ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

A Major U.S. Airline Launches First Dubai Flight After Seven Years

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Over the last six years, flying from the U.S. into Dubai was only possible with a non-U.S. airline.

In 2016, United Airlines (UAL) cancelled its Washington Dulles-Dubai flight and pulled out of the Middle Eastern market altogether amid what it saw as unfair market encroachment from Emirates.

American Airlines (AAL) and Delta (DAL) also joined forces with United and accused Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways of using government subsidies to drive down ticket prices and disrupt the market for non-local carriers.

But times do change and sometimes old foes can turn into allies if business calls for it.

On September 14, United and Emirates announced a codeshare agreement that will allow them to sell seats on each other's planes, have customers' frequent flyer miles transfer over to the other airline and flights with the other carrier come up on each other's websites.

Examples of other codeshares include Delta and Air France, Aeromexico and Korean Air or American Airlines and British Airways among others. Major airlines often have dozens of airline partners in different countries.

Newark to Dubai Route is Long

Under the agreement, United will begin offering a daily flight from Newark to Dubai starting next year on March 23, 2023.

The service is planed for a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, a long-range cruiser equipped with United Polaris business class. Or, in other words, the layback seats that many associate with luxury travel and dream of trying at least once.

The distance between the two cities is 5,962 nautical miles via the shortest great-circle route. However, that route passes over parts of Ukraine, which is currently at war with Russia. So it seems likely that the aircraft will have to follow a more circuitous route.

"United's new flight to Dubai and our complementary networks will make global travel easier for millions of our customers, helping boost local economies and strengthen cultural ties," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement. "This is a proud moment for both United and Emirates employees, and I look forward to our journey together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7Um8_0hvgCJDq00
TheStreet

Tickets for the Newark-Dubai flight are already up for sale on the airlines' websites — a round-trip flight between April 4 and April 18 currently goes for $912.

The biggest city in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai rose to prominence as a luxury destination after a rapid boost in oil money led the country to start building flashy buildings like the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest, and the Dubai Miracle Garden and develop the city into an entertainment capital.

Boost in Travel Demand Leads Airlines to Put Aside Past Gripes

Both airlines said the boost in post-pandemic travel and growing traveler interest in Dubai as a luxury and entertainment destination have pushed them to overcome past differences and collaborate.

The partnership will also give Middle Eastern travelers coming to the U.S. access to connecting United flights across the country. Interline arrangements between United and Emirates will be put in place at Los Angeles, Boston, Miami, Dallas, New York's JFK, Orlando, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

In a ceremonial putting aside of differences, the two airline heads announced their agreement at Dulles International Airport — the home destination of the flight that was cancelled by United in 2016.

"We welcome United's return to Dubai next year, where our hub Dubai essentially becomes a gateway for United to reach Asia, Africa and the Middle East via the combined network of Emirates and flydubai," Emirates President Tim Clark said in a statement. "We look forward to developing our partnership with United for the long term."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
The Independent

Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days

A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

American Airlines passengers were stuck on an Atlantic island for 20 hours after their plane was diverted when pilots smelled smoke in the cockpit, report says

Passengers were left for 20 hours in an airport after American diverted a flight from Miami to London, per PA. American told PA it had to divert the flight to Bermuda because of a possible mechanical breakdown. One passenger told PA the captain announced on the flight there was a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Business Industry#Linus Business#Delta Lrb Dal#Air France#Korean Air#British Airways#Dubai Route#Boeing#United Polaris
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love

At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Man drives all night to brother’s wedding after American Airlines changes flight destination to wrong country

A man set on getting his family to his brother’s wedding drove all night to arrive in time after American Airlines allegedly rebooked them flights to the wrong country.The botched travel plans led Grady Heins to rent a car and drive all night so he and his three children could attend the big day.In January, the lawyer booked tickets for a connecting flight from Seattle across almost the entirety of the US to Burlington, Vermont, for the wedding in May.Shortly before their departure, he was shocked to get an email from the airline that asked him to prepare for...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Independent

Plane runs out of fuel and drops out of the sky in Florida

A Florida resident captured the dramatic moment a light aircraft ran out of fuel, plummetting out of the sky and into a busy road on Friday afternoon.The pilot survived the crash, which occurred at around 4pm on 19 August, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The light aircraft dropped from the sky and nose-dived into a driveway along Orlando’s University Boulevard.Alarmed motorists watched in horror as the single-engine Cessna 182 hurtled towards the road, with one car passenger filming the crash on their phone camera. Video shows the moment a small plane crash-landed onto a busy Florida road. Footage...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
American Airlines
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
NewsBreak
United Airlines
The Independent

Aircraft almost collides with Boeing passenger jet in near-miss

A single-engine Cessna aircraft almost collided with a Delta Boeing 757 passenger jet over Orlando International Airport in an incident which is currently being investigated by the FAA.Video footage, filmed from within the cabin of the Cessna, shows the pilot’s quick reaction to the situation. He pulled the plane up over the rapidly climbing jet ro avoid a collision which could have seen mass casualties.The two planes managed to avoid each other by about 500 feet, due to the pilot of the Cessna, Malik Clarke, taking “evasive action” to avoid the much larger passenger plane.“I knew that this didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
88K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy