If you’ve visited Harvin Clarendon County Library lately, you may have noticed a fresh new face in the building. Holly Cockfield has joined the team as the new director. The director of the library is in charge of planning the direction the library will be going in the future. This entails deciding where the library will focus its efforts and how it will use its resources. Cockfield is also responsible for communicating with the county, other libraries, and the state. The director position exists to ensure the library, and its functions, run smoothly.

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO