North Carolina State Treasurer Folwell considering ’24 gubernatorial bid
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State Treasurer Dale Folwell confirmed Friday that he is strongly considering a run for North Carolina governor in 2024. That could put the veteran elected leader in a Republican primary with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, whose political profile has grown widely since his 2020 victory while a first-time candidate. Folwell told […]
North Carolina hospitals offer new Medicaid expansion proposal
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s hospitals and hospital systems on Friday unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations to pass legislation that would expand Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults in the state. The North Carolina Healthcare Association said the offer sent to Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also contained […]
13newsnow.com
Virginia NAACP wants AG Miyares to 'immediately' disband Election Integrity Unit
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia NAACP is calling on Attorney General Jason Miyares to disband his recently-announced Election Integrity Unit, arguing he should focus on expanding the right to vote. The organization said it would like to see Miyares replace the unit with a task force "focused on reducing...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham Recused from Voting
After a month of denying connection to McCullough Farms, LLC, and P & J of New Bern, LLC, Mayor Jeffrey Odham admitted he was the Manager of both businesses. His admission came after Developmental Services made the presentation for rezoning land owned by both LLCs to the Board of Aldermen during Sept. 13, 2022 meeting.
Right-wing extremism is everywhere, including NC. How big of a problem is it?
Right wing extremists do not exist separately from politics. Instead, they are shaping our state through hard powers, like elections, and soft ones like their connections to people in power. | Opinion
WRAL
Robinson joins Trump on stage at Selma rally
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson addresses a raucous crowd at an April 9 rally held by former President Donald Trump in Selma. (photo by Bryan Anderson)
Chesapeake City Council candidate facing elder abuse lawsuit loses support from sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney, 4 other prominent republicans
Six prominent Republican office holders have withdrawn their endorsement and support for city council candidate Amanda Newins, a week after she was named in a lawsuit by her great aunt, alleging elder abuse.
cbs17
Entire SC county GOP leadership team quits over state party’s ‘efforts to silence the true America First patriots’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The entire Horry County GOP leadership team has resigned, according to a statement obtained by News13. Vice Chairman Jeremy Halpin had already re-signed, but Chairman Roger Slagle, State EC Tracy Diaz, Secretary Barbara Treacy and Temporary Treasurer Angela King also resigned on Monday, according to the statement.
carolinacoastonline.com
Stanley retiring from law practice, including 42 years as Emerald Isle town attorney
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle’s longest-tenured employee will retire, effective Dec. 31. Town Attorney Richard Stanley, first appointed to the post in 1978, made the announcement recently, and town elected officials accepted his resignation during the governing board’s monthly session Tuesday night in the commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department.
A look at constitutional Amendment 3 before West Virginia voters in November
MORGANTOWN – Today we look at the third of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November. It's the simplest and least controversial of the four amendm. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Norfolk City Council votes to accept nearly $70K for security support to Luria
Norfolk City Council voted to accept nearly $70,000 to address security concerns for a local member of Congress.
Washington Examiner
Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students
The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare agrees to infrastructure upgrades and replacements; commenters want more for pickleball
Dare commissioners unanimously adopted a capital improvements plan and financing package for emergency medical system stations, for two public works facilities, a youth center in Manteo and a multiple projects for Parks and Recreation facilities. For all the projects, limited obligation bonds will be issued. In 2023-24, three bond issues...
Washington Examiner
University of North Carolina Health workers urge CEO to leave state hospital association
(The Center Square) — More than 400 health care workers signed a letter urging the leader of the University of North Carolina Health system to leave the state’s hospital association as leverage to gain Medicaid expansion. The letter was sent to Dr. A. Wesley Burks, chief executive officer...
finehomesandliving.com
8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022
When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
styleweekly.com
Book review: "What The Eyes Can't See: Ralph Northam, Black Resolve and a Racial Reckoning in Virginia"
Ralph Shearer Northam is arguably the most consequential governor in Virginia’s recent history. He ended the death penalty, expanded Medicaid to needy Virginians, shepherded the state’s most expansive environmental bill ever, legalized marijuana, and raised the state minimum wage. Perhaps his most meaningful achievement was leading a movement...
foxwilmington.com
Gov. Cooper calls on the N.C. General Assembly to waive state income taxes on student loan forgiveness
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Office of Governor Roy Cooper announced Sept. 14 that the governor has called upon the North Carolina General Assembly to waive the state income taxes on forgiven student loans. Per the release, the request stems from past legislation that waived income taxes on forgiven...
Courthouse News Service
Beach towns spar with nonresident property owners at Fourth Circuit
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A Virginia couple urged the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their claims that a county on North Carolina’s Outer Banks seized their property by barring them from visiting for 45 days during a Covid-19 travel ban. From ramshackle shacks to pastel castles on...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Council votes in favor of annexation leading to 181 new homes
Washington City Council voted 3-1 in favor of annexing farm land that could be the new location of a subdivision consisting of 181 homes called Maple Branch. (Council members Bobby Roberson, William Pitt and Lou Hodges voted in favor, but Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Brooks voted against. Councilman Mike Renn was absent from the meeting.)
Sept. 15: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rate
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
