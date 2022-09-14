Read full article on original website
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
Should you vote early in the 2022 midterm elections? 3 essential reads
As political campaigning for the midterm elections is ramping up, millions of voters are considering how they should cast their ballots on Nov. 8, 2022. In addition to the traditional way of voting at their local precinct on Election Day, many have the option to vote earlier by mail. With the exception of Alabama, Connecticut, Mississippi and New Hampshire, early voting is allowed in 46 states and is offered in different forms such as drop boxes, mail or early voting in person. It’s important to check with your state’s election office, because different states have different deadlines and options available. In...
Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state
Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections. According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.
Voters in 27 states have election deniers on their ballots who could determine 2024 results, report finds
As primary races come to a close heading into November’s general elections, Americans in at least 27 states will see candidates on their ballots who have denied the outcome of the 2020 presidential race, according to a new report. At least 43 candidates for statewide offices that oversee election...
Voters split on which party should control Congress: poll
Voters are equally split on which party they believe should control Congress after the November midterm elections, according to a new NBC News poll released Sunday. The survey found that 46 percent of registered voters want Republicans in charge of the House and Senate with the same percentage of those polled saying they want Democrats to control both chambers.
TMZ.com
Stacey Abrams Says Voter Suppression Rigs Election Results, Crushes Democracy
Stacey Abrams says there's a threat to democracy underway in her state of Georgia, and several others, due to laws making it harder for folks to vote -- which she believes tears at the very fabric of American democracy. The voting rights activist is running for Governor in the Peach...
Inflation, abortion access top issues for Latino voters heading into midterms
Story at a glance A new poll found 48 percent of Latino voters consider inflation and the rising cost of living the most important issue in the upcoming election. Women’s reproductive and abortion rights were also a primary issue among Latino voters at 28 percent, followed by gun safety and improving wages, both at 25…
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 9.16.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * A new national New York Times/Siena College poll found Democrats narrowly leading Republicans on the congressional generic ballot, 46% to 44%. That’s similar to the pollster’s results from July, which showed Democrats ahead by one point.
Fewer Americans listing inflation as top issue in elections: survey
Fewer Americans said inflation is their top issue going into November’s midterm elections than in recent months, according to a new poll released on Thursday. Thirty percent of respondents in the NPR-PBS Newshour-Marist poll listed inflation as their top issue in the upcoming elections — down from 37 percent in July — as inflation showed signs of slowing.
Democrats gain support ahead of midterms as Biden’s approval rating hits 12 month high
While at the beginning of the summer, many thought there would be a flip in Congress with Republicans expected to regain control, the gap continues to shrink with Democrats gaining favor due to several key topics.
Buckle up: Key midterm races remain tight, new polling shows
The slew of midterm polls released over the last 24 hours all have one thing in common: They show competitive — if not razor-close — contests across the country. And in an era where polling, especially involving state surveys, has seen its fair share of misses, that’s maybe the only real conclusion we can reach from all of these different polls.
