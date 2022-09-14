Yeezy Gap appears to be no more. The rapper announced that he was ending his partnership with Gap after the company failed to meet the terms of their contract. According to Kanye West's lawyers, Gap was required to have 40% of Yeezy Gap items in their retail locations by the end of 2021 and open up to five specifically dedicated brick-and-mortar stores by mid-2023. West's legal team says Gap will still be able to sell existing Yeezy Gap items before discontinuing the line.

