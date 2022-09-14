Read full article on original website
carolinapanorama.com
DTC celebrates first class from lineworker program
DENMARK -- Friends, family, faculty, staff and community partners gathered at the James W. Bowden Sr. Electrical Lineworker Range on the campus of Denmark Technical College for the inaugural Lineworker Showcase celebrating the completion of the alpha cohort of South Carolina's first HBCU Electrical Lineworker Program. The showcase, which took...
WRDW-TV
S.C. State University getting funds for agriculture program
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will award Clemson University and South Carolina State University up to $70 million under the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant program. The two land-grant universities have established pilot partnerships with 27 regional entities for incentives to peanut, vegetable, beef cattle and...
manninglive.com
Harvin Library welcomes new director
If you’ve visited Harvin Clarendon County Library lately, you may have noticed a fresh new face in the building. Holly Cockfield has joined the team as the new director. The director of the library is in charge of planning the direction the library will be going in the future. This entails deciding where the library will focus its efforts and how it will use its resources. Cockfield is also responsible for communicating with the county, other libraries, and the state. The director position exists to ensure the library, and its functions, run smoothly.
Former Denmark mayor Elona Carolyn Davis dies
Denmark native and former mayor Elona Carolyn Davis has died, she was 80 years old.
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Allied Air in Orangeburg – Hosts OpExChange in Plant Visit: Operational Excellence and Continued Growth
Allied Air Enterprises in Orangeburg is experiencing huge growth. In 2019, they added 405,000 square feet of warehouse space to their facility. This made the remaining 660,000 square feet available for both growth and optimization of their manufacturing operations. In the last two years, this enabled them to introduce their upgraded Lennox Air Handler product line. While introducing this line, they made concerted efforts to incorporate flow manufacturing principles into the operation.
Local furniture industry striving toward normalcy
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Various industries are still feeling the impacts of pandemic-related obstacles like supply chain issues and inflation. Furniture stores in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties are still regaining their footing as they navigate these issues. “A lot of people are scared with the COVID and stuff coming...
carolinapanorama.com
'You are worth his effort': French named 2022 Orangeburg Citizen of Year
The Rev. Jerry French sat with his mouth agape in total shock before getting emotional at being named the Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg's Citizen of the Year. French was caught by surprise after being thrust into the spotlight to receive an award presented to individuals who make significant impacts to the community's well-being.
carolinapanorama.com
City allocates $79,500 in accommodations tax monies to promote local events, tourism
The City of Orangeburg allocated $79,500 for the promotion and advertising of several local events and tourist opportunities in the city. Orangeburg City Council unanimously approved six funding requests recommended to it from the city's accommodations tax advisory committee. The funding requests approved included:. $20,000 to the The All-Star Bowling...
Columbia Star
FOLKS ABOUT TOWN
Kiosha Boyles has been named director of marketing and communications at Richland Library. United Way of the Midlands welcomes its new members and executive committee of the 2022-2023 Board of Directors. New members of the board include Peyton Bryant, Tanya Butts, Glen Caulk, Shannon Eichelberger, Kristin Scott, Nicole Scott, and Thomas Tafel. Roslyn Clark Artis, J.D., Ed.D., will serve as this year’s board chair; Scott Graves will serve as vice chair and nominating and governance committee chair; Kevin Lindler will serve as treasurer and finance committee chair. Rounding out the executive committee are Tim Arnold, Tod Augsburger, Michael R. Brenan, Janet L. Car l son, R. Jason Caskey, Baron R. Davis, Ph.D., Bill Harmon, Liz McCary, Brittany Owen, Nicole B. Scot t , and Jason Wolfe.
Richland County still looking for poll workers for November election
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One week after hearing from Richland County Election Commission leaders about problems from registration cards to the place where the polling machines are stored, there has been some progress to get things on track ahead of the statewide election on November 8th, just 54 days away.
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
WIS-TV
PROGRAMMING NOTICE: WIS to provide uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, Sept. 19th WIS’s NBC channel will be providing live and uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral starting at 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will be on air as normal from 4:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will air on CW 10.2 from 5:30 a.m. until 7 a.m. WIS will also be providing a live stream of our Sunrise programming on our digital platforms from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
abccolumbia.com
Town of Blythewood presented $500,000 for park improvement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the town of Blythewood was presented with a check for $500,000 in funding for improvements to Doko Meadows Park. Representative Kambrell Garvin says it was earmarked in the 2021-2022 state budget. Mayor Bryan Franklin accepted the check at Blythewood Town Hall. Doko Meadows Park is...
Columbia Star
Lexington District One announces new NPES assistant principal
Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees recently approved the promotion of Jennie S. King to assistant principal of New Providence Elementary School. King returns to NPES from Deerfield Elementary School, where she has served as the school’s literacy coach since 2021. An experienced educator of 23 years,...
WIS-TV
RCSD makes historic promotion, woman becomes highest ranked Hispanic deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy has risen through the ranks to become the highest-ranking Hispanic individual in the department’s history. Deputy Chief Maria Yturria will serve as the Deputy Chief of the Professional Development Division. According to RCSD, Yturria was born in Mexico...
WIS-TV
New Detention Center Director announced in Fairfield County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new director has been announced for Fairfield County’s Detention Center. Fairfield County Detention Center Captain Harriet Squirewell has been named to the position. Officials said Squirewell has worked with the center for 17 years. She’s been a captain with the detention center for over four years and assumed command as an acting director on July 17th.
Travel with the Dawgs: Top restaurants near the University of South Carolina
Before and after the University of Georgia plays football on Saturday, you’ve gotta eat. That’s why we’re working with American Eats to help you find grub wherever you travel to support UGA.
walterborolive.com
Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes
PRESS RELEASE. Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South...
thenewirmonews.com
Local Student receives National Honor
Dreher High School student recognized for superior academic achievement. The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) today announced student Matti R Evans from Columbia, SC, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
