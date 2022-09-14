Read full article on original website
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Governor Abbott Wants to Fully Fund the Police to Keep Criminals Behind BarsTom HandyTexas State
Fort Worth Pledges $15 Million to Build Juneteenth MuseumLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
$7.6 Million Texas Ranch Up for Sale
A Texas ranch with more than 100 acres of pristine real estate west of Fort Worth was recently put on the market. The “Dolce Vita” or “Good Life” Ranch is a sprawling 130-acre property located approximately an hour and a half from Dallas and only 30 minutes from downtown Fort Worth, in the Park County city of Weatherford, Texas. Dolce Vita Ranch was listed for $7.6 million and is considered a model property for any landowner, rancher, or architecture enthusiast.
PHOTOS: Take A Look at These Massive Texas Homecoming Mums
Everything is bigger in Texas, or so the saying goes. We have the biggest bat colony (Austin), the biggest cowboy (Big Tex at the State Fair), and the biggest container of oatmeal (actually a water tower in Oatmeal, Texas), just to name a few. The Biggest Buc-ee's is no longer...
Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event
ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons
Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas
DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
These are the top tattoo parlors in Texas, North Texas home to 2 of top 10
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tattoos are a form of very permanent artistry on people’s bodies. It can be as important as cultural tattoos with deep-rooted meaning or even as simple as someone getting a Hello Kitty tattoo on their ankle just because they lost a bet in fantasy football.
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!
Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
One Of The Most Haunted Hotels In Texas Is Hosting A Ghost Walk This Weekend Only Three and Half Hours From Midland
Halloween is just around the corner so everyone is starting to talk about all things frightening. We talk about haunted houses and Halloween adventures. Earlier in the week, I wrote an article about the most haunted hotels in Texas and the Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells. Construction on the Baker...
Fort Worth Says ‘Thank Yew’ for That
Perhaps it’s the cowboy culture of etiquette we’ve been immersed in. For example, we’re told never to criticize a man’s horse, dog, or cattle. Or his wife. The size of that herd? It’s none of your business; don’t ask. The handshake seals any deal, of course. We remove our hats to eat.
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
$43 Million University Park Mansion Hits Market
A University Park mansion is hitting the market at $43 million. The 23,688-square-foot home occupies 6915 Baltimore Drive in the Volk Estates Neighborhood and is the most expensive listing in North Texas. The home was custom-made and designed by Richard Drummond Davis for Christy Thompson, daughter of the late oil...
Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life. The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it's a shell of its former self. It was once a bustling market serving as a major attraction for people across the region. "It was really kind of the precursor to the mall, because everybody had their own stations within it," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth Inc. But today, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture had boarded-up windows, graffiti, and decades of decay. "It looks unloved," added Tracy, "We all...
New DFW Food Truck to Offer Warm Cookies
Chip’D will feature chocolate chip and sugar cookies with a variety of sauce and topping options.
Behind the Scenes With a Stockyards Gunfighter
It might have some modern amenities - we can be thankful for electricity and running water - but the Fort Worth Stockyards is otherwise a veritable trip back in time. Walk down the street, and you'll see chaps, spurs, a whole lot of "howdies," herding cattle and even a gunfight (staged, of course).
Here Are The 9 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas Two West Texas Cities Made The Top Five
Don't Get Caught In These Texas Cities After Dark! They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. My Grandpa used to always say the only thing out after midnight was the law and the outlaw. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
Perot: Reshoring, other trends favor Fort Worth, North Texas
That was the advice Ross Perot Jr. had for attendees at the Southeast Fort Worth Inc. annual awards luncheon on Sept. 16 at Texas Wesleyan University. Perot knows about growth as he explained in his discussion with NBC5 anchor and reporter Evan Anderson. Perot, chairman of The Perot Companies and Hillwood, discussed the beginnings of the AllianceTexas development, a 27,000-acre master-planned community in north Fort Worth.
