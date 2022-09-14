Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
GOP governor migrant plot reminiscent of “Reverse Freedom Rides” of the 1960s
In the '60s, Black families were promised a better life in northern cities such as Hyannis, but found nothing but empty promises when they arrived. The so-called “Reverse Freedom Rides,” a forgotten piece of U.S. history, seems eerily similar to the situation of the nearly 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week.
Comments / 0