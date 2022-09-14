Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
WNYT
New safety protocols implemented in Gloversville
Meanwhile, the Gloversville school district also will be tightening up security. In a letter to parents, the superintendent notified parents of some of the changes. The move comes after several disruptive incidents at varsity football games, as well as a series of escalating incidents which took place during extracurricular activities in recent years.
3 local schools among 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
Three local schools in the capital region have been selected to the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools list. Chango Elementary School of Shenendehowa Central School District, Elsmere Elementary School of Bethlehem Central School District, and Lake Avenue Elementary School of Saratoga Springs City School District are three of the 20 New York schools named to the prestigious list, which recognized 297 schools nationwide.
fox5ny.com
Legislation to let workers sit down
New legislation in Albany is hoping to provide some relief to workers who are on their feet all day. The bill, called the Standing Is Tiring Act, would require employers to allow employees to sit at work if it doesn't interfere with the nature of the work.
Upcoming job fairs in the Capital Region
Four job fairs across the Capital Region will be held starting next week. The job fairs are Watervliet, Latham, and Albany.
WNYT
Catholic Central School opens for first year as two schools merge
St. Ambrose School in Latham and Catholic Central High School in Lansingburgh have consolidated to form a Pre-K through 12th grade school. The new Catholic Central School is located on the former st. Ambrose location. There are 385 students enrolled. The school will hold a ribbon cutting and formal blessing...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: September 16 - September 22, 2022
Michael Nittinger sold property at 530 Reita St to Thomas Derosa for $273,000. Michaels and Laraway Holdings LLC sold property at 23 Summerhill Dr to Micela Mccoy for $465,695. Gregg Thomas sold property at 108 East High St to Gina Guetti for $459,000. Barbera Homes Kelley Farms LLC sold property...
WNYT
Report lays out specific problems with Albany’s long-vacant Central Warehouse
ALBANY – The long-vacant Central Warehouse in Albany is described as an immediate public safety hazard. If repairs do not get done, the owner could face more issues. It’s all outlined in an 18-page report from the city of Albany that 13 Investigates obtained. As you may recall,...
Albany Abandons Popular Lark Street Festival After 40 Years
Things might be quieter near Washington Park in Albany later this month as a popular street festival that normally attracts 10s of thousands of people won't be happening. Strangely, for an event that had been a staple for decades, there wasn't much fanfare about the change. Instead, the City announced a different event that will be taking its place.
WRGB
Legal expert says groups are right to cancel historical reenactments over NY gun laws
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — A historical reenactment has been canceled over New York State's new gun laws. Governor Hochul's Office is responding saying these events can go on as planned, but a legal expert says not so fast. A notice from a Montgomery County group called Fort Klock...
World’s Largest Garage Sale dates announced
At the end of September, Main Street in Warrensburg is set to become a very busy place. Get there early, find somewhere to park, and plan to be there for a while - the World's Largest Garage Sale is back.
wxhc.com
Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281
Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
Albany Plummets In National University Rankings
The U.S. News and World Report college rankings came out this week and it was not good news for one Capital Region institution. The University at Albany continued to fall behind the other New York "University Centers"; Stony Brook, Binghamton and Buffalo in gold standard of national university rankings. For more than a decade there have been rumblings of concern by faculty and alumni about the academic direction of the school. Once a proud research institution with a stout business school, UAlbany is now struggling to be recognized academically.
Things of my Very Own: Water damage ‘extensive’
The Things of my Very Own crisis intervention center in Schenectady is asking for donations after their building was heavily damaged by flooding Tuesday.
NewsChannel 36
New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state's economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which for a...
What to know for the Adirondack Balloon Festival
Look to the sky above Glens Falls, and it won't be long before you see a whole range of bright colors. The Adirondack Balloon Festival is on its way back to the southern Adirondacks.
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?
The Armory Studios in SchenectadyPicture by the author. Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most famous painters in the world, and one of the most loved. His art is praised by millions for his use of colors and poetic depiction of his reality. We've all seen reproductions of his work, whether the Starry Night, one of his Sunflower, The Bedroom...you can take your pick. It comes as no surprise that any exhibit focusing on him would be a success.
Winner Winner, Chicken Wing dinner!
Discover Saratoga and Bailey's Saratoga have announced the Saratoga Wing Off on Saturday, October 1. Restaurants will have their chance to show off tasty wings during this event.
Repeated felon sentenced for Saratoga robberies
A Saratoga man has been sentenced between eight to sixteen years in prison, after pleading guilty to four sperate accounts of third degree robbery. Justin Rock, 37, admitted he forcefully entered several businesses in downtown Saratoga, claiming to have a weapon, and demanded cash from the register.
albanymagic.com
Albany Airport to get Massive Upgrade [PHOTOS]
If you’ve ever flown out of some of the larger airports in the Northeast like Logan, JFK, or Philly, it’s always pretty refreshing when you know you’ll be flying out of Albany. Pick up and drop off is easy, you don’t have to walk miles between terminals and of course they have the area’s only Chick-fil-A.
