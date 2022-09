The Denver Police Department and Department of Public Safety failed to spend nearly $400,000 that was awarded to the city to fund the co-responder police program. An audit released Thursday found $383,000 of grant funds from the Caring for Denver Foundation unused, granted to the city to pay for its co-responder program, which sends licensed mental health clinicians with police officers to respond to emergency calls involving individuals with mental health needs. With interest gained, the funds now total $438,000.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO