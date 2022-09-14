Read full article on original website
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
survivornet.com
Minnesota Man, 33, Went To Doctor For A Hernia And Learned He Actually Had Cancer: How He Made History, Surviving The First Ever Multi-Organ Transplant for Extremely Rare Cancer
Andrew Voge, 33, was initially told he had a hernia in 2019. Two years later, he was having a history-making multi-organ transplant for an extremely rare cancer. And he survived. The rare cancer, called pseudomyxoma peritonei, known as PMP, develops and spreads through the digestive organs. Andrew was told that...
The 11 ways to spot cancer – according to the NHS
ARE you feeling a bit under the weather? Or has a lump on your body emerged?. If so, it's worth seeing the GP just to make sure your symptoms are not a sign of something sinister. A recent poll by charity Cancer Research UK revealed that half of people with...
Blood test spots multiple cancers without clear symptoms, study finds
Doctors have told health services to prepare for a new era of cancer screening after a study found a simple blood test could spot multiple cancer types in patients before they develop clear symptoms. The Pathfinder study offered the blood test to more than 6,600 adults aged 50 and over,...
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 32, With ‘Pain Above Her Belly Button’ Was Told By Her Doctor It Was Her ‘Abs Separating:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Amanda Crossley, 32, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer after her concerns about symptoms were repeatedly dismissed despite bringing up her family history of the disease. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, but generally we use the term colorectal cancer in...
survivornet.com
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
survivornet.com
‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion
Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
My brother has two months to live after doctors gave him paracetamol for back pain by mistake
MANY people have aches and pains. But when Darren Mulqueen woke up in agony 18-months-ago, he decided a trip to the GP was necessary. The 34-year-old from London was told by the doctor that the pain was muscular, and was sent away - being told to take some paracetamol. He...
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 32, Was Told Her Stomach Troubles Were ‘Part Of Pregnancy’ By Doctors Who Dismissed Her Symptoms: But It Was Cancer
A devoted mom is battling colon cancer; she was diagnosed two months after giving birth. Doctors dismissed her initial symptoms. Colon, or bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel. Always advocate for your health; be pushy, our experts say. Amanda Crossley, a 32-year-old...
Father dies after stage four brain tumour was misdiagnosed as sleep apnoea
A widow has called for greater awareness of the symptoms of a brain tumour after her husband died following a misdiagnosis of sleep apnoea.Father of one James Lamerton, from Leigh-on-Sea in Essex died aged 40 in November 2021. He is survived by his wife Myriam, 32, and their two-year-old daughter, Layla.The teacher and musician was diagnosed with sleep apnoea by doctors after complaining of repeated trips to the bathroom during the night and feeling tired.Myriam said she initially suspected his frequent trips to the bathroom could have been a sign of prostate cancer, which James’ father had suffered from....
I was told my heavy periods were just fibroids – now I’m trolled for being ‘bloated and ugly’ as I fight for my life
A MUM who experienced heavy periods for half her life has been left with an earth-shattering diagnosis. Fiona Williams, 46, was told by doctors for more than 20 years that she had fertility issues after she experienced a series of miscarriages and heavy periods. In 2002, just after Fiona and...
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
Vaping may ‘wake up’ cancer cells and trigger wave of disease in a decade
Vaping could cause a new wave of cancer in ten years’ time, according to scientists. Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute (FCI) say while vaping is safer than smoking cigarettes, the long-term health risks are unclear. Around 3.6 million people in Britain smoke e-cigarettes and are commonly used by...
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall
A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
BBC
Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state
People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
U.K.・
Healthline
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
MedicalXpress
Q and A: How early should I be screened for lung cancer?
I am 62 and recently had a physical. My doctor suggested that I should be screened for lung cancer. I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day but quit about a decade ago. I've not had any problems, so I'm wondering if this is necessary. What does screening involve?
Only one in 100 people ‘aware of leukaemia symptoms’, poll shows
Leading charities have raised concerns over the population’s “non-existent” awareness of leukaemia symptoms after a new poll revealed only 1% of people know the four main symptoms.The main signs of the cancer of the white blood cells are fatigue, bruising, unusual bleeding and repeated infections.But a new poll for the charities Leukaemia UK and Leukaemia Care found that just one in 100 people were able to identify all four of the main symptoms.Some 42% could not recognise a single symptom.The survey of 2,000 British adults found that just 11% of respondents from across the UK recognised that repeated infections are...
