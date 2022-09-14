Read full article on original website
Deseret News
Where Utah and BYU rank in this week’s coaches poll
Utah moved up after its 35-7 win over San Diego State, while BYU dropped following its 41-20 loss at Oregon.
‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Cast Includes a Former NFL Coach
Twelve new teams will race around the world in 'The Amazing Race' Season 34, and one contestant should be recognizable to football fans.
Penn State moves up in Week 3 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Following a dominating performance down south and with some higher-ranked teams taking a loss in Week 3, Penn State is moving up in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Penn State climbed to No. 15 in the latest edition of the coaches poll, which was released early Sunday afternoon. Penn State moved up eight spots from its previous ranking and jumped a handful of teams along the way. Penn State moved ahead of No. 16 Wake Forest, No. 17 Baylor, No. 19 Texas, and No. 20 Texas A&M despite all of those teams winning in Week 3. The Nittany Lions...
