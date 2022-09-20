ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X overclocked to 7.2 GHz on a single core; multi-core clocks equally impressive at 6.5 GHz

Although AMD still holds world for the record for the maximum clock speed achievable by a processor, Intel could soon catch up with it thanks to Raptor Lake-based Core i9-13900K breezing past the 8 GHz barrier. Team Red won't be left behind this generation, though, because the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X just showed off some serious overclocking chops.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

This Netgear USB adapter adds plug-and-play Wi-Fi 6E to PCs

The big picture: Widespread adoption of Wi-Fi 7 is probably over a year away. In the meantime, Netgear has a new solution designed to make Wi-Fi 6E more accessible. The new adapter could help mitigate the strong headwinds the standard has faced since its introduction. Netgear recently introduced a USB...
COMPUTERS
CNET

HP Pavilion Plus Laptop (14-inch) Review: Budget OLED Beauty

The 14-inch HP Pavilion Plus is a rare example of a laptop where you're actually getting more than you're paying for. The Plus, as the name implies, is a bit extra compared to the regular Pavilion laptops. In this case, you get features such as a body made of recycled aluminum, a 5-megapixel webcam, strong Intel Core i7 processing performance in our benchmark tests (even outpacing the latest MacBook Air in a couple of tests), and it's topped off with a beautiful OLED display.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssd#Tbw#Pci#The Crucial P3#The P3 Plus#Techadvisor
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia's first GeForce RTX 4090 PC build video confirms rumours about its colossal size

Even though Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 today and even provided its physical dimensions, it is hard to tell how it will fit in with the rest of a PC, based on that alone. Previous leaks portraying the graphics card speculated that it would be just as colossal as its predecessor. Now, Nvidia has shown off a build video featuring the Ada Lovelace flagship in action.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop

If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
TechSpot

Apple Watch Ultra

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Apple Watch Ultra is easily the best wearable that the brand has ever made, bringing a bright,...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

LG gram 16″ 2022 lightweight laptop features a non-reflective IPS display with DCI-P3

Work without distraction when you have the LG gram 16″ 2022 lightweight laptop. This computer has a stunning 16-inch non-reflective IPS display and 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. So you can work in any lighting. With Windows 11, it lets you optimize your productivity with tools that help you multitask, create, think, and connect. And whether you use this laptop for work or play, you can power through with the Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics. Then, with 16 GB of memory and 5,200 MHz speeds, it’s easy to work and play. Moreover, weighing just 2.83 pounds, this laptop goes anywhere and doesn’t weigh you down. Plus, you can work for up to 13.5 hours or watch movies for up to 22.5 hours thanks to the 80 Wh battery. Moreover, this laptop passes military-grade durability tests for dust, temperature, vibration, and more.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

EVGA Will No Longer Make Graphics Cards for Nvidia

Popular graphics card maker EVGA has terminated its relationship with Nvidia and will therefore no longer be manufacturing graphics cards going forward. As reported by YouTube channel Gamers Nexus, EVGA has ceased all future graphics card operations but will continue to sell the remaining stock of its current products and support customers who've purchased them already.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

The best SSDs available now, plus how to choose one

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. One of the...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The RTX 4090 is here, but AMD’s RDNA 3 GPUs are right around the corner

The much-anticipated Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards will drop on November 3, exactly six weeks from today. This is according to Scott Herkelman, who just happens to be the Senior Vice President and General Manager at AMD Radeon, so the date is definite. “Join us on November 3rd as we...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

RTX 4090 hits 2.85GHz boost clock in Cyberpunk 2077 demo

In brief: Team green is releasing more information about its new Ada Lovelace graphics cards in the days since unveiling them. A new Cyberpunk 2077 demo reel showcases the potential of the RTX 4090 along with the benefits of DLSS 3, which includes more than just higher framerates. Nvidia sent...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Hisense E8H cheaper 4K TV arrives with 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits brightness

The Hisense E8H TV has been revealed and will shortly be available to pre-order in China. The 4K TV has a mini LED backlight with over 500 partitions and up to 1,600 nits brightness, allowing for improved detail in darker images. According to the company, the screen has a 178° viewing angle for a low reflection and a 96% DCI-P3 color gamut.
NFL
PC Magazine

Dell Fall Sale: Limited Time Savings On XPS, Vostro, and Alienware PCs

With the change of the season comes the biggest sales of the year for fans of Dell PCs. Dell’s current sale offers a variety of configurations for workaholics, gamers, and everyone in between. The Vostro line will be the workhorse of choice for those who need a business-grade laptop that they can take with them on the go. Alienware is a well-known name in the PC gaming industry, but for those looking for a budget gaming laptop, the G15 is a solid choice. Finally, the versatile XPS line can fall into either category, depending on the configuration of your choosing.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

TechSpot

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy