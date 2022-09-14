ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Columbia Missourian

Governor: Mississippi capital's water is again safe to drink

JACKSON, Miss. — After nearly two months of being forced to boil their water before drinking it or using it to brush teeth, people in Mississippi’s largest city were told Thursday that water from the tap is safe to consume — but Jackson’s water system still needs big repairs that the mayor says the cash-strapped city cannot afford on its own.
Montana judge blocks anti-trans birth certificate rule

BILLINGS, Mont. — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys for...
Missouri life expectancy has dropped as its leaders refuse to confront crises

New data showing that Missouri life expectancy dropped last year to its lowest level in decades can be explained in part by the echoes of the pandemic a year earlier — but only in part. The state’s numbers in the new report continue to be worse than the national average, and they dropped more in the past two years than they did nationally.
Missouri Amtrak trains to resume operations Friday after cancellations

The two Amtrak passenger trains that run through mid-Missouri will resume operations Friday after cancellations Thursday. The Texas Eagle, which makes stops in St. Louis and Arcadia, and the Southwest Chief, which makes stops in Kansas City and La Plata, were affected by the preemptive Amtrak cancellations Wednesday due to a looming worker strike.
Special session on Missouri tax cuts drags on

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers ended work early Thursday as private negotiations over potential tax cuts continued. Republican Gov. Mike Parson had called on the GOP-led legislature to start a special session on tax cuts last week, but they delayed in an attempt to reach an agreement over several proposed bills.
Missouri auditor candidates spar over independence from partisan influence

The Republican trying to get the only statewide office currently held by Democrats pledged Friday he would show no partisan favoritism, while his opponents said only they could provide the independence needed in the office. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, former state Rep. Alan Green and accountant John Hartwig Jr. met...
