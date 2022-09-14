Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Aaron Judge would have MVP stolen again if Shohei Ohtani wins award
Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says if Shohei Ohtani wins the American League MVP award over Aaron Judge, “it would be another steal.”
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Dodgers Insider Expects Multiple Teams in on Trea Turner
Trea Turner is expected to sign huge deal this off-season. But with who?
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
Dodgers: Mookie Confident His Star Teammate Will Come Through When it Counts
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has confidence that struggling star Cody Bellinger will turn his poor offensive season around when October comes.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Not Ruling Out Return to East Coast
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has some decisions to make this coming off-season
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Finds an Excuse for Craig Kimbrel Following Blown Save
Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel blew his fifth save of the season last night, but manager Dave Roberts sees a silver lining in the embattled righty's performance.
Dodgers: Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?
Another season of struggle for Cody Bellinger has Dodgers fans rethinking the starting centerfielder situation for 2023.
Numbers Game: Who Gets Optioned for Verlander's Return to the Astros?
With Justin Verlander rejoining the rotation Friday, Seth Martinez could fall a victim to the numbers game again.
Report: Giants Claim Jones Off Waivers from the Astros
Taylor Jones was designated for assignment Tuesday by the Houston Astros.
Dodgers go viral for their awesome, unlikely bobblehead giveaway
Now that the Los Angeles Dodgers have officially clinched the NL West, they can focus on some non-baseball matters for the rest of the regular season. The Dodgers are going viral this week for their terrific upcoming bobblehead giveaway. At their Sept. 30 home game against the Colorado Rockies, the Dodgers will be handing out bobbleheads of an unlikely subject — music great Sir Elton John.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live on September 16
On September 16 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-SW and NBCSCA. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-SW and NBCSCA. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available...
How Ozzie Albies' return impacts Braves' lineup
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about the impact that the return of second baseman Ozzie Albies will have on the rest of the Atlanta Braves lineup.
Can Phillies' Alec Bohm Bat .300 This Season?
With just over three weeks left in the regular season, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has a chance to accomplish a rare feat.
Stephen Strasburg has ominous comments about his future
Having made just eight total starts over the last three seasons, Stephen Strasburg is confronting a harsh reality. The veteran Washington Nationals right-hander spoke this week with Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post. Strasburg, who remains sidelined with thoracic outlet syndrome, made some ominous-sounding comments about his baseball future. “I...
Lakers bring back guard who infamously turned down big contract
Well, well, well, how the turntables have … for Dennis Schroder. Schroder is re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on a 1-year deal. The contract reportedly is for $2.64 million. Schroder, 29, played for the Lakers in the 2020-2021 season. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals...
Le’Veon Bell wants to fight 1 notable athlete next
Adrian Peterson put up little resistance against Le’Veon Bell in the ring this past weekend, so now Bell is hoping for a bigger challenge. Appearing this week on “BS w/ Jake Paul,” the former NFL running back Bell called out the opponent that he would like to box next.
Larry Brown Sports
