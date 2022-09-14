Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Texas tradition: Mum's the word during homecoming season here and the bigger the better!
HOUSTON — They're big. They're bright. They're extra and they are oh so Texas! The homecoming mum is a Lone Star State tradition that dates back decades. And since everything is bigger in Texas, the elaborate mums have blossomed into a multi-million dollar business. Depending on who you ask,...
FULL INTERVIEW: Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw on failed Uvalde shooting response
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw has been the face of the department, working to provide answers to the Uvalde community in the wake of the Robb Elementary school shooting on May 24, which resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.
Opinion: An online study named Texas' top 5 burger chains. Whataburger wasn't one of them. In-N-Out was.
TEXAS, USA — Great, I have your attention! Let's take a bite out of this online study. I'll take you behind the curtain a little bit. In news, we get A LOT of these "studies" from PR company's about the most random things. It's always "Texas ranks the best for X" or "the worst for Y" or some made-up national holiday-related content like... well, just like this one we're about to talk about.
Texas leads the country for most weather-related major power outages, data shows
TEXAS, USA — Power outage data collected from the U.S. Department of Energy by ClimateCentral.org indicates that there were 1,542 weather-related major power outages between 2000 and 2021. The Lone Star State experienced 180 of these outages, the highest amount in the country. A major power outage is defined...
Meet Baxter, Maine's first 'comfort dog' to support first responders
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Bureau of Emergency Communications in Augusta is welcoming its new four-legged, tail-wagging member to the team. Baxter, the 5-month-old chocolate Lab, will be the first comfort dog in the state for Maine's three Emergency Communication Centers, according to a release issued Thursday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
North Texan flew to London to witness tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
DALLAS — Kevin Sharpe is not a big royal family buff. But he loves Europe. And he loves history. And the chance to witness history in London was something he made an “impulsive decision” to do. “God bless American Airlines and advantage miles,” he said from his...
