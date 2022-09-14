Read full article on original website
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: Committee of 100 / Blue Ribbon Schools / Wall Street woes
CPEX CEO: The Committee of 100 for Economic Development Inc., Louisiana’s business roundtable, has selected Camille Manning-Broome as a member for 2022. Manning-Broome is president and CEO for the Center for Planning Excellence and is internationally recognized for her expertise in climate adaptation, people-first infrastructure, and resident-led community planning.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge added 1,900 jobs in August from July
Baton Rouge added 1,900 jobs in August, according to seasonally adjusted data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, bringing the total number of jobs in the metropolitan statistical area to 401,600. Meanwhile, Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points from July to 3.5%—a 1.7 percentage-point decline...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge combined riverboat casino earnings fall 1.5% from July to August
The latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board shows Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos earned a combined $19 million in August, or 1.5% less than in July. But that total is still $3 million, or 19.4%, higher than for August 2021, though Hurricane Ida may have impacted August’s numbers that year.
Baton Rouge Business Report
JR Ball: What will it take to get the cool kids to eat at Baton Rouge’s table?
Business Report Associate Publisher JR Ball in his new opinion piece. The most influential among us have traveled to cities around the country in search of the secret sauce that lures the cool kids to our lunch table. On these canvas trips with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, the quest...
Comments / 1