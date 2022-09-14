ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: Committee of 100 / Blue Ribbon Schools / Wall Street woes

CPEX CEO: The Committee of 100 for Economic Development Inc., Louisiana’s business roundtable, has selected Camille Manning-Broome as a member for 2022. Manning-Broome is president and CEO for the Center for Planning Excellence and is internationally recognized for her expertise in climate adaptation, people-first infrastructure, and resident-led community planning.
Baton Rouge added 1,900 jobs in August from July

Baton Rouge added 1,900 jobs in August, according to seasonally adjusted data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, bringing the total number of jobs in the metropolitan statistical area to 401,600. Meanwhile, Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points from July to 3.5%—a 1.7 percentage-point decline...
Baton Rouge combined riverboat casino earnings fall 1.5% from July to August

The latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board shows Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos earned a combined $19 million in August, or 1.5% less than in July. But that total is still $3 million, or 19.4%, higher than for August 2021, though Hurricane Ida may have impacted August’s numbers that year.
