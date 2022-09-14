There are three proposed state amendments on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot. The first amendment would prevent reassessment of a higher property value if a homeowner decides to elevate their home or make improvements on their property to make it less susceptible to flooding. Being able to make improvements against floods without an increase in property value is a good thing. Florida is experiencing a property homeowner’s insurance problem. Many companies have refused to insure new homeowners. Many Florida insurance companies may have their financial strength ratings reduced due to frivolous claims. This is a way for homeowners to be proactive in improving their property without further tax increases. It will also help to hold down homeowner insurance rates. Vote “Yes.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO