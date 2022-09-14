ABOVE: The crew from the Men’s Coffee Connection at North Shore Bible Church gather around and on the BIG Chair at the new office on September 8. The Coffee Connection meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 a.m. at North Shore Bible Church. Great coffee and interesting conversations. You do not need to be a member of the church to attend. Photo courtesy Megan Artz.

MANSON, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO