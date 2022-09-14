Read full article on original website
Related
Alestle
Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday
An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Betty Brown-Riddle, Edwardsville, IL
Betty Brown-Riddle, age 75 of Edwardsville, IL, born September 6, 1947 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at her residence. Betty attended SIUE and Fontbonne University and earned a Master of Business Administration. She worked in sales administration at Merck & Company for many years.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Virginia Rose Smith Nadler, Edwardsville, IL
Virginia Rose, nee Reiter, Smith Nadler, 96, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022, at Addington Place in Edwardsville, IL. After managing the household and raising her children, Virginia worked at General American Life Ins. Co. for almost 20 years and was the Church Secretary at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, IL for nearly a decade. She was an avid gardener and member of the Collinsville Garden Club, loved to travel and experience new things. However, nothing compared to the joy of being with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
edglentoday.com
Madison County Chief Deputy Jeff Connor endorses Jennifer Korte for State Representative
EDWARDSVILLE - Chief Deputy and candidate for Sheriff Jeff Connor is endorsing Jennifer Korte for State Representative in the 112th District based on her strong support for law enforcement. “It is imperative we have people serving in Springfield who are willing to take a stand in support of law enforcement,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Days after 3 St. Louis Public Schools students were shot, superintendent speaks up
ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis Public School students - two 16-year-olds and a 9-year-old - were shot between Sunday and Monday this week. One of the teens died. That prompted a powerful and stern message from Superintendent Kelvin Adams at the Tuesday, Sept. 13 school board meeting. "I'm...
wsiu.org
Local Bed, Bath, and Beyond store slated for closure
Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing six stores in Illinois - including in Carbondale and Fairview Heights. An announcement from the company listed 56 stores across the country slated for closure - six of them in Illinois. The company announced last month plans to close more than 150 stores and...
cityofedwardsville.com
Police Department employees raise $1,860 for Edwardsville Neighbors
A whisker of an idea among City police officers grew into a generous donation to the Edwardsville Neighbors charitable organization. The Edwardsville Police Department presented a check for $1,860 on Thursday, September 15, to support Edwardsville Neighbors’ goal of helping area families in need. Department members who want to...
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term for a Native American woman
A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
collinsvilledailynews.com
Linda Jeanetta Dunham, Caseyville, IL
May 16, 1957 - September 15, 2022. Linda Jeanetta Dunham, age 65 of Caseyville, IL, born May 16, 1957 in Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her residence. Linda was a Collinsville High School graduate. She was a real estate investor, and enjoyed her flowers,...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Wilma Jean Atwood, Collinsville, IL
June 30, 1932 - September 13, 2022. Wilma Jean Atwood, age 90 of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at her residence surrounded by family. Wilma was born in East St. Louis, IL on June 30, 1932 to the late Wiley and Blanch (nee Cooper) Bennett. She was a graduate of Collinsville Township High School. She married Raymond Atwood, Sr. on August 30, 1949 and together they raised a family of five children, Raymond, Jr., Larry, Richard, Wanda and Becky. Wilma had worked as a retail clerk at Tri City and Super Valu in Collinsville and was a member of Community of Christ Church in Shiloh, IL.
advantagenews.com
Crash near high school sends one to hospital
A vehicle versus semi crash this (Friday) morning snarled traffic near Southwestern High School in Piasa and sent one person to the hospital. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 11:20am on Illinois 267 northbound, just north of Illinois Route 16. Preliminary details indicate...
edglentoday.com
S.M. Wilson Completes New $11.2 Million R.P. Lumber Center In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - S. M. Wilson & Co. has completed the new $11.2 million R.P. Lumber Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. The state-of-the-art facility provides year-round ice skating, exercise and other recreational activities. The new facility answers the growing demand for “ice time” in the region for hockey, figure skating and recreational skate use. S. M. Wilson served as the General Contractor. Chiodini Architects was the architect. G & W Engineering Corporation was the building engineer. B32 Engineering Group was the ice rink engineer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why this Wentzville woman is struggling to get a REAL ID ahead of the deadline
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 1.6 million Missourians have already signed up to get a REAL ID, but a local woman reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns that women of a certain age are being unfairly denied. With the May 3 deadline drawing closer by the...
advantagenews.com
Glen Carbon man sentenced in Capitol riot
An area man has been sentenced to minimal jail time for taking part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. 45-year-old Jeremiah Carollo of Glen Carbon is seen on video breaking through a police line on the Capitol steps. A judge said Carollo didn’t carry a weapon and didn’t break anything, but his presence helped inflame the passions of others.
Prosecutor predicts Safe-T Act will lead to 'greatest jailbreak' in Madison County history
EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — Illinois will become the first state in the nation to end cash bail, through the Safe-T Act, on New Year's Day, and prosecutors have been among the loudest voices criticizing the move. "It's a complete revolution in how we have done, historically, criminal justice in America,...
St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
spotonillinois.com
Lane closures on bridge to downtown St. Louis begin next week
Commuters who use the MLK Bridge will encounter lane closures in both directions beginning Monday. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday the following closures to accommodate routine inspections: Sept. ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 05:17. How high did Edwardsville junior tennis player Sophia Carruthers rank in...
northcountynews.org
Bievenue celebrating 50 years at RBI
Red Bud Industries has been a part of the local community since it was started in 1959, and Carol Bievenue has been a part of the company for most of that time. Bievenue started at RBI on Sept. 6, 1972, and while she has opted to work only part time for a while now, just last week she marked her 50th anniversary there.
Family of missing Collinsville man makes emotional plea for help
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — More than two months after he disappeared the family of 40-year-old Donald Farris Jr. reached out to 5 On Your Side making an emotional plea for help finding him. Aaron and Amanda Wells dropped off Donald Farris Jr. at a Collinsville senior center so he could...
Police respond to prank call at Roosevelt High School
An investigation is underway Thursday afternoon at Roosevelt High School in south St. Louis.
Comments / 0