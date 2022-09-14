“I had never experienced anything like that” – Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos in awe of Celtic’s home atmosphere at Champions League

Read full article on original website
AC Milan 1-2 Napoli: Luciano Spalletti's side win enthralling encounter at the San Siro thanks to late header from Giovanni Simeone as they return to the top of Serie A
Napoli gained three enormous points as they won away at AC Milan thanks to a late goal from Giovanni Simeone. The Campanian side travelled to northern Italy knowing a win would see them return to the summit of Serie A and Luciano Spalletti's side produced a stunning performance to ensure they were top as the international break rolled around.
Alcaraz sends Spain into last 8 of Davis Cup Finals
Carlos Alcaraz is producing the goods for his country as well as himself. Seven days after winning his first Grand Slam tournament, the top-ranked Alcaraz beat Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets in the Davis Cup Finals to secure Spain victory over South Korea and a spot in the quarterfinals as Group B winner. The U.S. Open champion pumped his fists by his side and yelled in celebration after Kwon sent a forehand long to hand the Spanish teenager a 6-4, 7-6 (1) victory in front of a passionate home crowd in Valencia on Sunday. It was Alcaraz’s first win since beating Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open final last Sunday to also become the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973.
