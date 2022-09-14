ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

574 Wines employee saves customers when man threatens store with a loaded gun

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vs00g_0hvgYGmv00

"

Monroe police and customers are crediting a store employee at 574 Wines with saving the lives of customers when a man walked in with a loaded gun. "God love him, and courageous and quick thinking right," said Kathleen Brantley, a customer from Monroe.
MORE: Shelton man accused of walking into store while armed with gun Customers at 574 Wines Wednesday were praising an employee who saved customers when 60-year-old Philip Caseria from Shelton showed up with a loaded gun. "Kudos to the guy who thought so fast and really helped people," said Brantley. Police say Caseria was seen on surveillance Saturday afternoon pointing a loaded gun outside 574 Wines on Monroe Turnpike. A store employee who saw Caseria ushered the three customers who were in the store through a back door and out to the CBD store in the back. They locked themselves in the bathroom until the police arrived. Police say Caseria was drunk when he then walked into the store. "The video showed him very unsteady on his feet in the store," said Lt Michael Sweeney with Monroe Police. Police say Caseria didn't see anyone in the store and left.
Witnesses gave police a description of Caseria's van. He was later picked up by Shelton police. Police found the gun on the floor of his van. Police provided advice for what people should do in situations like this. "Stay calm, get yourself out of that situation like these people did, and get to a safe place," said Sweeney. "It can happen in any town, anytime, anywhere. Nobody's immune," said Brantley. The store employee did not want to talk to News 12 Connecticut on camera or use his name, but he says he's just glad that everybody's OK. Caseria posted a $250,000 bond. He's due in court next week. "

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man steals car, released, steals second one

SUFFERN – A 19-year-old man is in the Rockland County Jail after allegedly stealing two cars and leading police on a two-state chase. On Tuesday, September 13, Suffern Police arrested the man, whose name was not released, for possessing a stolen vehicle. He was processed and released and approximately...
SUFFERN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, NY
Monroe, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monroe Turnpike#Cbd#Monroe Police
PIX11

Bronx robbery: Crooks on mopeds mug man at gunpoint in Highbridge

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A trio of moped-riding thieves robbed a man at gunpoint in Highbridge, authorities said Friday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 29, was walking along Jerome Avenue near East 165th Street around 10 a.m. Sunday when three men on two mopeds rode up to him, police said. While […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 12

News 12

107K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy