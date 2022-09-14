ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
Dodgers go viral for their awesome, unlikely bobblehead giveaway

Now that the Los Angeles Dodgers have officially clinched the NL West, they can focus on some non-baseball matters for the rest of the regular season. The Dodgers are going viral this week for their terrific upcoming bobblehead giveaway. At their Sept. 30 home game against the Colorado Rockies, the Dodgers will be handing out bobbleheads of an unlikely subject — music great Sir Elton John.
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live on September 16

On September 16 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-SW and NBCSCA. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-SW and NBCSCA. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available...
Stephen Strasburg has ominous comments about his future

Having made just eight total starts over the last three seasons, Stephen Strasburg is confronting a harsh reality. The veteran Washington Nationals right-hander spoke this week with Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post. Strasburg, who remains sidelined with thoracic outlet syndrome, made some ominous-sounding comments about his baseball future. “I...
Le’Veon Bell wants to fight 1 notable athlete next

Adrian Peterson put up little resistance against Le’Veon Bell in the ring this past weekend, so now Bell is hoping for a bigger challenge. Appearing this week on “BS w/ Jake Paul,” the former NFL running back Bell called out the opponent that he would like to box next.
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

