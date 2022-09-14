Archaeologists working on Zanzibar’s famous Stone Town have discovered that the settlement was not built by Omani Arabs, who were major traders in the area in the 18th century. Instead, it was established by local Swahili people, the National reports. “Our excavations found walls of houses, stone architecture and established it was urbanized in a much earlier period than historically thought,” said Tim Power, an archaeologist with UAE University, in an interview with the National. “We can now say that the town was built centuries before the Omanis arrived.” The UAE University conducted the dig in collaboration with New York University Abu...

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO