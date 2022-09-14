Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
ncwbusiness.com
12 Tribes Lakeside RV Park Opens in Manson
12 Tribes staff, Manson Chamber of Commerce staff, and Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce staff gathered for the grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Lakeside RV Park in Manson on August 5. Back row, left to right: Jill Babcock, Claudia Shipman, Celene Cisneros, Carlos Rodriguez, Jessica Hall, Whitney Somday, Clarice Cushman, Josh Allenby, Scott Ward, Scott Stanger, and Todd Link. Front row, left to right: Mike Steele, Debbie Conwell, Olga Loza, Esperanza Escaera, and Kaz Elliot. Courtesy photo: Norm Manly.
kpq.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
lakechelanmirror.com
Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake CHelan EMS Reports Sep 2 - 8
09:35 Welfare Check, E. Johnson Ave. and N. Sanders St., Chelan. 10:08 Suspicious Circumstance, 2320 W. Prospect St., Chelan. 11:34 Traffic Offense, 2312 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan Resort Suites, Chelan. 12:54 Public Assist, Lake Chelan city area. 14:07 Burglary, 7580 Upper Ridge Rd., Chelan. 14:36 Public Assist, 87 Chickadee Mountain...
ifiberone.com
Mission Ridge announces big additions ahead of ski season, including a 78% increase in skiable nighttime terrain
WENATCHEE - There will be more terrain to carve at night on Mission Ridge this ski season. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced on Wednesday the expansion of the night light system to accommodate the addition of new terrain for night skiing. 42 new light poles have been added in the Upper Basin of the resort to open several runs off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift. The Wenatchee Express will be open during night ski operations this season in addition to Chair 1, Chair 4, and several surface lifts.
lakechelanmirror.com
Senior Healthy Living and Fall Prevention Fair to be held Sept. 20
CHELAN - September is Fall Prevention Month. Falls do not have to be a part of normal aging. Please mark your calendar for the Senior Healthy Living and Fall Prevention event on Tuesday, September 20, 1:30-4:30 p.m. in the Chelan Senior Center, 534 E. Trow Avenue. Consult local experts on...
kpq.com
Wenatchee River Salmon Festival Returns for 30th Anniversary
The Wenatchee River Salmon Festival returns for its 30th annual celebration this week. The event usually occurs at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, but due to ongoing construction there, the event has been moved to Rocky Reach Dam this year. Kristin Lodge, the Visitor Services Director at Rocky Reach, says...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 13th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Firefighters controlling the Irving Peak and White River Fires near Lake Wenatchee have been reinforcing local forest service roads. Douglas County has dropped lesser charges against two murder suspects so their prosecution can go forward in Chelan County, where the victim in the case was killed and Chelan County Search and Rescue assisted in the rescue of a pair of distressed hikers over the weekend.
ifiberone.com
Multiple landslides in Okanogan County shuts down SR 20 in both directions
MAZAMA - Large land masses gave way on the North Cascades Highway on Wednesday night due to a deluge of evening rainfall, causing gridlock in both directions. The National Weather Service says up to .75 of an inch accumulated on SR 20 just west of Mazama to the Okanogan County/Whatcom County border within the timespan of 90 minutes.
kpq.com
Project to Install New Traffic Lights on Valley Mall Pkwy. Starting this Month
The days are numbered for the familiar four-way stop with a flashing light at the intersection of 9th Street NE and Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee. East Wenatchee Mayor, Jerrilea Crawford, says a project to install a full set of traffic signals at the intersection will soon get underway, but supply chain issues won’t see it fully realized until 2023.
seattlemet.com
Best Places to Eat in Leavenworth
The goofy Bavarian tourist town has sneakily turned into a rich destination for quality dining. It's been a long time since sausages and giant pretzels were the height of eating out in Leavenworth. A recent bust of creative culinary options means the mountain town can provide everything from novel fast food to fine dining, all under the cheery decor borrowed from Bavaria. Note that the busy tourist hub is rarely slow; reservations, where available, are recommended.
kpq.com
Smoke Levels to Slowly Decrease Through the Week
Smoke levels in Chelan County have been steadily decreasing since Monday, with cooler temperatures coming this weekend. Smoke levels are forecasted to drop down from Unhealthy to Unhealthy for sensitive groups and Moderate levels starting Wednesday. Meteorologist Greg Koch says areas in Wenatchee have seen the most improvement in smoke...
KING-5
Animated map shows extent of Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County
The fire was mapped by infrared flight on Sept. 12. The fire continues to threaten homes between Skykomish and Index.
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Handles Numerous Outages In Same Area
The electricity is back on for more than 3,000 Chelan PUD customers who lost power in the string of outages this week. The outages all occurred in an area between Peshastin and Plain between Tuesday and Thursday. PUD spokesperson Neil Neroutsos says the outage in Peshastin involved wildlife. "We had...
lakechelanmirror.com
Rod Cool honored by National FFA Organization
Former Chelan FFA Advisor Rod Cool is currently the Agriculture Educator/ FFA Advisor at Quincy High School.
Yakima Herald Republic
Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway
As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
ncwlife.com
Fire in steep terrain outside Ephrata burns about 45 acres
A fire outside Ephrata burned about 45 acres early Tuesday morning. Grant County Fire District 13 said the fire in Norton Canyon about a mile-and-a-half outside Ephrata was difficult to fight because of steep terrain, heavy fuels, rocky access and a sharp ravine through the middle of the fire. Working...
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
kpq.com
BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School
Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
ncwlife.com
Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned
Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
