ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westportct.gov

First Selectwoman Announces Conservation Director’s Retirement

First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that she has accepted the retirement letter of Conservation Director Alicia Mozian, effective October 1, 2022. A Town employee since 1986, Alicia began her career as a Planning Aide in the Planning and Zoning Department. Subsequently, Alicia was a Conservation Analyst, Zoning Inspector and Planning Assistant. From 2000 to 2001, she was the Acting Conservation Director, becoming the Conservation Director in June, 2001.
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy