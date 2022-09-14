Read full article on original website
6 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
Study: Fewer Than Eight Hours of Sleep Associated With Higher Childhood Obesity Rates
Very short sleep among adolescents linked to a more than 70% increased risk of obesity/overweight in children, compared to those who get optimal 8 hours. Fewer than 8 hours of sleep increased the risk among adolescents aged 12 to 16 years of being obese or overweight, according to findings presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022.
Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease
SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
How Much Sugar Can People with Diabetes Have?
Sugar is often portrayed as a villain or main culprit when the topic of diabetes comes up. While sugar does play an important role in the context of this condition, several misconceptions exist about people with diabetes being able to consume sugar. People with diabetes can eat food and drink...
Revealed: Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day 'could help stave off type 2 diabetes'
Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day may help to stave off type 2 diabetes, research suggests. But too much red, processed and even white meats appears to have the opposite effect, according to the same study. Italian researchers have now recommended fish and eggs as...
3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat
While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
Harvard Doctors Discover a Link Between a Certain Type of Diet, Depression, and Frailty
The impact of dietary inflammation on the development of frailty and other health problems may be more pronounced in middle-aged and older people who are depressed. According to recent research published in The Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, there is a link between depression, diet, and the development of frailty. Frailty affects 10-15% of elderly adults and often co-occurs with other medical conditions, such as depression. It is characterized as an identifiable state of heightened vulnerability brought on by a loss in function across multiple physiological systems. The development of frailty is thought to be significantly influenced by diet.
What Are Risk Factors For Having Diabetes? Dr. John Vitarello Sheds Insight
Insulin is a hormone that helps the body move sugar from the bloodstream into cells to use as energy. When people have Type 2 diabetes, their blood sugar levels become too high because their bodies are resistant to insulin and over time the pancreas stops making enough insulin. In this article, we will discuss the risk factors for developing Type 2 Diabetes.
High Blood Pressure and Diabetes Are Linked. Here's How to Reduce Your Risk for Both
Excess weight may play a role in why diabetes and hypertension so frequently show up in tandem
A brief history of the C-section
Have you ever thought about the history of the C-section? How this procedure came about, and how the options have changed over time? For many people today, C-sections are a safe option to deliver a child, but this was not always the case. Many shows, including the “House of the Dragon” prequel to “Game of Thrones”, offer a peek into what this procedure used to look like—and it used to be very different.
Birth flowers by month and their special meanings
Flowers are like nature's expression of love. We carry bouquets at weddings and gift them to loved ones for every kind of occasion, from birthdays to date nights and anniversaries to holidays. Part of the fun is searching for that particular flower or color that best represents the occasion or the person. Especially if you're considering naming your little one by their birth month flowers, well, let's just say that their are a lot of adorable options.
Crohn's disease diet: What to eat and what to avoid to manage symptoms
Crohn’s disease is a complex gastrointestinal condition that can cause issues such as nutrient malabsorption and inflammation throughout the digestive tract. As it is a disease of the digestive system, a Crohn’s disease diet can be an important way to help alleviate symptoms and support remission in patients.
Why Doctors Feel New Federal Weight Loss Guidance Might Hurt Women More Than It Helps
Stepping on the scale at the doctor's office can be stressful for some. If you have a history of disordered eating, experience weight stigma, or have anxiety around body image, talking about your weight at doctor's appointments can be triggering and unhelpful. Now, new guidance from the federally funded Women's Preventive Services Initiative recommends that doctors counsel women between the ages of 40 and 60 on their body size. The goal is to reduce their risk of obesity and related health conditions (via Annals of Internal Medicine).
UPPAbaby recalls stroller after child loses a finger in the brake
After a child suffered a severe injury, popular stroller company UPPAbaby is recalling more than 14,000 jogging strollers. The child in question suffered a fingertip amputation after the finger got caught in the stroller's brake. "The stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a...
High blood pressure in pregnancy may be rising—especially among Millennial and Gen Z moms
If you’re a member of Gen Z or a millennial and you're expecting, consider this a suggestion to keep an eye on your blood pressure (BP). First-time mothers in that age group could be more prone to preeclampsia and high blood pressure in pregnancy (gestational hypertension), though researchers aren’t sure exactly why.
High intake of whole grains, fiber, fish and omega-3 fatty acids linked to lower death risk in type 2 diabetic adults
Eating a diet high in whole grains, fiber, fish and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) may reduce the risk of dying from all causes in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis synthesizing all the available evidence, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
Should You Be Eating Kiwi Skin?
Kiwifruit is a delicious, tart treat of a fruit, but can you eat the fuzzy skin? Learn whether or not you should be eating your kiwi skins.
Eagerly expecting? Add taking Motherly’s Baby Safety Class to your to-do list
This article is sponsored by Target. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. Parenthood feels a bit like watching your heart exist outside of your body. It’s a beautiful experience that’s also slightly anxiety-inducing at times. It’s our motherly instinct to want to do everything in our power to keep our children safe. While occasional bumps and sniffles are inevitable, there are clear steps to take that can protect your child in certain situations—including safe sleep, feeding and car seat practices.
Estrogen supplements found to boost the effect of strength training in menopausal women
When the menopause sets in, many women consider initiating hormonal therapy containing the sex hormone estrogen. There are advantages and disadvantages to hormonal therapy, but studies from Aarhus University document one specific advantage when it comes to strength training and the preservation of muscle mass: women who work out while wearing an estrogen patch show greater muscle growth, compared to a group wearing a placebo patch.
