are standing on the roofs of trucks shouting out numbers as they try to sell dates by the tens of kilos.
Comments / 0