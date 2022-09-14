Read full article on original website
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat
An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
allthatsinteresting.com
A Lost Fragment Of A Dead Sea Scroll Was Just Discovered — In A Montana Living Room
The tiny papyrus fragment is 2,700 years old and is one of just three so far discovered from the First Temple Period. A lost fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls has been found in an unlikely place — Montana. For almost 60 years, it hung in the home of an American woman who’d acquired the treasure during a trip to Israel.
Bear filmed fighting off attacking male found dead with cubs in Spanish cave
Spanish wildlife rangers have recovered the bodies of two brown bear cubs and their mother, who is thought to have been the same animal filmed three months ago sending a male bear tumbling to his death down a precipice after he attacked. Rangers and bear experts found the bodies of...
Phys.org
Archaeologists discover monumental evidence of prehistoric hunting across Arabian desert
Archaeologists at the University of Oxford's School of Archaeology have used satellite imagery to identify and map more than 350 monumental hunting structures known as "kites" across northern Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq—most of which had never been previously documented. Led by Dr. Michael Fradley, a team of researchers...
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
Smithonian
Israeli Archaeologists Uncover Hundreds of Ancient Dice Used for Divination—and Gaming
The ancient site of Maresha, now part of a national park in Israel, was once a thriving city with a subterranean secret. Beneath the shops and houses that snaked through the city was a vast network of underground caves, hewn into soft chalk and serving a variety of possible purposes, from sites of worship to grain stores to clandestine hideouts.
The Weather Channel
Meet the Mbiresaurus Raathi — Africa’s Oldest Known Dinosaur Uncovered in Zimbabwe!
Roughly 230 million years ago, at the time when dinosaurs first came to be, the Mbiresaurus raathi pranced along the banks of an ancient river — modern-day Zimbabwe. While these 6-feet-tall sauropodomorphs (a relative of the towering sauropod) were definitely smaller than the nearly 100-foot-tall Brachiosaurus that made an appearance in Jurassic World, these long-necked and lithe creatures were hardly tiny.
Study sheds light on evolution of ‘cutest’ Australian crocodile species weighing just 2kg
Scientists have uncovered previously unknown details about a tiny prehistoric crocodile that lived in modern-day Australia about 13.5 million years ago, an advance that sheds light on the evolution of these ancient reptiles.In the research, published earlier this month in the journal The Anatomical Record, scientists used state-of-the-art CT-scanning technology and found that the tiny crocodile Trilophosuchus rackhami likely grew up to 90cm (35 inches) long and weighed up to 2kg (4.5 lb).The crocodile’s name means Rackham’s three-crested croc – named in 1993 in honor of Alan Rackham, who now manages the Riversleigh Fossil Discovery Center at Mt Isa,...
Study says old bones show that humans' oldest-known ancestor could climb like an ape
Researchers say that a study of fossils that are millions of years old indicates something unique about humans' oldest known ancestors -- they walked on two legs but could climb trees like an ape.
Israel Acquires 2,700-Year-Old Ishmael Papyrus From Montana Man
The donor's mother had acquired the document on a visit to Jerusalem in 1965 and hung it on her wall.
Scientists unearth fossils of giant sea lizard that ‘ruled the oceans’ along with remains of its prey
Scientists have unearthed a new species of the giant sea lizard mosasaur in Morocco that hunted other marine reptiles about 66 million years ago using its massive jaws and teeth like those of modern-day killer whales.The giant marine lizard named Thalassotitan atrox, described on Wednesday in the journal Cretaceous Research, grew up to 9m (30 ft) in length and are distant relatives of modern iguanas and monitor lizards.While some mosasaurs evolved to eat small prey like fish and squid, and others crushed ammonites and clams, scientists, including those from the University of Bath in the UK, say the newly...
3 Ancient Burials Hint at Multiple Migrations of Ancient Humans Through Southeast Asia
Three skeletons uncovered in a rock shelter adorned with red pigment rock art reveal burial rituals of early humans who followed well-trodden paths through Indonesia's Lesser Sunda Islands, albeit thousands of years apart. Aside from deepening our understanding of the evolution and diversification of burial practices, the finds – from...
Long Lost Origins of Zanzibar’s Stone Town Discovered
Archaeologists working on Zanzibar’s famous Stone Town have discovered that the settlement was not built by Omani Arabs, who were major traders in the area in the 18th century. Instead, it was established by local Swahili people, the National reports. “Our excavations found walls of houses, stone architecture and established it was urbanized in a much earlier period than historically thought,” said Tim Power, an archaeologist with UAE University, in an interview with the National. “We can now say that the town was built centuries before the Omanis arrived.” The UAE University conducted the dig in collaboration with New York University Abu...
Smithonian
Ancient Coin Made in Defiance of Roman Rule Returns to Israel
In 66 C.E., Jews living under Roman rule were forbidden from issuing silver coins. That didn’t stop them: Minting silver shekel coins became a bold assertion of independence against the oppressive Roman Empire during the Great Revolt, a Jewish rebellion that lasted until 70 C.E. Many of these silver...
natureworldnews.com
4000-Foot Coral Reef Sits in the Middle of Australian Desert, Scientists Rethink "Featureless" Description
Scientists have to reevaluate the description of the Australian desert as being "featureless" in light of the discovery of the remains of a 4000-foot coral reef that is millions of years old and was located in the middle of the desert. The reef was discovered in Nullarbor Plain, located in...
Paleontologists Discover New Crocodile Species With Thickest Eggs Ever
Pachykrokolithus excavatum lived with the last dinosaurs, and the crocodile's eggshells were found in northeastern Spain.
US News and World Report
Cheetahs Return to India After 70-Year Absence
LONDON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Eight radio-collared African cheetahs step out on to the grassland of Kuno National Park in central India, their final destination after a 5,000-mile (8,000 km) journey from Namibia that has drawn criticism from some conservationists. The arrival of the big cats - the fastest land animal on...
India reintroduces cheetahs to wild after big cats airlifted from Namibia
Eight Namibian cheetahs have been airlifted to India, part of an ambitious project to reintroduce the big cats after they were driven to extinction there decades ago, officials and vets said. The wild cheetahs were moved by road from a game park north of the Namibian capital of Windhoek on...
Tree Hugger
8 New Minuscule Geckos Discovered in Madagascar
They’re not bright and flashy like some of their relatives, but they certainly are tiny. Eight new species of miniscule geckos were discovered by researchers in Madagascar. The smallest measures just 53 millimeters (about 2 inches) from its snout to the tip of its tail. The other new species aren’t much bigger.
sciencealert.com
Humans And Cockatoos Are Embroiled in an Escalating 'Arms Race' in Australia
Australia's crafty, sulphur-crested cockatoos (Cacatua galerita) appear to have entered an "innovation arms race" with humans, scientists say, as the two species spar over the rubbish in roadside bins. The white birds, which can grow nearly as long as a human arm, initially surprised researchers by devising an ingenious technique...
