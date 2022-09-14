A Blue Origin rocket launch was aborted Monday morning when the rocket booster exploded just more than a minute into the flight. The uncrewed New Shepard mission 23 was carrying a payload of scientific experiments and other cargo from Blue Origin’s launch site in Texas to the edge of space on Monday when the main booster exploded. The New Shepard Capsule containing the payload was safely jettisoned via a launch abort system and returned to Earth. We’re responding to an issue this morning at our Launch Site One location in West Texas. This was a payload mission with no astronauts...

