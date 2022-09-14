Following a dominating performance down south and with some higher-ranked teams taking a loss in Week 3, Penn State is moving up in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Penn State climbed to No. 15 in the latest edition of the coaches poll, which was released early Sunday afternoon. Penn State moved up eight spots from its previous ranking and jumped a handful of teams along the way. Penn State moved ahead of No. 16 Wake Forest, No. 17 Baylor, No. 19 Texas, and No. 20 Texas A&M despite all of those teams winning in Week 3. The Nittany Lions...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO