CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: GOP attorney general nominee promises to “give ‘em the Bird” in new ad

bleedingheartland.com
Ongoing transparency problems in Iowa's GOP-controlled government
Doris J. Kelley is a former member of the Iowa House and former Iowa Board of Parole Chair, Vice-Chair and Executive Director. When former Republican Governor Terry Branstad signed executive order 85 in March 2014, he stated, “transparency provides Iowans the necessary access to information to hold our government accountable and our Open Records Act is essential to ensuring openness," adding, "Our administration has maintained a steadfast commitment to a transparent government.”
KCCI.com
Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
Sioux City Journal
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Iowa Corn Growers Association endorses candidates for state and federal office
The Iowa Corn Growers Association made endorsements in several elections this week, endorsing mostly Republicans running for statewide and federal office. Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, and incumbent U.S. Reps. Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, all Republicans, announced endorsements from the organization that represents Iowa’s corn farmers. Iowa’s Republican Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig also announced the group’s endorsement.
Sioux City Journal
Pate, Miller spar over elections and voting laws
JOHNSTON — Paul Pate, the Republican incumbent in the 2022 campaign to be Iowa’s statewide elections official, defended some of Iowa’s recently approved changes to state elections laws, while offering more of a shrug to others. Joel Miller, the Democratic challenger in the campaign, argued that some...
kmaland.com
Nebraska Congressional Delegation Scores Low on “Democracy Scorecard”
(Lincoln) -- The top issue for voters heading into the November elections, even above jobs and the economy, is a growing fear American democracy is under threat, according to a recent poll. A new "Democracy Scorecard" released by the nonpartisan group Common Cause aims to help voters evaluate their Congressional...
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Continue federal funding for free COVID testing
Our pandemic response here in Iowa has been nothing short of impressive. Thanks to protective measures and proactiveness amongst our leadership, we were ranked 18th out of the states for the prevention of more severe infections. I applaud Gov. Reynolds for her dedication to ensuring that Iowans came through to...
Sioux City Journal
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Abortion and the fetal heartbeat case, 4th Congressional District debates, and a day with Deidre DeJear
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Grassley and Ernst on abortion … again, the ACLU gets involved in the fetal heartbeat case, the status on debates in the 4th District, and a day on the trail with Deidre DeJear. On Iowa Politics is a...
iowa.media
Iowa ranks embarrassingly low in Religious Liberty score after six years of full GOP control
For six years Republicans have had total control of government in the state of Iowa. The Iowa House? Check. The Iowa Senate? Check. The Governor? Check. Yet Republicans in Iowa have failed to pass a Religious Freedom & Restoration Act. They’ve failed to protect the religious liberty of Iowans.
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
Sioux City Journal
Iowa's fertilizer industry profits as farmers struggle
WEVER — When the Iowa Fertilizer Co. opened in 2017, many Iowans were skeptical the production facility in Lee County was worth more than $230 million in state and local incentives. Five years later, owner OCI NV has met all state obligations by building a $3 billion fertilizer plant...
iowatorch.com
In new ad, Bird says she’ll give President Biden what he deserves
DES MOINES – On Wednesday, Brenna Bird announced her first television ad, titled “Give ‘Em The Bird,” in the Iowa Attorney General’s race. The ad focuses on Bird’s record as a county prosecutor and how she will take on the Biden administration to protect Iowans’ freedoms.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa House Democrats promote reproductive rights, legal marijuana in policy agenda
Iowa House Democrats revealed a four-part policy agenda for the election season and next legislative session, advocating for policies they say have majority support among Iowans. The four pillars of the plan are lowering costs for Iowans, investing in public schools, protecting reproductive freedom, and legalizing marijuana for recreational use.
cbs2iowa.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Refugees finding a new home in Iowa
Refugees struggling to adjust to their new life in Iowa. Iowa's News Now breaks down how one organization is filling the void and how they are helping to provide a better future for new Iowans. Watch Skylar Tallal's special report Wednesday, September 21st on Iowa's News Now at 9pm on...
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Concerned about safety of proposed CO2 pipelines
Summit, Navigator, and Wolfe seek permits to build CO2 pipelines but numerous critical questions are not being answered. Can Iowa’s power grid handle the increased demand? Has CO2 pipeline safety been documented? Are regulations in place? The simple answer to all of the above is, “No!”. Five Iowa...
bleedingheartland.com
Three reasons to replace Kim Reynolds
Sandy Peterson is a Democrat from Grimes. Iowans know our kids need a strong education to succeed in the future. But Governor Kim Reynolds wants to send more of our tax dollars to private schools, excluding certain children from opportunities by denying their public schools the resources they need. Democrats...
ourquadcities.com
24 Iowa non-profit projects receive combined $40M
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Three Siouxland communities received grants towards their non-profit projects through a program announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects through the Non-profit Innovation Fund. The program, originally announced as a $20 million grant program in May, doubles the investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects that will enable Iowa non-profits to expand services or help more Iowans.
