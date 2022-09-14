Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
China’s mysterious space nuclear reactor allegedly can power 10 International Space Stations
Last November, South China Morning Post reportedly announced that China was indeed developing a powerful nuclear reactor for its moon and Mars missions. Two researchers involved in the project confirmed that the engineering design of a prototype machine was completed, and some critical components were built. Now, SpaceNews has reported...
Chinese and Russian militaries share a potential weakness, new US report finds
China's military leaders share a potential weakness that has undermined their Russian counterparts in Ukraine and could hamper their ability to wage a similar war, according to a new report from the US National Defense University.
US Air Force special operators turned cargo planes into bombers. Now they're showing other militaries how it's done.
The Air Force has shown it can drop "palletized munitions" from its cargo aircraft, and now other militaries want to know how to do it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US military test launches ICBM
The US military tested an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, the second in less than a month after a previous launch was delayed twice. "Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with three test re-entry vehicles" early on September 7 from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the US Air Force said in a statement.
Business Insider
Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile
In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
Jeff Bezos’s uncrewed rocket explodes in fireball during flight
A Blue Origin rocket launch was aborted Monday morning when the rocket booster exploded just more than a minute into the flight. The uncrewed New Shepard mission 23 was carrying a payload of scientific experiments and other cargo from Blue Origin’s launch site in Texas to the edge of space on Monday when the main booster exploded. The New Shepard Capsule containing the payload was safely jettisoned via a launch abort system and returned to Earth. We’re responding to an issue this morning at our Launch Site One location in West Texas. This was a payload mission with no astronauts...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Video shows mysterious drone swarm hovering over Navy warship off California
A newly released video from the U.S. Navy shows footage from an incident that involved six unidentified drones flying over the USS Zumwalt, the Navy's most advanced surface combatant. The footage was recorded around 17 nautical miles from the California Marine Corps base at Camp Pendleton in April 2019. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Jeff Bezos rocket malfunctions on trip to space
The New Shepard rocket and capsule system developed by US billionaire Jeff Bezos has had to abort a mission mid-flight over the Texas desert. The rocket experienced what appeared to be a propulsion failure about one minute after leaving the launch pad. A motor pushed the capsule clear, enabling it...
nextbigfuture.com
The Rate of Russian Loss of Tanks and Gear Has Tripled
David Axe, respected and experienced military journalist, says Russia is losing a Battalion every day. Losses have tripled during the Ukraine offensive. Russia has 100 understrength battalions. Increased equipment loss is confirmed. There are about 1000 soldiers per battalion. The Russian army is losing at least a battalion’s worth of...
Swarm Of 40 Drones Over Fort Irwin An Ominous Sign Of What’s To Come
US Army video screencap via TwitterThe commander of the Army's National Training Center posted a video of a simulated 40-drone swarm attack on a visiting unit at dawn.
Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie says U.S. has “very limited” intelligence capability in Afghanistan
Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, who led U.S. Central Command, says the intelligence community's abilities in Afghanistan have been "very limited" since the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
Allies push for US weaponry after seeing impact in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — As other nations see the impact of U.S. weapons in the Ukraine war, the Pentagon is getting more requests for them, including the high-tech, multiple-launch rocket system that Ukrainian forces have successfully used against Russian ammunition depots and other supplies, Defense officials said Friday. Bill LaPlante,...
nationalinterest.org
Japan Calls for ‘Counter-Strike’ Capabilities as Tensions Rise
Japanese leaders continue to try and expand the interpretation of “defensive” enshrined in Japan’s constitution to increase flexibility when it comes to the use of military force. During a meeting at the Pentagon with U.S. defense secretary Lloyd Austin, Japanese minister of defense Yasukazu Hamada registered concern...
Russia abandoned ‘high-value equipment’ during retreat from Kharkiv area
Russian soldiers who retreated from the northeastern part of Ukraine earlier this month left behind "high-value equipment," the United Kingdom's Defense Ministry said in its latest update. Over the last two weeks or so, Ukraine launched two counteroffensives, one in the south and one in the northeast, and the latter...
Russian Power Plant Attacks Pushing West to Send Better Weapons: Ukraine
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, recently said that Russian attacks on power plants will only push the West to send better weapons to Ukraine. "…What our partners can help us with right now is air defense and missile defense systems. In any modification. Nasams [National Advanced...
US News and World Report
Bezos' Blue Origin Suffers Rocket Failure During Uncrewed Mission
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A rocket from Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin failed mid-flight shortly after liftoff on Monday, aborting its cargo capsule to safety before crashing into the Texas desert, according to the company and a live video stream of the mission. Without any humans on board, the rocket lifted...
CNBC
Northrop Grumman exec says SpaceX's Starship rocket has 'awesome' potential but 'not there yet'
PARIS — The leader of a Northrop Grumman subsidiary that's working with Elon Musk's SpaceX sees exciting potential in the private space venture's massive Starship rockets, but warned the industry should temper expectations until it hits key milestones. Northrop Grumman has an agreement with SpaceX to launch robotic spacecraft...
americanmilitarynews.com
Iran’s attempted US drone thefts highlight challenges of protecting unmanned vessels at sea
The U.S. Navy managed to retrieve a trio of unmanned vessels from Iranian would-be thieves recently, but the incidents highlight the need to protect maritime drones that may in the future be valuable, armed, or sensitive. In the span of a week, Iranian forces tried to steal U.S. unmanned surface...
nationalinterest.org
Navy and Marines at Odds Over the Light Amphibious Warship
One of the main points of contention is the ship's cost and survivability. The U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy are at loggerheads over the future of the Light Amphibious Warship. The vessel will form the cornerstone of the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. The operating concept...
Comments / 1