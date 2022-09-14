Read full article on original website
How to watch OU vs. Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Sooners are all set for the return game of a home-and-home with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They enter as 10.5-point favorites in what marks the 88th meeting between the two, with the Sooners leading 46-38-3 all-time. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s Sooners contest...
Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018
Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees shoulders blame for Fighting Irish struggles
Notre Dame enters a new weekend of college football, looking to bounce back with a much stronger offensive showing. The Fighting Irish are 0-2 on the season and have averaged just 15.5 points per game in their first two games. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees accepted full responsibility for the offensive struggles during a media session this week.
What They're Saying: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will return to the Beaver state this week for a neutral site matchup...
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts
In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"
There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
What time, what channel is the Michigan State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (2-0) continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Michigan State (2-0) makes its first visit to Seattle since 1970. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will air on ABC television. The Huskies have opened the season with convincing wins over Kent State and Portland State in new head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm. Following the game vs. the Spartans, the Huskies wrap up their month-long homestand with the Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford.
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks recent Oregon visit, timeframe for decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei took an unofficial visit to Oregon over the weekend while he and his Brave teammates were in town to play Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic. The Braves always play a national schedule, partly for the players to experience getting out on the road...
TROY vs. APP STATE GAME PREVIEW
Yes, Appalachian State beat sixth-ranked Texas A&M last week. Yes, ESPN’s GameDay is set on the App State campus this week. Yes, the Mountaineer crowd will produce a sellout. But, no, not a single one of those things will lead App State to a win over Sun Belt Conference...
How to watch: Carolina vs. Georgia
It’s gameday in Columbia as South Carolina welcomes the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs, to Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks (1-1) are coming off of a loss to Arkansas after defeating Georgia State in week one. The Bulldogs (2-0) defeated Samford last week and took down Oregon in week one.
What Campbell coach Mike Minter said about ECU
East Carolina will try and improve to 2-1 this weekend when it hosts Campbell on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+. Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former standout safety with the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006, spoke about the upcoming...
Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M
Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
South Carolina announces sold out crowd for Saturday
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to host the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon at 12 o’clock. On Thursday, @GamecockFB announced the Week 3 showdown was “officially” sold out. According to the school’s website, Williams-Brice seats 77,579 people. ESPN will provide television coverage...
Josh Heupel gives one-word response when asked about Florida sellout
Josh Heupel, to say the least, was concise. During Thursday's press conference, the final time the second-year Tennessee head coach met with reporters before his 15th-ranked Vols host Akron Saturday night at Neyland Stadium, Heupel was asked if he had any reaction to next week’s home showdown with No. 18 Florida being sold out.
Updated ESPN FPI predicts the rest of Tennessee’s 2022 season
Tennessee turned one of its toss-up games into a key early-season win last week when it overcame two 10-point deficits in the first half and used some relentless defense in the second and late heroics in an overtime road win at Pittsburgh in a top-25 matchup. How has the victory changed the outlook for the Vols, who are ranked 15th two games into their second season under head coach Josh Heupel? While Tennessee’s focus is on Saturday night’s game against Akron, we’re taking a look down the road courtesy of ESPN’s Football Power Index, an objective metric that changes from week to week as it gathers information on teams based on their performances, and its predictions for the Vols’ 10 remaining games.
Keys to Victory & Five Burning Questions: Arkansas vs. Missouri State
No. 10 Arkansas (2-0, 1-0 SEC) will welcome former head coach Bobby Petrino and his Missouri State squad to town this weekend. Saturday's kickoff between the Razorbacks and Bears from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) is set for 6 p.m. (CT), and the game can be streamed on ESPN+ or SEC Network+.
Mississippian Caleb Cunningham lands fifth star
Rion Young contributed this story... Caleb Cunningham has been on fire this season and now he has his fifth star from 247 Sports. His 247Sports Composite is 0.9948. He is nationally ranked as the No. 2 receiver and No. 10 overall player in his 2025 class at Choctaw County (Miss.) High School.
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield says team missed opportunities against Florida State
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield seemed to have his team in control of the game, but missed opportunities kept the Cardinals from maintaining the advantage against Florida State. The Cardinals had a chances to build a two-score, or more, lead by halftime, but instead settled for 21-14 advantage. Unable to create added breathing room on the scoreboard haunted the Cardinals in the second half as the visiting Seminoles scored 21 points in the final two quarters from a come-from-behind 35-31 victory.
