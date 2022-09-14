ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hancock's final budget includes $254M in homelessness initiatives

By By ALEX EDWARDS and LUIGE DEL PUERTO luige.delpuerto@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

In his final budget proposal as Denver's mayor, Michael Hancock seeks to spend $3.75 billion next year and deploy "historic" resources to tackling the city's homeless challenge.

Hancock's other priorities include recruiting nearly 200 more police officers, expanding behavioral health services and invigorating downtown.

The mayor also wants to purchase commercial properties and rent them to small businesses struggling to maintain their shops.

Hancock unveiled his budget amid uncertain times for his city, which is emerging from the global COVID-19 pandemic and is facing difficult challenges, notably a sharp rise in crime and lack of access to affordable housing. Hancock struck a triumphant note in announcing his budget plan — "we didn’t just come back — we came roaring back," he insisted — but the mayor also acknowledged the economic and social realities the city faces.

"We face similar economic uncertainties today in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and with record inflation sending the cost of everyday goods soaring for our residents and businesses. We’re rebuilding yet again, with a renewed sense of purpose about who we want to be as a city," he said in his budget memo.

Hancock also noted that, when he became the mayor a decade ago, Denver — and the world — found itself under the throes of the Great Recession, and now, on his final year as mayor, he finds himself yet again in similar circumstances.

Sitting atop Hancock's list of priorities is Denver's homeless challenge. To tackle it, he proposes to spend $254 million, funding that will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Homelessness Resolution Fund, and Affordable Housing Fund.

Of that amount, the mayor wants to allocate $20 million for "housing justice." Specifically, the money will serve as down payment assistance to "address the homeownership gap between white families and those of color, and help more families impacted by harmful historic practices like redlining to purchase a home."

There is also $535 million earmarked for capital improvement projects, half of which is allocated for transportation projects. While cone zones may be frustrating for drivers, the benefits they bring to the city are clear, Denver's Chief Financial Officer Margaret Danuser said.

"Every $1 million in construction spending results in 13 jobs and $850,000 in wages. And that in itself translates to about $2 million in additional economic growth," she said.

Hancock also wants to allocate resources to decommissioning encampments:

$10 million to increase family shelter capacity$23.25 million to acquire hotel properties to house homeless people$20 million to acquire additional hotels to convert to supportive housing$7.8 million for the Safe Outdoor Sites$600,000 for expanded safe parking

Hancock said his public safety goal is to "have the best trained, best resourced and most effective police department in the country."

To achieve that, the mayor proposes to spend $8.4 million to recruit 188 new police officers. That would bring the police's force to 1,639. Hancock also wants to allocate $500,000 for the city's partnership with the U.S. attorney’s office to prosecute defendants caught with illegal guns under harsher federal laws.

When asked during a press conference if having more more police officers is the solution, Hancock replied, “There are some analysts who will tell you that we need more officers to complement our growing population. It’s about police being a part of a solution to crime.”

He added that he is meeting with other city mayors to discuss hiring strategies, adding he prefers a balanced approach that includes homegrown recruitment.

The mayor also is requesting:

$1.5 million for law enforcement training$1.6 million to reduce recidivism among men leaving prison$700,000 to support individuals who identify as women as they exit the justice system$1.7 million to support nonprofit partners that provide youth violence prevention work$1.5 million for lighting, fencing, windows, and security camera projects

Hancock also wants to spend for the "vibrancy of downtown Denver," saying the center plays a unique role in the city’s economic and cultural health. His budget includes $75,000 of ARPA funds to investigate the feasibility of converting 10-15 high-rise office buildings into housing.

"There’s not one silver idea or solution to solve (to revitalizing downtown). We’ve got to be willing to do diverse and varied approaches,” he said at the press conference.

The mayor's other priorities include:

$10 million for a "legacy business program," under which the city will buy commercial property and rent them to businesses at risk of getting displaced. $214 million for transportation and mobility, parks and recreation, and city facilities.$48 million on "climate action," including support for the city's e-bike rebate program, community solar for schools and low-income families, and aid to residents as the city transitions toward renewable energy.

Margaret Danuser, the city's chief financial officer, said Denver's revenues are tracking better than expected this year, and she expects that trend to continue.

She also noted that Denver's unemployment rate has rebounded since the onset of the global pandemic, holding steady at 3.4%.

“ARPA funds are one time funds and we’d are treating them as such, she said. "We have until the end of 2026 to spend down those funds.”

Hancock said his budget proposal is "financially responsible."

"(It) considers ongoing uncertainty resulting from the pandemic, inflation and supply chain challenges," Hancock said. "My budget invests strategically in an equitable recovery rooted in justice that protects our reserves while also investing in our city in ways that will impact our community for generations."

Comments / 4

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
David Heitz

Opinion: Denver homeless shelters improving, some say

On Monday, the City Council will consider a contract to allow Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to provide health care in the 48th Avenue congregant homeless shelter. As someone homeless just a few years ago, I can tell you this is good news. I used to avoid Stout Street Clinic while homeless due to its location. I often did not feel safe going there. Having healthcare in the shelters is a positive step forward.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
The Denver Gazette

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Denver Police mismanaged taxpayer money meant for mental health support

The Denver Police Department (DPD) and Department of Public Safety mismanaged taxpayer dollars they received for a program pairing mental health responders with police officers, according to a report from the Denver Auditor’s Office released Thursday. The report found that the Police Department used grant dollars in prohibited ways,...
DENVER, CO
Instawork

How To Earn More to Afford Groceries and Gas in Denver

Getting an extra $3 may seem a trivial amount - but multiply those additional dollars in your income by each hour you work and it can quickly add up. With inflation keeping prices of everything from a gallon of gas to a carton of eggs at high levels, Denver residents can benefit from increasing their wages instantly through Instawork.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Housing Act#Public Housing
CBS Denver

Motel that provided emergency housing during pandemic closes

On Thursday, dozens of displaced Denver residents were moving and packing up their belongings to move out of their rooms at the Quality Inn on Zuni where many have been staying since the pandemic started. For Don Walker it's been home for the last year."It makes me madder than a blind man in a silent movie," Walker told CBS News Colorado. "They're putting people out, not giving them a chance to kind of put a situation together, or whatever. It  just came all of a sudden." Walker is just one of at least 150 residents who's been staying at the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EPA declares Denver, northern Front Range “severe” violators of air quality standards as state fails to reduce smog

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that it reclassified Denver and Colorado’s northern Front Range as “severe” violators of air quality standards, meaning more stringent regulations are coming for businesses and consumers are likely to pay higher gas prices. The move would force refineries to produce a special blend of gasoline for drivers in the nine-county northern Front Range during the summer months, which AAA estimates would cause gasoline prices to increase 20 cents to 30 cents per gallon next year. ...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS Denver

Jeffco taxpayers can expect TABOR refund checks in the mail soon

On the heels of the statewide TABOR refund checks mailed to taxpayers weeks ago, Jefferson County taxpayers can expect another check in the mail soon. The TABOR amendment requires governments in Colorado to either refund excess revenue to taxpayers or seek ask for voter approval to keep and use those funds. Jefferson County received $17.3 million in revenue above the limit set by TABOR, and will soon refund roughly 213,000 taxpayers in the county. On average, the checks will amount to $80 or less, and 88% of taxpayers will get that amount. The median check amount is $48, which means 50% of people will receive a check for $50 or less. The Jefferson County Treasurers Office asks that people not send checks back, because the county cannot use those funds. 
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver council approves homeless tent site in city-owned parking lot

The Denver City Council on Monday night approved two measures on homelessness, one of which allows a group to operate a homeless tent site in a city-owned parking lot. That measure approves a license agreement with Colorado Village Collaborative to operate a "Safe Outdoor Space" in the Arie P. Taylor building's parking lot. The building is located at 4685 Peoria Street, north of Interstate 70. Under that agreement, the site...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Colorado’s minimum wage will increase nearly 9 percent next year as inflation cuts into pocketbooks

Colorado’s minimum wage will jump to $13.65 per hour next year — an 8.68 percent increase — amid persistent inflation. The new hourly wage will take effect January 1, according to the state’s department of labor and employment. The annual adjustment, based on the consumer price index in Denver, Aurora and Lakewood, is written into the state’s constitution. In Denver, the minimum wage will rise to $17.29 per hour next year, up from $15.87.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy