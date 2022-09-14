ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
The Weather Channel

Meet the Mbiresaurus Raathi — Africa’s Oldest Known Dinosaur Uncovered in Zimbabwe!

Roughly 230 million years ago, at the time when dinosaurs first came to be, the Mbiresaurus raathi pranced along the banks of an ancient river — modern-day Zimbabwe. While these 6-feet-tall sauropodomorphs (a relative of the towering sauropod) were definitely smaller than the nearly 100-foot-tall Brachiosaurus that made an appearance in Jurassic World, these long-necked and lithe creatures were hardly tiny.
The Independent

Study sheds light on evolution of ‘cutest’ Australian crocodile species weighing just 2kg

Scientists have uncovered previously unknown details about a tiny prehistoric crocodile that lived in modern-day Australia about 13.5 million years ago, an advance that sheds light on the evolution of these ancient reptiles.In the research, published earlier this month in the journal The Anatomical Record, scientists used state-of-the-art CT-scanning technology and found that the tiny crocodile Trilophosuchus rackhami likely grew up to 90cm (35 inches) long and weighed up to 2kg (4.5 lb).The crocodile’s name means Rackham’s three-crested croc – named in 1993 in honor of Alan Rackham, who now manages the Riversleigh Fossil Discovery Center at Mt Isa,...
The Independent

Scientists unearth fossils of giant sea lizard that ‘ruled the oceans’ along with remains of its prey

Scientists have unearthed a new species of the giant sea lizard mosasaur in Morocco that hunted other marine reptiles about 66 million years ago using its massive jaws and teeth like those of modern-day killer whales.The giant marine lizard named Thalassotitan atrox, described on Wednesday in the journal Cretaceous Research, grew up to 9m (30 ft) in length and are distant relatives of modern iguanas and monitor lizards.While some mosasaurs evolved to eat small prey like fish and squid, and others crushed ammonites and clams, scientists, including those from the University of Bath in the UK, say the newly...
ARTnews

Long Lost Origins of Zanzibar’s Stone Town Discovered

Archaeologists working on Zanzibar’s famous Stone Town have discovered that the settlement was not built by Omani Arabs, who were major traders in the area in the 18th century. Instead, it was established by local Swahili people, the National reports. “Our excavations found walls of houses, stone architecture and established it was urbanized in a much earlier period than historically thought,” said Tim Power, an archaeologist with UAE University, in an interview with the National. “We can now say that the town was built centuries before the Omanis arrived.” The UAE University conducted the dig in collaboration with New York University Abu...
Smithonian

Ancient Coin Made in Defiance of Roman Rule Returns to Israel

In 66 C.E., Jews living under Roman rule were forbidden from issuing silver coins. That didn’t stop them: Minting silver shekel coins became a bold assertion of independence against the oppressive Roman Empire during the Great Revolt, a Jewish rebellion that lasted until 70 C.E. Many of these silver...
US News and World Report

Cheetahs Return to India After 70-Year Absence

LONDON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Eight radio-collared African cheetahs step out on to the grassland of Kuno National Park in central India, their final destination after a 5,000-mile (8,000 km) journey from Namibia that has drawn criticism from some conservationists. The arrival of the big cats - the fastest land animal on...
Tree Hugger

8 New Minuscule Geckos Discovered in Madagascar

They’re not bright and flashy like some of their relatives, but they certainly are tiny. Eight new species of miniscule geckos were discovered by researchers in Madagascar. The smallest measures just 53 millimeters (about 2 inches) from its snout to the tip of its tail. The other new species aren’t much bigger.
sciencealert.com

Humans And Cockatoos Are Embroiled in an Escalating 'Arms Race' in Australia

Australia's crafty, sulphur-crested cockatoos (Cacatua galerita) appear to have entered an "innovation arms race" with humans, scientists say, as the two species spar over the rubbish in roadside bins. ​The white birds, which can grow nearly as long as a human arm, initially surprised researchers by devising an ingenious technique...
