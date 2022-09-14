ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manson, WA

kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwbusiness.com

12 Tribes Lakeside RV Park Opens in Manson

12 Tribes staff, Manson Chamber of Commerce staff, and Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce staff gathered for the grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Lakeside RV Park in Manson on August 5. Back row, left to right: Jill Babcock, Claudia Shipman, Celene Cisneros, Carlos Rodriguez, Jessica Hall, Whitney Somday, Clarice Cushman, Josh Allenby, Scott Ward, Scott Stanger, and Todd Link. Front row, left to right: Mike Steele, Debbie Conwell, Olga Loza, Esperanza Escaera, and Kaz Elliot. Courtesy photo: Norm Manly.
MANSON, WA
kpq.com

Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%

The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
WENATCHEE, WA
#Manson Chamber#The Big Chair#North Shore Bible Church
ifiberone.com

Mission Ridge announces big additions ahead of ski season, including a 78% increase in skiable nighttime terrain

WENATCHEE - There will be more terrain to carve at night on Mission Ridge this ski season. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced on Wednesday the expansion of the night light system to accommodate the addition of new terrain for night skiing. 42 new light poles have been added in the Upper Basin of the resort to open several runs off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift. The Wenatchee Express will be open during night ski operations this season in addition to Chair 1, Chair 4, and several surface lifts.
WENATCHEE, WA
lakechelanmirror.com

Senior Healthy Living and Fall Prevention Fair to be held Sept. 20

CHELAN - September is Fall Prevention Month. Falls do not have to be a part of normal aging. Please mark your calendar for the Senior Healthy Living and Fall Prevention event on Tuesday, September 20, 1:30-4:30 p.m. in the Chelan Senior Center, 534 E. Trow Avenue. Consult local experts on...
CHELAN, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee River Salmon Festival Returns for 30th Anniversary

The Wenatchee River Salmon Festival returns for its 30th annual celebration this week. The event usually occurs at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, but due to ongoing construction there, the event has been moved to Rocky Reach Dam this year. Kristin Lodge, the Visitor Services Director at Rocky Reach, says...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News September 13th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Firefighters controlling the Irving Peak and White River Fires near Lake Wenatchee have been reinforcing local forest service roads. Douglas County has dropped lesser charges against two murder suspects so their prosecution can go forward in Chelan County, where the victim in the case was killed and Chelan County Search and Rescue assisted in the rescue of a pair of distressed hikers over the weekend.
WENATCHEE, WA
Manson, WA
kpq.com

Project to Install New Traffic Lights on Valley Mall Pkwy. Starting this Month

The days are numbered for the familiar four-way stop with a flashing light at the intersection of 9th Street NE and Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee. East Wenatchee Mayor, Jerrilea Crawford, says a project to install a full set of traffic signals at the intersection will soon get underway, but supply chain issues won’t see it fully realized until 2023.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
seattlemet.com

Best Places to Eat in Leavenworth

The goofy Bavarian tourist town has sneakily turned into a rich destination for quality dining. It's been a long time since sausages and giant pretzels were the height of eating out in Leavenworth. A recent bust of creative culinary options means the mountain town can provide everything from novel fast food to fine dining, all under the cheery decor borrowed from Bavaria. Note that the busy tourist hub is rarely slow; reservations, where available, are recommended.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

Smoke Levels to Slowly Decrease Through the Week

Smoke levels in Chelan County have been steadily decreasing since Monday, with cooler temperatures coming this weekend. Smoke levels are forecasted to drop down from Unhealthy to Unhealthy for sensitive groups and Moderate levels starting Wednesday. Meteorologist Greg Koch says areas in Wenatchee have seen the most improvement in smoke...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Chelan PUD Handles Numerous Outages In Same Area

The electricity is back on for more than 3,000 Chelan PUD customers who lost power in the string of outages this week. The outages all occurred in an area between Peshastin and Plain between Tuesday and Thursday. PUD spokesperson Neil Neroutsos says the outage in Peshastin involved wildlife. "We had...
PESHASTIN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway

As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
SKYKOMISH, WA
ncwlife.com

Fire in steep terrain outside Ephrata burns about 45 acres

A fire outside Ephrata burned about 45 acres early Tuesday morning. Grant County Fire District 13 said the fire in Norton Canyon about a mile-and-a-half outside Ephrata was difficult to fight because of steep terrain, heavy fuels, rocky access and a sharp ravine through the middle of the fire. Working...
EPHRATA, WA
kpq.com

BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School

Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned

Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
EPHRATA, WA

