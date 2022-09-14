ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck County, NC

FOX8 News

North Carolina State Treasurer Folwell considering ’24 gubernatorial bid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State Treasurer Dale Folwell confirmed Friday that he is strongly considering a run for North Carolina governor in 2024. That could put the veteran elected leader in a Republican primary with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, whose political profile has grown widely since his 2020 victory while a first-time candidate. Folwell told […]
POLITICS
WNCT

North Carolina hospitals offer new Medicaid expansion proposal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s hospitals and hospital systems on Friday unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations to pass legislation that would expand Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults in the state. The North Carolina Healthcare Association said the offer sent to Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also contained […]
HEALTH SERVICES
newbernnow.com

New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham Recused from Voting

After a month of denying connection to McCullough Farms, LLC, and P & J of New Bern, LLC, Mayor Jeffrey Odham admitted he was the Manager of both businesses. His admission came after Developmental Services made the presentation for rezoning land owned by both LLCs to the Board of Aldermen during Sept. 13, 2022 meeting.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Stanley retiring from law practice, including 42 years as Emerald Isle town attorney

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle’s longest-tenured employee will retire, effective Dec. 31. Town Attorney Richard Stanley, first appointed to the post in 1978, made the announcement recently, and town elected officials accepted his resignation during the governing board’s monthly session Tuesday night in the commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
Washington Examiner

Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students

The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
VIRGINIA STATE
finehomesandliving.com

8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022

When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
TRAVEL
styleweekly.com

Book review: "What The Eyes Can't See: Ralph Northam, Black Resolve and a Racial Reckoning in Virginia"

Ralph Shearer Northam is arguably the most consequential governor in Virginia’s recent history. He ended the death penalty, expanded Medicaid to needy Virginians, shepherded the state’s most expansive environmental bill ever, legalized marijuana, and raised the state minimum wage. Perhaps his most meaningful achievement was leading a movement...
VIRGINIA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Beach towns spar with nonresident property owners at Fourth Circuit

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A Virginia couple urged the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their claims that a county on North Carolina’s Outer Banks seized their property by barring them from visiting for 45 days during a Covid-19 travel ban. From ramshackle shacks to pastel castles on...
thewashingtondailynews.com

Council votes in favor of annexation leading to 181 new homes

Washington City Council voted 3-1 in favor of annexing farm land that could be the new location of a subdivision consisting of 181 homes called Maple Branch. (Council members Bobby Roberson, William Pitt and Lou Hodges voted in favor, but Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Brooks voted against. Councilman Mike Renn was absent from the meeting.)
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Sept. 15: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

