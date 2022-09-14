ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Space Vehicle#Sierra Space#Ustranscom#Orbitec Llc
AFP

US military test launches ICBM

The US military tested an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, the second in less than a month after a previous launch was delayed twice. "Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with three test re-entry vehicles" early on September 7 from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the US Air Force said in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile

In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
MILITARY
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s uncrewed rocket explodes in fireball during flight

A Blue Origin rocket launch was aborted Monday morning when the rocket booster exploded just more than a minute into the flight. The uncrewed New Shepard mission 23 was carrying a payload of scientific experiments and other cargo from Blue Origin’s launch site in Texas to the edge of space on Monday when the main booster exploded. The New Shepard Capsule containing the payload was safely jettisoned via a launch abort system and returned to Earth. We’re responding to an issue this morning at our Launch Site One location in West Texas. This was a payload mission with no astronauts...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
BBC

Jeff Bezos rocket malfunctions on trip to space

The New Shepard rocket and capsule system developed by US billionaire Jeff Bezos has had to abort a mission mid-flight over the Texas desert. The rocket experienced what appeared to be a propulsion failure about one minute after leaving the launch pad. A motor pushed the capsule clear, enabling it...
TEXAS STATE
nextbigfuture.com

The Rate of Russian Loss of Tanks and Gear Has Tripled

David Axe, respected and experienced military journalist, says Russia is losing a Battalion every day. Losses have tripled during the Ukraine offensive. Russia has 100 understrength battalions. Increased equipment loss is confirmed. There are about 1000 soldiers per battalion. The Russian army is losing at least a battalion’s worth of...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Allies push for US weaponry after seeing impact in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — As other nations see the impact of U.S. weapons in the Ukraine war, the Pentagon is getting more requests for them, including the high-tech, multiple-launch rocket system that Ukrainian forces have successfully used against Russian ammunition depots and other supplies, Defense officials said Friday. Bill LaPlante,...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Japan Calls for ‘Counter-Strike’ Capabilities as Tensions Rise

Japanese leaders continue to try and expand the interpretation of “defensive” enshrined in Japan’s constitution to increase flexibility when it comes to the use of military force. During a meeting at the Pentagon with U.S. defense secretary Lloyd Austin, Japanese minister of defense Yasukazu Hamada registered concern...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Bezos' Blue Origin Suffers Rocket Failure During Uncrewed Mission

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A rocket from Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin failed mid-flight shortly after liftoff on Monday, aborting its cargo capsule to safety before crashing into the Texas desert, according to the company and a live video stream of the mission. Without any humans on board, the rocket lifted...
TEXAS STATE
nationalinterest.org

Navy and Marines at Odds Over the Light Amphibious Warship

One of the main points of contention is the ship's cost and survivability. The U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy are at loggerheads over the future of the Light Amphibious Warship. The vessel will form the cornerstone of the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. The operating concept...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy