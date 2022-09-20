Read full article on original website
Although AMD still holds world for the record for the maximum clock speed achievable by a processor, Intel could soon catch up with it thanks to Raptor Lake-based Core i9-13900K breezing past the 8 GHz barrier. Team Red won't be left behind this generation, though, because the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X just showed off some serious overclocking chops.
Bottom line: AMD's new Mendocino APUs will see use in Chromebooks and entry-level Windows notebooks meant for everyday users. While they won't break any performance records, they should provide above-average battery life as they barely sip any power. AMD has detailed its first Ryzen 7000 series mobile processor lineup codenamed...
The big picture: Widespread adoption of Wi-Fi 7 is probably over a year away. In the meantime, Netgear has a new solution designed to make Wi-Fi 6E more accessible. The new adapter could help mitigate the strong headwinds the standard has faced since its introduction. Netgear recently introduced a USB...
The 14-inch HP Pavilion Plus is a rare example of a laptop where you're actually getting more than you're paying for. The Plus, as the name implies, is a bit extra compared to the regular Pavilion laptops. In this case, you get features such as a body made of recycled aluminum, a 5-megapixel webcam, strong Intel Core i7 processing performance in our benchmark tests (even outpacing the latest MacBook Air in a couple of tests), and it's topped off with a beautiful OLED display.
The big picture: Details about Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake series have slowly been leaking over the past few months. After today's review of a retail unit of the i9-13900K, the only piece missing from the puzzle is pricing, which will hopefully be competitive against Team Red's Zen 4 lineup. Hardware...
Even though Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 today and even provided its physical dimensions, it is hard to tell how it will fit in with the rest of a PC, based on that alone. Previous leaks portraying the graphics card speculated that it would be just as colossal as its predecessor. Now, Nvidia has shown off a build video featuring the Ada Lovelace flagship in action.
If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
Today, you can find a powerful gaming laptop without breaking the bank. We’ve tested to help you find the best.
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Apple Watch Ultra is easily the best wearable that the brand has ever made, bringing a bright,...
Work without distraction when you have the LG gram 16″ 2022 lightweight laptop. This computer has a stunning 16-inch non-reflective IPS display and 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. So you can work in any lighting. With Windows 11, it lets you optimize your productivity with tools that help you multitask, create, think, and connect. And whether you use this laptop for work or play, you can power through with the Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics. Then, with 16 GB of memory and 5,200 MHz speeds, it’s easy to work and play. Moreover, weighing just 2.83 pounds, this laptop goes anywhere and doesn’t weigh you down. Plus, you can work for up to 13.5 hours or watch movies for up to 22.5 hours thanks to the 80 Wh battery. Moreover, this laptop passes military-grade durability tests for dust, temperature, vibration, and more.
Please don't do this: As much as everybody loves a quick cleaning shortcut, we do not recommend the following method for cleaning your graphics cards or any other electronics for that matter. At best, you'll just end up with a soggy mess. At worst, you'll ruin your components. A video...
In a nutshell: Nvidia's new DLSS 3 technology adds DLSS Frame Generation and Nvidia Reflex on top of the tried-and-tested DLSS Super Resolution to boost framerates even more. It will only work with RTX 40 series GPUs, with the cheapest currently starting at $899. The first games supporting it will arrive next month.
The new models are among the first to feature the latest NVMe 2.0 specs and come with 1 / 2 / 4 TB capacities. A special aluminum heatsink is provided to cool the Phison E26 controller. Top sequential read speeds can reach 12.3 GB/s, while write speeds go up to 10.1 GB/s.
Popular graphics card maker EVGA has terminated its relationship with Nvidia and will therefore no longer be manufacturing graphics cards going forward. As reported by YouTube channel Gamers Nexus, EVGA has ceased all future graphics card operations but will continue to sell the remaining stock of its current products and support customers who've purchased them already.
Something to look forward to: Hot on the heels of Nvidia's unveiling of the RTX 4000 graphics cards, AMD announced a release date for its latest GPU generation. The company expects to launch RDNA 3 graphics cards on a schedule similar to Nvidia's Ada Lovelace rollout this fall. Around the...
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. One of the...
The much-anticipated Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards will drop on November 3, exactly six weeks from today. This is according to Scott Herkelman, who just happens to be the Senior Vice President and General Manager at AMD Radeon, so the date is definite. “Join us on November 3rd as we...
In brief: Team green is releasing more information about its new Ada Lovelace graphics cards in the days since unveiling them. A new Cyberpunk 2077 demo reel showcases the potential of the RTX 4090 along with the benefits of DLSS 3, which includes more than just higher framerates. Nvidia sent...
The Hisense E8H TV has been revealed and will shortly be available to pre-order in China. The 4K TV has a mini LED backlight with over 500 partitions and up to 1,600 nits brightness, allowing for improved detail in darker images. According to the company, the screen has a 178° viewing angle for a low reflection and a 96% DCI-P3 color gamut.
With the change of the season comes the biggest sales of the year for fans of Dell PCs. Dell’s current sale offers a variety of configurations for workaholics, gamers, and everyone in between. The Vostro line will be the workhorse of choice for those who need a business-grade laptop that they can take with them on the go. Alienware is a well-known name in the PC gaming industry, but for those looking for a budget gaming laptop, the G15 is a solid choice. Finally, the versatile XPS line can fall into either category, depending on the configuration of your choosing.
