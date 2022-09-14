Read full article on original website
Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake CHelan EMS Reports Sep 2 - 8
09:35 Welfare Check, E. Johnson Ave. and N. Sanders St., Chelan. 10:08 Suspicious Circumstance, 2320 W. Prospect St., Chelan. 11:34 Traffic Offense, 2312 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan Resort Suites, Chelan. 12:54 Public Assist, Lake Chelan city area. 14:07 Burglary, 7580 Upper Ridge Rd., Chelan. 14:36 Public Assist, 87 Chickadee Mountain...
Manson Chamber moves to new location
ABOVE: The crew from the Men’s Coffee Connection at North Shore Bible Church gather around and on the BIG Chair at the new office on September 8. The Coffee Connection meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 a.m. at North Shore Bible Church. Great coffee and interesting conversations. You do not need to be a member of the church to attend. Photo courtesy Megan Artz.
Alfredo Ramirez Rojas
Alfredo Ramirez Rojas, 39, of Chelan, Washington, passed away on September 5, 2022. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at Prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
Judith “Judi” Elaine Rongey
Judith “Judi” Elaine Rongey was born in Seattle, WA on March 27th, 1937. She peacefully passed in her sleep in the early morning of August 26th, 2022 at home in Chelan, WA. She was 85 years young. She is preceded in death by her brother Donald and parents Donald and DeLee Davidson.
Entiat Lady Tigers lose to Omak Pioneers 3-0
The Lady Entiat Tigers volleyball team played Omak on Sept. 6, with the Omak Pioneers coming out on top 3-0. Right: #4 Bailey Ward and Shannon Bell on defense. Courtesy Wendi Crutcher.
